Situated Just Outside Albuquerque Is A Mountain Hot Springs Getaway Set Among Red Rocks In New Mexico
With a population of fewer than 350 people, New Mexico's Jemez Springs proves that good things come in small packages. Situated a little over an hour's drive from Albuquerque, this tiny town's motto perfectly embodies the setting — "soak in the wonder." Natural mineral hot springs invite visitors to soak away their stress against a backdrop of towering red-rock peaks dotted with pines and high-altitude vegetation.
At an elevation of over 6,200 feet, Jemez Springs is a serene mountain getaway for couples, families, and friends. The unassuming town boasts two luxurious hot spring resorts with adobe-style architecture (Jemez Hot Springs and Canon Del Rio) and Jemez Springs Bathhouse, a day spa operated by the town with private tubs and massage services. The surrounding hills are also home to several primitive hot springs that remain off the tourist trail. Other popular activities include shopping for locally made gifts at Jemez Artisans Co-op Gallery or Jemez Fine Art Gallery and walking the 0.3-mile interpretive trail at Jemez Historic Site, the ruins of a 700-year-old village and a church dating back to 1621.
Despite Spanish missionaries arriving in 1541, the area's indigenous history dates back to 2,500 B.C. The mineral waters considered sacred by indigenous people began attracting tourists along the stagecoach roads in the 1800s. Descendants of the Jemez (Walatowa) People still live in Jemez Springs and play a significant role in the area's tourism. Stop at Los Ojos Restaurants for chile rellenos and Northern New Mexican cuisine at an over-100-year-old saloon.
Everything to know about the hot springs in Jemez Springs
Undeniably, the main attractions in Jemez Springs are the hot springs filled with naturally occurring minerals, including calcium, magnesium, acid carbonate, iron, and silicate. If you don't want to venture too far from town, stop at Jemez Springs Bathhouse for a private tub or experience an outdoor oasis. The Jemez Hot Springs complex includes four artificial pools with shade pavilions, daybeds, and locally inspired landscaping. However, what makes it one of the most luxurious hot springs destinations with spectacular views is its incredible location overlooking the tranquil Jemez River.
For a primitive hot spring experience, hike to Spence Hot Springs or McCauley Warm Springs. Both boast temperatures between 95 and 100 degrees Fahrenheit and stunning forest views. Situated 7 miles north of town, Spence Hot Springs can be reached via a 0.25-mile trail. Situated on a hill overlooking a sprawling expanse of pines, Spence Hot Springs feels like the ultimate nature escape. Although the pools are small, there's room for three or four people.
An even more under-the-radar soaking destination is Mccauley Warm Springs, located near Battleship Rock, a dramatic rock formation about 6 miles north of Jemez Springs. The 3.5-mile out-and-back trail is just strenuous enough to keep the springs uncrowded. The three pools aren't huge, but they're crystal clear and offer serene views of the surrounding canyon. Outdoor enthusiasts can also stay at Jemez Falls Campground and hike 5 miles to the springs.
Nearby attractions and other tips for visiting Jemez Springs
Jemez Springs is beautiful year-round, offering cool mountain temperatures during the summer months and mesas dusted in snow between mid-November and April. The best time to visit is between April and June before the summer rains make hiking difficult. However, the rains bring a vividness to the landscape that suits the town's rich colors.
Regardless of the time of year, Jemez Springs is an ideal destination for a day trip or a weekend getaway. If you have more time, consider stopping at Bandelier National Monument. Less than an hour's drive from Jemez Springs, Bandelier is "an open book of human history" with canyons, mesas, cliffs, petroglyphs, and the ancestral home of 23 tribal nations. Most of the routes aren't only for experienced hikers, making Bandelier an accessible destination for families with children or casual adventurers.
However, if you're looking for red-rock scenery closer to Jemez Springs, drive 10 miles south to the Walatowa Visitors Center. Take the 1.5-mile, self-guided Red Rock Trail through slot canyons and learn about Jemez ancestral lands at the Walatowa History Museum. There's also a well-curated gift shop where visitors can purchase pottery, silver and turquoise jewelry, and textiles. It's also the last gas station within 55 miles, so make sure you fuel up.