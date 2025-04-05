Situated Just Outside Albuquerque Is A Mountain Hot Springs Getaway Set Among Red Rocks In New Mexico

With a population of fewer than 350 people, New Mexico's Jemez Springs proves that good things come in small packages. Situated a little over an hour's drive from Albuquerque, this tiny town's motto perfectly embodies the setting — "soak in the wonder." Natural mineral hot springs invite visitors to soak away their stress against a backdrop of towering red-rock peaks dotted with pines and high-altitude vegetation.

At an elevation of over 6,200 feet, Jemez Springs is a serene mountain getaway for couples, families, and friends. The unassuming town boasts two luxurious hot spring resorts with adobe-style architecture (Jemez Hot Springs and Canon Del Rio) and Jemez Springs Bathhouse, a day spa operated by the town with private tubs and massage services. The surrounding hills are also home to several primitive hot springs that remain off the tourist trail. Other popular activities include shopping for locally made gifts at Jemez Artisans Co-op Gallery or Jemez Fine Art Gallery and walking the 0.3-mile interpretive trail at Jemez Historic Site, the ruins of a 700-year-old village and a church dating back to 1621.

Despite Spanish missionaries arriving in 1541, the area's indigenous history dates back to 2,500 B.C. The mineral waters considered sacred by indigenous people began attracting tourists along the stagecoach roads in the 1800s. Descendants of the Jemez (Walatowa) People still live in Jemez Springs and play a significant role in the area's tourism. Stop at Los Ojos Restaurants for chile rellenos and Northern New Mexican cuisine at an over-100-year-old saloon.