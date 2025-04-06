The Secret To Negotiating A Partial Refund When The Fare On Your Flight Drops

Flying has never been more accessible — but it's also never burned a bigger hole in your wallet. If it feels like flight prices are creeping higher every time you search for one, you're not losing it. Flights are indeed getting more and more costly, thanks to a cocktail of inflation, sky-high demand, and ever-growing list of taxes and fees. And even if you try every so-called "hack" there is — like booking on a specific day for cheaper travel, clearing your cookies before searching, or skiplagging your way through multiple cities — you're still at the mercy of a wildly unpredictable airfare market. To add insult to injury, there's always the chance the price drops right after you book. Nothing stings quite like seeing your exact flight suddenly go on sale after you've made the purchase. But here's something most people don't realize: you can actually get a refund if that happens. For real.

The U.S. Department of Transportation has a little-known rule that works in your favor in a situation like this. As long as you cancel your ticket within 24 hours of booking, you can get a full refund — even if you bought one of those bare-bones, no-frills, non-refundable tickets. The catch? Your flight must be at least seven days away. So if you booked a last-minute trip, don't expect this rule to save you — and frankly, last-minute fares rarely get cheaper anyway.

There's another wrinkle: this rule also doesn't apply to flights booked through third-party sites, travel agents, or that random booking app with suspiciously low prices. Some of these platforms do offer similar refund options, but they're doing it out of goodwill, not because they have to by law. Then again, don't count them out just yet — some booking platforms have their own tricks to help you cash in on a price drop.