The Secret To Negotiating A Partial Refund When The Fare On Your Flight Drops
Flying has never been more accessible — but it's also never burned a bigger hole in your wallet. If it feels like flight prices are creeping higher every time you search for one, you're not losing it. Flights are indeed getting more and more costly, thanks to a cocktail of inflation, sky-high demand, and ever-growing list of taxes and fees. And even if you try every so-called "hack" there is — like booking on a specific day for cheaper travel, clearing your cookies before searching, or skiplagging your way through multiple cities — you're still at the mercy of a wildly unpredictable airfare market. To add insult to injury, there's always the chance the price drops right after you book. Nothing stings quite like seeing your exact flight suddenly go on sale after you've made the purchase. But here's something most people don't realize: you can actually get a refund if that happens. For real.
The U.S. Department of Transportation has a little-known rule that works in your favor in a situation like this. As long as you cancel your ticket within 24 hours of booking, you can get a full refund — even if you bought one of those bare-bones, no-frills, non-refundable tickets. The catch? Your flight must be at least seven days away. So if you booked a last-minute trip, don't expect this rule to save you — and frankly, last-minute fares rarely get cheaper anyway.
There's another wrinkle: this rule also doesn't apply to flights booked through third-party sites, travel agents, or that random booking app with suspiciously low prices. Some of these platforms do offer similar refund options, but they're doing it out of goodwill, not because they have to by law. Then again, don't count them out just yet — some booking platforms have their own tricks to help you cash in on a price drop.
Some airlines and platforms offer price-drop protections
If you can get a partial refund on a pair of boots months after buying them, why shouldn't the same apply to flights where the price tags (and frustration levels) are so much higher? The good news is, you can get some money back, especially if you book through platforms that offer price drop protection. Capital One Travel, for instance, has a built-in price drop guarantee. If you book a flight through them, the company will monitor the fare for up to 10 days after your purchase. If the price dips, you can claim up to $50 back in travel credits. Capital One also offers a price match guarantee — if you find a cheaper fare within 24 hours of booking, they'll refund you the difference.
Google Flights offers something similar. On select flights — look for the colorful price badge — they'll reimburse you if the fare drops before takeoff, with a cap of up to $500 in refunds per Google Account per calendar year. It doesn't apply to all flights, though, so you'll have to watch out for those eligible ones. Still, it's a solid win for those who don't want to obsessively refresh their browser after booking.
And let's not forget the airlines themselves. A few — like Alaska, JetBlue, and Delta — offer their own best price guarantees, as long as you find a lower fare within 24 hours. Also, if your airline doesn't advertise one, don't assume you're out of luck. One person on Reddit who booked through United and then saw the ticket price drop said that all it took was contacting customer service to get a partial refund, and they got it within minutes. As it turns out, airlines can be reasoned with — you just have to ask. Who knew?