This Serene Japanese-Inspired Garden Offers A Tranquil Escape In An Unexpected Corner Of Florida

Many American travelers dream of a once-in-a-lifetime trip to stunning Japan, home to beautiful mountain landscapes, Buddhist gardens, and those iconic cherry blossoms that coat the island nation in vivid pink petals each spring. But though there certainly are numerous Japan travel itineraries that won't break the bank, heading out across the Pacific Ocean represents a major commitment that not everyone has the time or resources to indulge in.

Thankfully, there are some options closer to home for those looking to get their fill of Japanese nature, architecture, and culture. Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens, in Delray Beach, Florida, is a highly rated center which has offered the Sunshine State an authentic slice of Japan since it first opened back in 1977, when it was pioneered by members of the Japanese Yamato Colony of Boca Raton.

Featuring a traditional Japanese villa-style building known as the Yamato-kan, or "great peace," as well as extensive Japanese gardens with koi-filled lakes, gentle waterfalls, and Zen sculptures. Online reviewers describe visiting Morikami as a singularly peaceful experience, with a leisurely stroll in the 16-acre gardens the perfect way to relax and unwind.