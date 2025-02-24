The Most Spectacular Destinations Across Florida That Locals Call A Must-Visit
Any seasoned traveler knows that if you really want to see the best of a place, you must go beyond the usual tourist traps and get the inside scoop from a local. In Florida — home to some of the most visited cities in the country, from the amusement park-filled Orlando to the beachy Miami and Fort Lauderdale — that piece of advice rings loud and true. Luckily, it's a huge state with plenty of opportunities to go more off-the-beaten-path, so we've taken it upon ourselves to round up some of the Sunshine State's best.
We've pulled together these spectacular Florida destinations with the help of Reddit, Florida-based bloggers, destination sites, and the occasional Tripadvisor review. We've included some gorgeous nature destinations, unique attractions (one spot may or may not include mermaids), and in true Florida fashion, some out-of-this-world beaches, so go beyond Disney World and explore these local must-visits. Trust us; you won't regret it.
Ocala National Forest, Silver Springs
If you love hiking, swimming, fishing, snorkeling, or canoeing, Ocala National Forest is the place for you. The park has around 600 lakes, rivers, and springs, including Silver Glen, Juniper Springs, and Alexander Springs, the latter of which is one of the state's 27 first-magnitude springs (a spring that discharges at least 64 million gallons of water a day). At Alexander, energetic adventurers will find canoe or kayak rentals, while more relaxed travelers can enjoy the grills and picnic tables or take a walk around the nearby mile-long Timucuan Trail loop."The range of activities at this spring easily makes it one of my favorites!" said Florida-based blogger The Wandering Conk.
Ocala — the world's largest contiguous scrub forest — is also a key habitat for many types of birds, along with Florida black bears, alligators, and other animals. An Ocala National Forest Springs Hopper Pass costs $75 per person plus tax and can be purchased at Alexander Springs, Juniper Springs, Clearwater Lake, and Silver Glen Springs. The pass is valid for a year after purchase.
Venetian Pool, Coral Gables
If the thought of a public pool conjures up thoughts of dirty water and screaming children, that might be because you haven't yet experienced the Venetian Pool. A taste of the Mediterranean in the Sunshine State, the Venetian Pool is also the perfect reprieve from the Miami summer heat. Originally a limestone rock quarry, the pool was transformed into its current form in 1924, complete with two waterfalls and cave-like grottos and daily refills of 820,000 gallons of spring water courtesy of its underground aquifers.
Although it was designed to serve as a local hangout, it wasn't long before the majesty of the Venetian Pool attracted celebrities and other prominent visitors. Today, it is an idyllic summer escape that has the distinction of being the only swimming pool in the U.S. on the National Register of Historic Places. Rates for non-Coral Gables residents are $22 for adults (13 years or older) or $17 for children ages 3 to 12. Children must be at least 3 years old to visit the pool.
Cocoa Beach
If you're visiting Walt Disney World Resort but still want to work some beach time into your trip, Cocoa Beach — just an hour from Orlando — is your best bet. With a strong surfer culture (it has been dubbed the "Surfing Capital of the East Coast"), Cocoa Beach is the perfect place to learn how to ride the waves, with several local surf schools offering lessons. Beaches and surfing take the headlines, but Cocoa Beach's other highlight is more focused on the infinite above; the city is the gateway to the Kennedy Space Center.
A true must-see in Florida, the Space Center is the perfect place to learn about the history of space exploration and modern-day happenings, with plenty of unique experiences, from experiencing a space shuttle simulator to interacting with astronauts. While in Cocoa Beach, fans of "The Wizard of Oz" also can't miss the Wizard of Oz Museum, which houses over 2,000 props and artifacts like Dorothy's dress and immersive exhibits (and a Van Gogh Experience). For food and drink, Florida-based blogger World of Modern Mom recommends checking out Pelican's Bar and Grill for some ocean views and Coconuts on the Beach for live music.
Dry Tortugas National Park, Key West
With 11 national parks, Florida is a hotspot for nature lovers, but there's one clear winner if you want to escape the crowds. Dry Tortugas National Park is one of America's least-visited national parks, but that doesn't mean it's not worth visiting. "This is one of my favorite places in the world," confirmed one Redditor in the r/Florida thread. "I got to camp there multiple times during the summer. It's breathtaking."
Dry Tortugas is almost entirely made up of water (its seven small islands constitute around 1% of the park's area), so it's a great spot for snorkeling and other aquatic activities. On land, the historic Fort Jefferson is a must, and it is one of the largest 19th-century forts in the United States. Nearby, you'll find Garden Key, the national park's campsite. It is located 75 miles from Key West and is only reachable by boat or seaplane, so it is not the easiest to access, but the journey is well worth it.
Phil Foster Park, Riviera Beach
Located within a marine-protected area surrounding Palm Beach County's Blue Heron Bridge, Phil Foster Park is one of Florida's most unique and underrated diving and snorkeling destinations. Along a snorkel trail packed with limestone boulders and artificial reefs, look out for plenty of marine life like squid, tropical fish, stingrays, and starfish. If you're lucky, you may even see an octopus or manatee. Ideal for both experienced scuba divers and those new to snorkeling, exploring the waters of Phil Foster Park is a one-of-a-kind adventure.
"Phil Foster is some of the best snorkeling in the ... country? State? World? Universe? Whatever, you get my point, I'd go with Phil Foster," said one Redditor in r/WestPalmBeach, when discussing the merits of two snorkeling destinations. The park is open daily, and free parking is available. Nearby food options are limited, so either bring a cooler with you, head to one of the convenience stores on Singer Island or pay a visit to Rafiki Tiki Bar and Grill in Riviera Beach Marina Village for Floridian and Caribbean flavors.
The Kampong Botanical Garden, Miami
The Kampong is a tropical paradise in Miami's oldest neighborhood that escapes the radar of most visitors. However, the former home of American botanist and plant explorer David Fairchild — credited with introducing plants like avocados, kale, and Japanese cherry blossoms to the U.S. — is a destination you won't want to skip. The gorgeous 11-acre property is filled with lush gardens, views of the Biscayne Bay, and historic buildings. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places and also part of the National Tropical Botanical Garden, Kampong is a botanical garden and a plant research and education center all in one.
The Kampong is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with last entry at 3 p.m. Reservations are recommended to ensure you can get a parking spot. Self-guided tours are $17 for adults, $7 for children, and $12 for seniors and those with a Student ID, while guided tours range from $12 for children to $27 for adults.
Hutchinson Island
A hidden gem island on Florida's east coast, Hutchinson Island is the perfect spot to get away from the crowds. The island is largely undeveloped, so expect unspoiled coastlines and rugged nature landscapes. With over two dozen beaches, plan to spend your days swimming, boating, fishing, scuba diving, snorkeling, hiking, biking, or even horseback riding. Bathtub Beach is particularly beloved for its scenic views (and excellent moniker), while Avalon State Park is a favorite among surfers. If you want even more peace and quiet, head to the tucked-away Bob Graham Beach.
The island isn't short on cultural attractions. The Elliott Museum, the House of Refuge (where you can dive to the Georges Valentine shipwreck), the St. Lucie County Aquarium, and the Florida Oceanographic Coastal Center all explore the history and environment of the area. Hutchinson Island is secluded, but you'll still find plenty of dining and accommodation options across the island at a range of prices.
Pelican Island National Wildlife Refuge, Vero Beach
The country's first national wildlife refuge system, Pelican Island National Wildlife Refuge was established in 1903 to protect the endangered brown pelican. Unsurprisingly, it's an amazing destination for birders, as the Indian River Lagoon provides habitat for 310 bird species — the most diverse bird population in North America. Apart from birds, the refuge is also home to animals like sea turtles, snakes, and river otters. If possible, plan your visit between fall and spring, as this is the best time for wildlife spotting.
The 5,400-acre refuge has plenty to do for the outdoorsy traveler, with its salt marshes, mangroves, and 7 miles of walking trails just the start. To get the best look at Pelican Island, check out the observation tower on the Centennial Trail. Just remember to come prepared with water, as there's none available on the refuge. Water, water, everywhere, and not a drop to drink.
Lignumvitae Key
The remote island of Lignumvitae Key is the ultimate tropical escape in the Sunshine State. Named after a tree that grows in the American tropics, Lignumvitae Key can only be reached by boat or by kayak, which can be rented from a local vendor, or by hopping on one of the ferries that run from Robbie's Marina in Islamorada. Boating, snorkeling, and swimming are all musts while here, as is visiting the historic home that once belonged to William Matheson, a chemist who purchased the island in 1919 and built a windmill for electricity and a cistern for rainwater.
The state park is open Thursdays through Mondays, and the entrance fee is $2.50 per person. Ranger tours — available between December and April — cost an additional $2. To avoid mosquitos, plan your visit for the winter months. If you do happen to visit during the summertime, just be sure to wear long pants and sleeves. "My family lived in Miami when I was a kid; we often made day trips to the Keys where we'd rent an old fishing boat. On one of these trips we ate a picnic lunch on this particular key," wrote one Tripadvisor reviewer. "To this day, over 50 years later, I still remember that as an almost magical place."
Anna Maria Island
One of Florida's most underrated destinations, the little-known Anna Maria Island is the perfect choice for a stress-free getaway. With sugary white sand and turquoise waters, it's a "little slice of paradise," according to Florida-based blogger Sarah Tucker, who said that "it's grown SO much over the last almost 40 years, but it's still super family friendly, walkable, with beautiful beaches and fantastic sunsets." With a number of dazzling beaches (from the gorgeous Anna Maria Beach to the hidden-away Bean Point), all you have to do is take your pick.
Aside from soaking up the rays, the island offers plenty to do. Be sure to wander through the Village of the Arts in Bradenton, a neighborhood filled with colorful historic homes, galleries, artist studios, boutiques, and more. For unmatched seafood, the serene Cortez Fishing Village is just off Anna Maria Island and is one of the best places to experience Old Florida (and delicious food, of course). History buffs shouldn't skip the Family Heritage House Museum, which explores the culture and history of Black Americans.
Bok Tower Gardens, Lake Wales
The gorgeous Bok Tower Gardens is another local favorite in Florida, and it's not hard to figure out why. Founded by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Edward Bok, this serene destination has plenty to offer its guests throughout its 250 acres. "With its numerous gardens, ranging from the butterfly-filled Pollinator Garden to the Endangered Plant Garden home to 48 types of rare plants, and its various nature trails, you could easily spend a few hours here. Its standout quality, however, is the 60-bell, 205-foot Singing Tower Carillon — which plays a 30-minute bell concert every day at 1 and 3 p.m. "Even though the property is filled with beautiful vegetation, rare plants and flowers, the singing tower has to be one of the most amazing things to see when visiting Bok Tower Gardens," said Florida-based blogger Juju Gurgel in a post about the gardens.
The garden is open daily. Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for children aged 6 to 17. Admission to tour El Retiro — a 1930s Mediterranean-style mansion — costs $10 for adults and $5 for children, on top of required general admission to the garden. "Bok Tower Gardens is a MUST SEE!" said a Redditor in r/Florida. "It isn't just about seeing (and hearing) the tower. The entire story of this place is amazing."
Weeki Wachee Springs State Park
While Florida rightfully gets lots of attention for its beaches, its spectacular natural springs often go overlooked. With over 1,000 across the state, there's plenty to choose from, but Weeki Wachee Springs State Park (open since 1947) is one of its standouts. One of Florida's most unique attractions, Weeki Wachee is actually the deepest known freshwater spring and cave system in the United States, and it is also home to lots of protected wildlife. Here, you can enjoy the idyllic view from a river boat cruise, go kayaking among endangered West Indian manatees, see animals like turtles, otters, and storks, and even see the state park's mermaids for a truly magical experience.
There are also two water slides that lead directly into the park's fresh spring water. "The water is incredibly clear ... and it's nice and cool compared to the other bodies of water in Florida," said one Redditor in the r/Florida thread. The park is open daily and costs $13 for adults and $8 for children ages 6 to 12. Children under 6 can enter for free.
Islamorada
If you're planning to visit the Florida Keys, Islamorada better be at the top of your list. "There are tons of incredible things to do in Islamorada, which is why it's my favorite choice when visiting the Florida Keys!" said Florida native and travel blogger Adventures by Lana. "Islamorada holds my heart because there is something for everyone!"
This village of six islands in the Florida Keys is the ultimate destination for outdoorsy travelers. Known as the "sport-fishing capital of the world," it's the perfect place for kayaking, swimming, camping, hiking — you name it, you can probably do it in Islamorada. Any first-time visitor should also pay a visit to Robbie's, where you can buy a bucket of fish and feed the tarpon around the restaurant's docks. The Islamorada Sandbar — known for its clear, shallow water — is also a must. It can only be reached by water, so plan to rent a boat, kayak, jet ski, or paddle board, or maybe even arrange a tour.
Florida Caverns State Park, Marianna
As the sole Florida state park offering cave tours to the public, Florida Caverns is a one-of-a-kind destination. With gorgeous limestone formations, soda straws, and calcite, guided cave tours are offered daily and last about 45 minutes, covering about a dozen cave rooms. If you're looking to escape the Florida heat, a cave tour is the perfect way to cool off — the cave remains a crisp 65 degrees Fahrenheit throughout the year.
"My wife and I have visited 21 caverns across America. We did not think this cavern would match up compared to others throughout the USA. We were dead wrong," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "This place was worth visiting. We were impressed." There's more to see beyond just the caves, too. With the Chipola River and Blue Hole Spring nearby, Florida Caverns State Park is the perfect site for camping, hiking, picnicking, and canoeing.
Solomon's Castle, Ona
If you're looking for a Florida destination that's eccentric, artsy, and absolutely unforgettable, the spectacular Solomon's Castle needs to get on your radar. Located in Ona, this tin-sided castle is the home, gallery, and workshop of artist Howard Solomon. Known for its interpretive stained-glass windows and numerous metal sculptures made from found objects, Solomon's Castle is a true Florida treasure. Don't skip getting a meal at the Boat-in-the-Moat restaurant, which is located in a replica of a 16th-century ship. Don't ask why, just go with it.
Solomon's Castle is open Tuesdays through Sundays from October 2 to August 1. A tour of the castle is $32 to $35 for adults and $10 to $14 for children, while a separate tour of work from the last decade of Solomon's life runs from $6 to $15. A discount is available if attending both tours, but remember that Solomon's Castle is cash-only. "A visit to Solomon's Castle is a truly unique and unforgettable experience," said Florida-based blog All Things Karissa. "Whether you're an art enthusiast, a lover of quirky roadside attractions, or someone looking for a unique day trip, this hidden gem will surely delight and inspire."
Methodology
We've rounded up this list of spectacular local favorites by consulting Reddit threads, Florida-based blogs, and Tripadvisor reviews. We made sure to verify our information with destination sites. This guide deliberately includes a variety of destinations, from beaches to parks, gardens, springs, and more, as well as fantastic options throughout the state.