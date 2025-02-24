The Most Spectacular Destinations Across Florida That Locals Call A Must-Visit

Any seasoned traveler knows that if you really want to see the best of a place, you must go beyond the usual tourist traps and get the inside scoop from a local. In Florida — home to some of the most visited cities in the country, from the amusement park-filled Orlando to the beachy Miami and Fort Lauderdale — that piece of advice rings loud and true. Luckily, it's a huge state with plenty of opportunities to go more off-the-beaten-path, so we've taken it upon ourselves to round up some of the Sunshine State's best.

We've pulled together these spectacular Florida destinations with the help of Reddit, Florida-based bloggers, destination sites, and the occasional Tripadvisor review. We've included some gorgeous nature destinations, unique attractions (one spot may or may not include mermaids), and in true Florida fashion, some out-of-this-world beaches, so go beyond Disney World and explore these local must-visits. Trust us; you won't regret it.