This Breathtaking Pacific Island Lets You Buy Citizenship (But There's One Big Drawback)

"Golden" passports and visas have been in the news as of late, with more Americans hoping to live abroad and with the U.S. government establishing its own "golden visa" program. It seems that if you have enough money, visas or citizenship in a different country can be extremely accessible or even easy to obtain. However, even if you aren't a billionaire (which, chances are, you aren't), there are countries across the world where getting citizenship is considered pain-free, in addition to not costing an arm and a leg.

One of these happens to be Nauru, a tiny microstate in the Pacific Ocean. For the relatively low cost of $105,000 (to buy citizenship in Dominica, it'll cost around $200,000, and for a Turkish passport, $400,000), anyone who can pass a background check can purchase a Nauruan passport. The country's new Economic and Climate Resilience Citizenship Program is designed to fund the relocation of the majority of Nauruan citizens (total population: 12,300), most of whom are living in vulnerable coastal regions. Unfortunately, Nauru, an eight-square-mile island in the vast Pacific, is disproportionally impacted by climate change. The ever-rising ocean levels mean that the coastline is rapidly eroding into the ocean, which is both a bonus for potential investors (contribution to help mitigate the impact of our changing climate) as well as a potential drawback of becoming a Nauruan citizen.