Countries Across The World Where Getting Citizenship Is Considered The Easiest And Most Pain-Free

There are more than 5 million Americans abroad, according to estimates from the Association of Americans Resident Overseas and that number may be increasing. A poll by Harris Insights and Analytics published in February revealed that about half of Americans surveyed wanted to explore gaining citizenship to another country and more than half believed their quality of life would improve outside of the U.S.

American expatriate living consultant Ted Baumann said his phone has been "ringing off the hook" with inquiries. Political instability is the main concern. "I can tell you that the people I've spoken to run the gamut—from deep blue to the darkest red. It's not the occupant of the White House that concerns them. It's the increasing instability of the American political and economic system that's got them worried," he writes in his International Living blog. "The fact is, the United States is moving rapidly toward a place it's never been. The scope and scale of the changes being pursued by the Trump administration have significant global implications, potentially reshaping the geopolitical landscape and prompting backlash at home and abroad."

Getting a second passport is not easy though. Most citizenship programs by naturalization take years and plenty of paperwork. In some countries, however, it is possible to speed up the process through investment, so-called "golden visas," or by proving descent. In other words, if you can prove your parents, grandparents, or sometimes great or great-great grandparents were citizens of another country, you may be entitled to citizenship too.