This Charming New Mexico Village Is A Coveted Healing Destination Full Of Stunning Natural Hot Springs
Bright copper earth and obsidian-tinted hot springs make Jemez Springs, New Mexico, a fascinating spot for those seeking history and healing. This petite town of under 200 people is known for its primitive hot springs, whose healing power has been tapped into as far back as 2500 B.C. Today, you can still see ruins of the Pueblo of Giusewa at the Jemez Historic Site, giving this corner of New Mexico unique charm and historical value. The wealth of cultural and natural wonders is what makes New Mexico a breathtaking destination unlike any other.
After immersing yourself in the area's rich history, you will be ready to wind down and soak in Jemez Springs' bubbling hot waters. The coveted spot of McCauley Warm Springs lies just over 20 minutes from the village center by car. To best appreciate the area's natural charm, it is recommended you park at the Battleship Rock Picnic Site (which charges a small fee for parking). From there, you can follow the trail taking you directly to the mouth of the springs. The lower trail runs slightly longer but is less steep on the return trip, while the upper trail is downhill there and uphill back. Though the trails and springs are open year-round, the best time to visit is between mid-summer and early fall.
Soak in the natural McCauley hot springs
Located in the heart of Santa Fe National Forest, the McCauley Springs are among the best in the area, and a quieter alternative to the popular Spence Hot Springs. Shiny black obsidian lines the bedrock of the Main Pool, the result of millennia-old volcanic activity in the area. As you lower yourself gently into the soaking pool, you will notice a delicate sulfur smell coming from the warm springs. The Main Pool is the hottest one of the McCauley Springs clusters at 95 to 99 degrees Fahrenheit. Walking just a few minutes downhill, you will find several more springs, with the coolest one at the very bottom. Regardless of the time of year, this set of springs does not typically reach triple-digit temperatures, resulting in many calling it a "warm spring" rather than a "hot spring."
Hot water does not a hot spring make. Thermal waters can differ in heat levels, with some closer to a comfortable room temperature and some so hot you can boil an egg, making them unsafe for bathing. But the way they come about is more and fascinating. The Earth's most luxurious hot springs such as the ones in Jemez Springs are a type of volcanic spring. Cracks in the earth allow rain or groundwater to descend into the earth's core and be heated by magma. Pressure from the latter then pushes the mineral-rich liquid upwards, creating the often bubbling pools we associate with hot springs today.
McCauley Springs is only part of a larger cluster of springs originating in the Valles Caldera, a nearly 89,000-acre reserve formed on the site of a dormant volcanic crater. When visiting McCauley, make sure to visit Battleship Rock, a lush natural reserve whose name derives from the quirky battleship shape of its main mountain.
Why Jemez Springs is a coveted healing destination
While soaking in a hot pool is an obvious delight for the senses, it is also believed to be good for your health. When submerging yourself in Jemez Springs' restorative pools, you absorb mineral-rich waters containing calcium, lithium, magnesium, iron, and potassium. The combination of these beneficial substances dissolved in the water can relieve a multitude of conditions, including eczema and skin rashes. The heat also alleviates muscle pain and helps with circulation, as well as arthritis and joint pain. The relaxing nature of spring bathing is also believed to relieve stress and improve mental health.
There are many all-natural jacuzzis scattered around New Mexico, and wellness tourism has become a thriving industry in the state. The Jemez and Valles Caldera natural springs have been coveted healing destinations for millennia, their healing powers still attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors today. However, it is also possible to enjoy the hot springs' health benefits without having to trek to natural pools. Places such as Jemez Hot Springs, in the heart of the historical town, promise to use green technologies to offer you geothermal waters to soak in without needing to worry about natural sulfur smells or slippery rocks.
The thermal town of Jemez Springs is 59 miles north of Albuquerque. A further 20 minutes up the road separates the charming village center from McCauley Springs, where multiple hot pools await. Before you head to this natural spa retreat, it is recommended you check the Forest Service website for status updates, as flooding or wildfires can make the area inaccessible.