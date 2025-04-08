This Charming New Mexico Village Is A Coveted Healing Destination Full Of Stunning Natural Hot Springs

Located in the heart of Santa Fe National Forest, the McCauley Springs are among the best in the area, and a quieter alternative to the popular Spence Hot Springs. Shiny black obsidian lines the bedrock of the Main Pool, the result of millennia-old volcanic activity in the area. As you lower yourself gently into the soaking pool, you will notice a delicate sulfur smell coming from the warm springs. The Main Pool is the hottest one of the McCauley Springs clusters at 95 to 99 degrees Fahrenheit. Walking just a few minutes downhill, you will find several more springs, with the coolest one at the very bottom. Regardless of the time of year, this set of springs does not typically reach triple-digit temperatures, resulting in many calling it a "warm spring" rather than a "hot spring."

Hot water does not a hot spring make. Thermal waters can differ in heat levels, with some closer to a comfortable room temperature and some so hot you can boil an egg, making them unsafe for bathing. But the way they come about is more and fascinating. The Earth's most luxurious hot springs such as the ones in Jemez Springs are a type of volcanic spring. Cracks in the earth allow rain or groundwater to descend into the earth's core and be heated by magma. Pressure from the latter then pushes the mineral-rich liquid upwards, creating the often bubbling pools we associate with hot springs today.

McCauley Springs is only part of a larger cluster of springs originating in the Valles Caldera, a nearly 89,000-acre reserve formed on the site of a dormant volcanic crater. When visiting McCauley, make sure to visit Battleship Rock, a lush natural reserve whose name derives from the quirky battleship shape of its main mountain.