Wellness Tourism Thrives Through Hot Springs At New Mexico's Bizarrely Named Underrated Resort City
There are a few odd names for towns across the United States to say the least. The Alaskan town of Chicken may come to mind, as well as Ding Dong, Texas. Accident, Maryland, must have been a mistake (pun intended). However, just because somewhere has a strange name, that doesn't mean it's not a potential travel destination for adventurous souls looking for new and interesting locations to explore. In fact, one bizarrely named town in New Mexico might be one of the most underrated resort destinations in America: Truth or Consequences.
The town of Truth or Consequences is a southwest gem with a thriving wellness tourism industry. It is the perfect place to enjoy spas, hot springs, nature, and more. Getting to the unsung town is a breeze too. Truth or Consequences is located about 150 miles south of New Mexico's most populous metropolis, Albuquerque, one of the best film cities in America full of outdoor activities and the site of the state's main airport.
From Hot Springs to Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequence, a community of roughly 6,000 people, got its uncommon title in 1950 after the town changed its name to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of a wildly popular radio game show at the time called, you guessed it, "Truth or Consequences." But even before it was known as Truth or Consequences, the town was actually named Hot Springs for its plethora of naturally warm pools that dot the area. To learn more about the region, stop by the Geronimo Springs Museum, a tribute to Native American history with a vast array of historical artifacts.
Today, the proximity of the soothing springs has made Truth or Consequences an oasis of healing in the New Mexico desert. Spa lovers should check out the serene luxury at Riverbend Hot Springs, which features open-air pools filled with mineral-rich waters. The relaxing services at the Sierra Grande Lodge and Spa are other beautiful options. There are a number of hot springs and wellness spas in town to soak in if you feel like looking around.
A spaceport, a funky downtown, and a breathtaking national park
Along with health spas and hot springs, Truth or Consequences also has some heavenly attractions, like the world's first commercial spaceport. At Spaceport America, travel to the cosmos is accessible, featuring launches, educational events, and developmental research. If you're feeling otherworldly, book a room at the Rocket Inn, a renovated classic motor lodge. In the downtown area, stop by one of the many wellness, vintage, and gift shops between Main Avenue and North Broadway Street. If you're in town in May, enjoy the Truth or Consequences Fiesta, a three-day festival of art, music, and great food.
There is a lot of nature nearby, as well. Bird-watchers, hikers, and paddling enthusiasts should consider visiting the neighboring Elephant Butte Lake State Park, New Mexico's largest State Park and a gorgeous natural gem filled with outdoor fun. It's about 4 miles from Truth or Consequences.
If you're looking for other great New Mexico travel hot spots like Truth or Consequence, consider the sunny town of Taos, a winter wonderland for skiers and outdoor enthusiasts and a mecca for all things new-age. Taos is also home to an unbelievably enchanting 1,000-year-old UNESCO World Heritage Site.