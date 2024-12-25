Wellness Tourism Thrives Through Hot Springs At New Mexico's Bizarrely Named Underrated Resort City

There are a few odd names for towns across the United States to say the least. The Alaskan town of Chicken may come to mind, as well as Ding Dong, Texas. Accident, Maryland, must have been a mistake (pun intended). However, just because somewhere has a strange name, that doesn't mean it's not a potential travel destination for adventurous souls looking for new and interesting locations to explore. In fact, one bizarrely named town in New Mexico might be one of the most underrated resort destinations in America: Truth or Consequences.

The town of Truth or Consequences is a southwest gem with a thriving wellness tourism industry. It is the perfect place to enjoy spas, hot springs, nature, and more. Getting to the unsung town is a breeze too. Truth or Consequences is located about 150 miles south of New Mexico's most populous metropolis, Albuquerque, one of the best film cities in America full of outdoor activities and the site of the state's main airport.