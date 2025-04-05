Why It's A Bad Sign If You See A Zip Tie On Your Luggage

When you take carry-on luggage to an airport, it's going to be extensively screened. Your bag will travel through an X-ray machine, and if the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) views anything they deem suspicious, it will be pulled and searched, with any restricted items being discarded prior to you regaining possession of your items.

Checked luggage, on the other hand, is not held to the same standard. In fact, most passengers never see any screening performed on the luggage they check, other than it being weighed at the counter. This does not mean checked luggage isn't screened by security — it absolutely is, and the appearance of a zip tie on your checked luggage likely indicates it was tagged for additional screening or search.

Although checked luggage is not held to the same rules as carry-on luggage (for example, you can check liquids exceeding 3.4 oz.), that doesn't mean you can pack whatever you want. TSA outlines a lengthy list of prohibited items to check on their website, and should you neglect to check and see if you're packing any restricted items, you run the risk of mistakenly packing something that can get your bag flagged and tagged — possibly with one of those dreaded zip ties.