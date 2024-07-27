12 Airport Hacks That Can Help You Zip Through TSA

Let's be honest — travel is fun, but the ordeal of going through security screening isn't quite as enjoyable. The anticipation of a trip can be thrilling, whether you're going to explore one of California's widest stretches of beach or heading to a hill town in Italy that Rick Steves thinks is the most underrated. Think of all that planning — researching destinations, deciding where and when to go, and then making the bookings. Getting to the airport adds to that bubbling excitement, the realization that the trip is finally happening. But after dropping off your luggage, the joy of travel can dissipate as a sinking sensation in your stomach takes hold.

Long lines at TSA security screening appear, turning the nascent vacation into a serious downer. Getting through screening can take 30 minutes or more. After the experience, you might feel exhausted, and you haven't even got to the gate yet! That's hardly a positive way to start a vacation. However, TSA screening doesn't have to be the Herculean ordeal that it's often perceived as being. With a little bit of planning and some simple, logical fixes, getting through the security at a U.S. airport can be quite straightforward and surprisingly painless. Just what you need to start your vacation off on the right foot.