America's Deepest Lake Is About To Be Closed To Swimmers For Years

The stunning Crater Lake National Park in Oregon is home to the deepest lake in the U.S. But if you're hoping to get into that water, you need to do so in 2025 since after that, there won't be another chance for three or more years. Here's why. The Cleetwood Cove Trail is the only way to get down to the shoreline of Crater Lake, and the National Park Service has confirmed on its website that the entire trail is going to be closed after the 2025 summer season so that it can be repaired and improved. The expectation is that the work on the trail will start in the summer of 2026 and last through the summer of 2028. That means that both swimming and boating are off-limits while the trail is under construction.

The trail itself is only 1.1 miles long, but it can be covered in snow from September through June. That means there's not a lot of time each season to get the work done. The rehab of the trail will make it safer, including reducing the potential for rockfall, and it will also bring in new bathrooms and much-needed upgrades to the marina.