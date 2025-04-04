America's Deepest Lake Is About To Be Closed To Swimmers For Years
The stunning Crater Lake National Park in Oregon is home to the deepest lake in the U.S. But if you're hoping to get into that water, you need to do so in 2025 since after that, there won't be another chance for three or more years. Here's why. The Cleetwood Cove Trail is the only way to get down to the shoreline of Crater Lake, and the National Park Service has confirmed on its website that the entire trail is going to be closed after the 2025 summer season so that it can be repaired and improved. The expectation is that the work on the trail will start in the summer of 2026 and last through the summer of 2028. That means that both swimming and boating are off-limits while the trail is under construction.
The trail itself is only 1.1 miles long, but it can be covered in snow from September through June. That means there's not a lot of time each season to get the work done. The rehab of the trail will make it safer, including reducing the potential for rockfall, and it will also bring in new bathrooms and much-needed upgrades to the marina.
There's still lots to do at Crater Lake National Park while lake access is on hold
If you are visiting Crater Lake National Park during the construction closure and happen to see someone out on the lake, they're likely a scientist working for the park. It's not a confirmation that the trail has reopened and shouldn't be seen as an invitation to make your way down to the water. Accessing the lake via anything other than an official trail can be dangerous.
You can still visit the national park while the trail is under construction, and you'll still get some incredible views of the lake. Beyond the Cleetwood Cove Trail, this national park has a trove of scenic hiking trails showcasing the beautiful Cascade Range. The Garfield Peak Trail is a popular choice, a 3.5-mile out-and-back offering panoramic views of the azure lake and surrounding summits. You can also drive around the lake via the 33-mile Scenic Rim Drive. There are plenty of viewing points along the way where you can take in the natural beauty of the area.
If you're someone who has the essential gear for a camping retreat, there are summer campsites available at the park in Mazama Campground. And for those who like their national park vacation with a bit more comfort, there's the Crater Lake Lodge, a gorgeous historic inn with rooms overlooking the lake.