'The World's First Floating Beach Club' Is A Luxurious Escape Among Thailand's Crystal-Clear Waters

Phuket, Thailand's largest island and a popular travel destination, has long attracted tourists, from backpackers to Hollywood A-listers, to its idyllic shores. Indeed, it is one of the most beautiful tropical islands where celebrities can be found vacationing. And with its exquisite coastline, upscale seaside resorts, and variety of water activities, it's a beach-lover's dream. But if you want to take beach-bumming to the next level and are looking for a unique experience on your island vacation, then a visit to Yona Beach Club is a must. According to Yona, this is the world's first floating beach club — and it happens to be based out of Phuket.

Opening in August of 2023, Yona boasts three levels in total, which feature an infinity pool and lounge pool, a sunset terrace, a restaurant, a rooftop with panoramic views, four bars, a dance floor, and various seating options. The club also hosts a variety of events and regularly welcomes its resident DJs as well as up-and-comers to perform.

Islands interviewed a few frequent club-goers to find out what they most enjoyed about their experience. One Phuket expat, Anna Otran, who visited Yona most recently in December of 2024, shared this: "The whole concept of it not only being a beach club but on a yacht, screams luxury on a tropical island. The entertainment and dancers are on another level ... with their costumes that complement the vibe and uniqueness of the club." Meanwhile, Yuyi Suttichan, a local Phuketian, praised it as "a great place to celebrate parties" and "definitely a spot for the grams." So, if you're planning a stay on this Andaman Sea gem, book your pass to Yona Beach Club for a luxurious escape in a floating paradise surrounded by crystal-clear waters.