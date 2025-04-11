'The World's First Floating Beach Club' Is A Luxurious Escape Among Thailand's Crystal-Clear Waters
Phuket, Thailand's largest island and a popular travel destination, has long attracted tourists, from backpackers to Hollywood A-listers, to its idyllic shores. Indeed, it is one of the most beautiful tropical islands where celebrities can be found vacationing. And with its exquisite coastline, upscale seaside resorts, and variety of water activities, it's a beach-lover's dream. But if you want to take beach-bumming to the next level and are looking for a unique experience on your island vacation, then a visit to Yona Beach Club is a must. According to Yona, this is the world's first floating beach club — and it happens to be based out of Phuket.
Opening in August of 2023, Yona boasts three levels in total, which feature an infinity pool and lounge pool, a sunset terrace, a restaurant, a rooftop with panoramic views, four bars, a dance floor, and various seating options. The club also hosts a variety of events and regularly welcomes its resident DJs as well as up-and-comers to perform.
Islands interviewed a few frequent club-goers to find out what they most enjoyed about their experience. One Phuket expat, Anna Otran, who visited Yona most recently in December of 2024, shared this: "The whole concept of it not only being a beach club but on a yacht, screams luxury on a tropical island. The entertainment and dancers are on another level ... with their costumes that complement the vibe and uniqueness of the club." Meanwhile, Yuyi Suttichan, a local Phuketian, praised it as "a great place to celebrate parties" and "definitely a spot for the grams." So, if you're planning a stay on this Andaman Sea gem, book your pass to Yona Beach Club for a luxurious escape in a floating paradise surrounded by crystal-clear waters.
Dining and special events at Yona Beach Club
While one of the main draws of a visit here is relaxing in front of a spectacular sea view, the food and drinks are no second fiddle. You'll find everything you want and need from Yona's carefully crafted menu, which features fresh, seasonal ingredients and mouthwatering culinary creations. If you're jonesin' for tasty poolside snacks and small bites, the truffle fries will hit the spot, and the sushi platter, with 48 rolls of nigiri, sashimi, and sushi, are both perfect dishes to share with your crew. Seafood lovers should try the linguine vongole (topped with local Andaman clams), the lobster linguine for two, or the fresh octopus. And if you're in the mood for Italian, try the delicious burrata and prosciutto pizza (there are also vegetarian and vegan menu options). Finish things off with a dessert selection that'll satisfy your sweet tooth. The passion fruit and white chocolate crème brûlée, served with coconut gelato, is a winner, and you can't go wrong with the French chocolate mousse. All prices include a 7% tax and a 10% service charge.
Of course, tropical island relaxation pairs well with a mojito, an Aperol spritz, or a glass of bubbly. Enjoy your favorite drink — a cold beer, a classic or signature cocktail, or a glass of wine (mocktails are available, too) — as you laze in the pool, listen to house beats, and take in the breathtaking view of the azure sea around you.
If you'd like to celebrate a special occasion in a memorable and intimate setting, Yona is available for both semi-private and private events. You simply need to fill out a form with the details of your request, and the Yona team will contact you and help bring your dream celebration to fruition.
Admission packages for Yona Beach Club
Yona offers two packages to visitors: the morning package (from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and the afternoon package (2 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.). The former will give you a more family-friendly, serene experience — relaxing in the pool, sunbathing on a lounger, and enjoying lunch with a view. The latter is for those who want party vibes — there are more guests at this time, with live DJs and other entertainment. For each package, you can purchase a pass, which is the most affordable option. There is also a ladies pass, where women aged 20+ can access the club all day (9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.) for $60, as of this writing. Or, you can upgrade to one of the luxurious seating options for more comfort and privacy. The sea bed, for example, costs $234 in the morning (up to two people) and $438 in the afternoon (up to three people), while the cabanas go for much more.
Every package includes a welcome drink, towel, access to the pool and restaurant, transfer to and from the pier by shuttle boat, and food and beverage credit. For instance, the Maxi Cabana, which costs $1,518 (in the afternoon, for up to eight people), provides guests with $1,050 of restaurant credit.
While the speedboat to and from the beach club leaves regularly (every 20 minutes), previous visitors whom Islands interviewed, including Yuyi Suttichan, noted that guests should "avoid leaving at the same time as everyone before it closes as the queue can get pretty hectic." Suttichan also shared that there is limited seating and places to leave your personal belongings if you only purchase a pass — so it may be worth it (and more fun!) to gather a group and splurge on a sofa or cabana.
Planning your trip to Yona Beach Club and Phuket, Thailand
The beach club changes locations every few months and can be reached from one of three piers: Royal Phuket Marina, Phuket Yacht Haven Marina, and Patong Pier. From April 21, 2025, until November 2025, it will operate out of Royal Phuket Marina, in the east of the island. To see the up-to-date location and to purchase passes, head to Yona's website.
To get into Thailand, you could fly into Phuket International Airport, just over an hour from Patong Pier, where Yona is currently anchored. There are no direct flights from the U.S. to Phuket, but there are several one-stop flights available, with layovers in Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi, Singapore, and other hubs. When planning your stay here, you can easily search for accommodations through sites like Booking.com, Agoda, and Airbnb. This island is an excellent destination for travelers of all types and budgets, as it offers a multitude of stays at different price points. You'll find anything from backpacker hostels for as low as $13 a night to high-end five-star hotels, like The Pavilions Phuket, a romantic resort with a private plunge pool. But don't fret if you're traveling on a shoestring and still want to experience everything this stunning island has to offer. Accommodations, food, and activities can be very affordable — and it's even one of the cheapest destinations in the world to get scuba-certified.
Additionally, be aware of the different seasons when booking your trip. If you're not accustomed to the humid, tropical heat, April to May will be a challenge for you, when temperatures can soar to almost 100 degrees regularly. The monsoon season, which hits Phuket with stormy weather and rain squalls, is from June to October, with September and October being particularly wet.