One Of The American West's Best-Preserved Ghost Towns Is An Enchanting, Abandoned Colorado Gem
The American West has long held resonance for travelers from around the world. In many ways, its tropes have suffused cultural understandings of the United States for much of the past century. As part of this national lore, ghost towns — inhabited areas slowly or quickly depopulated as a result of economic, environmental, or social changes — have evolved into popular tourist attractions that embody the supposed "spirit" of the region. One of the best-preserved former towns in the nation? Colorado's hidden gem (and a destination worth visiting on a trip to Colorado): St. Elmo.
To find this spot, you'll need to drive for about three hours from Denver southwest into Chaffee County, Colorado. At about 9,961 feet, the once lively town of St. Elmo will appear as if from the dusty pages of a Zane Grey novel. Quiet, tranquil, and surrounded by the stunning Sawatch Mountain Range, St. Elmo shines as Colorado's best-preserved ghost town for a reason. With 43 original structures, visitors can amble down Main Street, step into the general store, and check out remnants of an undertaker's parlor and hotels.
Although St. Elmo isn't technically deserted (roughly 10 or so permanent residents continue to live in the area), its preserved buildings with authentic photos and antiques inside give the impression of inhabitants temporarily stepping out, only to return for dinner later in the day. Whether you're a history buff, outdoors enthusiast, or fan of Old Westerns, St. Elmo offers an authentic and engaging experience for everyone.
The rip roarin' history of St. Elmo, CO
Originally named Forest City when incorporated in 1878, St. Elmo was built near the Denver South Park & Pacific Railroad. Since 1873, the Mary Murphy Mine was an active pillar of the local community and would go on to become the largest and most prosperous mine in the area. Incredibly, that single mine itself produced over $60 million worth of gold throughout its operation.
The actual name of "St. Elmo" supposedly stems from an 1866 novel written by Augusta Jane Evans. According to local lore, the town underwent a name change to differentiate it from other similarly named locations. At its peak, nearly 2,000 residents were drawn to St. Elmo's overzealous promise of easy gold and silver mining. In fact, what became known as the St. Elmo Mining District in Chalk Creek Canyon incorporated more than 150 patented mine claims for digging out ore.
Become immersed in St. Elmo's historic buildings
By the turn of the 20th century, St. Elmo included a working telegraph office, a general store, a town hall, five hotels, saloons, dancing halls, a newspaper office, and a schoolhouse. Many of the town's standing structures, however, were not actually part of its original infrastructure. Thanks for its preservation largely lies at the door of the Stark family, who originally migrated to the area in the late 1800s. So intertwined with the location's history are the Starks that spectral stories of their Victorian-era spirits allegedly haunt the storefront and geographical boundaries of the settlement.
Descendants of the Stark family donated wood-frame buildings exemplifying 1880s and 1890s architecture to the Historic St. Elmo, Inc (HSE) for preservation and restoration. However, visitors can see and often walk through several original buildings — miraculously, ones that survived a 2002 fire — like the blacksmith and livery, American House Hotel, undertaker's parlor, and school.
As influential community figures, the Stark family owned and ran the St. Elmo General Store, which is a must-see for guests. As one of the few active businesses in town today, the store sells antiques, souvenirs, ice cream, drinks, and snacks. It's also a great spot to inquire about ATV tours and cabin rentals. Note, though, that the store is typically open only in the summer months. Modern-day winters can be just as challenging in St. Elmo as they were for its 19th-century population.
Things to admire in St. Elmo before driving off into the sunset
Just outside the boundaries of town, visitors can explore a variety of trails on four-wheel-drive vehicles. From nearby Salida or Buena Vista, guests can rent jeeps, razors, and other options to zip through the landscapes dominated by Colorado's Rocky Mountains and sandstone Chalk Cliffs. Dappled sunlight filters through lush canopies of aspen trees, and local chipmunks will pop into town to say hello (and beg for a treat or two)!
At the end of your day in St. Elmo, Colorado, take a final peaceful stroll down Main Street and listen to the echoes of a time long past. Although near-abandoned today, the imprint of life within the dust of the streets still leaves footprints that ebb in and out of view over time. Even after you leave, you can rest assured that yours will become integrated into the chorus.