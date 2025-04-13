One Of The American West's Best-Preserved Ghost Towns Is An Enchanting, Abandoned Colorado Gem

The American West has long held resonance for travelers from around the world. In many ways, its tropes have suffused cultural understandings of the United States for much of the past century. As part of this national lore, ghost towns — inhabited areas slowly or quickly depopulated as a result of economic, environmental, or social changes — have evolved into popular tourist attractions that embody the supposed "spirit" of the region. One of the best-preserved former towns in the nation? Colorado's hidden gem (and a destination worth visiting on a trip to Colorado): St. Elmo.

To find this spot, you'll need to drive for about three hours from Denver southwest into Chaffee County, Colorado. At about 9,961 feet, the once lively town of St. Elmo will appear as if from the dusty pages of a Zane Grey novel. Quiet, tranquil, and surrounded by the stunning Sawatch Mountain Range, St. Elmo shines as Colorado's best-preserved ghost town for a reason. With 43 original structures, visitors can amble down Main Street, step into the general store, and check out remnants of an undertaker's parlor and hotels.

Although St. Elmo isn't technically deserted (roughly 10 or so permanent residents continue to live in the area), its preserved buildings with authentic photos and antiques inside give the impression of inhabitants temporarily stepping out, only to return for dinner later in the day. Whether you're a history buff, outdoors enthusiast, or fan of Old Westerns, St. Elmo offers an authentic and engaging experience for everyone.