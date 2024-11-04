The Ultimate Destinations To Visit On A Trip To Colorado, According To Reddit

Colorado is a sanctuary for bucket-list-worthy hikes, adrenaline-inducing snow sports, and some of the most spectacular landscapes in the entire country. Whether you love a winter wonderland or prefer warmer seasons, you can find things to do in Colorado at some point during the year. As one Reddit user explains, "My favorite thing is the weather. It's sunny 300 days a year, but still gets plenty of snow in the winter. Only place I've been where it's been both snowing and sunny at the same time."

Thrillist even ranked Colorado as the fourth most beautiful U.S. state. This reputation can give visitors fairly high expectations for their trip to Colorado. Luckily, there are plenty of incredible places to visit in the Centennial State that live up to those lofty aspirations.

The Islands team decided to research all of Colorado's top destinations, relying on the advice of travelers and locals on Reddit. Our main finding? There is something for everyone in this gorgeous state.