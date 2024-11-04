The Ultimate Destinations To Visit On A Trip To Colorado, According To Reddit
Colorado is a sanctuary for bucket-list-worthy hikes, adrenaline-inducing snow sports, and some of the most spectacular landscapes in the entire country. Whether you love a winter wonderland or prefer warmer seasons, you can find things to do in Colorado at some point during the year. As one Reddit user explains, "My favorite thing is the weather. It's sunny 300 days a year, but still gets plenty of snow in the winter. Only place I've been where it's been both snowing and sunny at the same time."
Thrillist even ranked Colorado as the fourth most beautiful U.S. state. This reputation can give visitors fairly high expectations for their trip to Colorado. Luckily, there are plenty of incredible places to visit in the Centennial State that live up to those lofty aspirations.
The Islands team decided to research all of Colorado's top destinations, relying on the advice of travelers and locals on Reddit. Our main finding? There is something for everyone in this gorgeous state.
Mount Blue Sky Scenic Byway
Everyone wants to see the impressive mountain views around Colorado, but hiking up there on your own two legs can be extremely draining. An alternative option is driving up Mount Blue Sky Scenic Byway. Once known as Mount Evans, this stretch of highway is actually the highest paved road in North America with an altitude of over 14,000 feet — and this mountainous Colorado road is known as one of America's prettiest.
Besides the impactful views, there are many other things to see up at the tip of the Rocky Mountains as well. There are Alpine lakes along the way and a high chance of spotting animals like mountain goats, marmots, and even bighorn sheep. With that being said, Mount Blue Sky Scenic Byway can be a bit intimidating because it's such a high drive on twisting roads with unpredictable weather conditions. One Reddit user described it by saying, "If you are very afraid of heights, or if you have any kind of respiratory issue, I'd pass on it. At 14k you only get 60% the oxygen of sea level, and there are no railings. If you're neither, do it- it was my favorite event from my entire Colorado trip."
The Garden of the Gods
The massive, towering rock formations at the Garden of the Gods are reminiscent of an earth where dinosaurs still roam. This public park in Colorado Springs features 21 miles of hiking trails to get different perspectives of these cliff faces. Unlike many of the intense treks around the state though, the Garden of the Gods hike is fairly easy-going and better for families.
As one Reddit user explains, "I wouldn't classify garden of the gods as a hike but a walk. There are some "hiking" areas but even that is incredibly mild and more of walking on rougher terrain." Another person adds, "The "trails" in the main part of GoG are all paved paths. You don't have to be much of a hiker to walk around there. " The other great thing about the Garden of the Gods is that you don't really need a firm route to find your way around. In fact, one Reddit user recommends, "In my experience, Garden of the Gods is better done without an intentional trail; It's very much worth it to aimlessly wander for a while, and stumble upon the formations."
Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater
There are lots of amazing venues to watch live music in the United States, but one of the most iconic of them all is Red Rocks Amphitheater. It's the perfect place for any music lover to add to their travel itinerary because the space is unforgettable and always attracts an intriguing range of performers. In 2023 alone, Red Rocks Amphitheater received approximately 1.4 million visitors, making it easily one of the most popular things to do in the entire state of Colorado.
Red Rocks is located inside the belly of these huge sandstone formations and it is a completely unique atmosphere from any other live music setting in the country. Many concert attendees even consider attending an event at Red Rocks to be a magical experience. One traveler on Reddit says, "It is one of the best music venues on earth, hands down." With that being said, there are a few important things for concert-goers to keep in mind here, for instance one Reddit user mentions, "Going to red rocks is an endeavor, not a casual concert experience. Wear comfortable shoes, bring a raincoat and extra layers, bring a water bottle, expect to walk A LOT so make sure you're fueled and hydrated."
Breckenridge
Colorado as a whole is a world-class skiing and snowboarding destination with many different cities to appreciate the sport. One of the best towns for winter sports is called Breckenridge. It was voted as the 6th best destination for skiing in the United States by U.S News and World Report. Breckenridge is distinguished for its thousands of miles of varied terrain with 2,908 acres of skiable land that can accommodate anyone from young children to professional athletes.
Breckenridge also just has a welcoming energy that makes for a really entertaining vacation destination. A Reddit user says, "Breckenridge has a laid-back vibe with a fun town, and the terrain parks are fantastic for snowboarders." Many people seemed to find the town itself to be a highlight in addition to the skiing trails. Another traveler explains, "It's a legit small somewhat quirky old mining town with great shops, lodging, and dining options right next to the resort."
Denver
DenverThere is a big sports scene with major stadiums like Empower Field and a few spots to watch live theater, such as the Denver Center for the Performing Arts and Alamo Drafthouse. is the capital of Colorado and the largest city in the whole state by population. It's a very convenient stop for out-of-state travelers since there is a major international airport in Denver and this busy airport is known for some bizarre conspiracy theories. As such a big metropolis, there is an abundance of things to do here that can appeal to any type of visitor.
Firstly, it has museums galore that are great for kids, including the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, the Denver Art Museum, and Meow Wolf's Convergence Station. Just outside of the city limits, you'll have close access to countless hikes within an hour's drive. There is a big sports scene with major stadiums like Empower Field and a few spots to watch live theater, such as the Denver Center for the Performing Arts and Alamo Drafthouse.
The young energy from the many nearby universities definitely bleeds into Denver's fun nightlife as well. There are a few different party neighborhoods each with their own flavor. One Reddit user explains, "South Broadway is almost always popping, has a diverse crowd, old and young, alt types, and a mix of decent bars and clubs. Rino, specifically along Blake-Walnut-Larimer, generally swings a younger maybe more 'hip' crowd."
Ouray
With a nickname like 'the Little Switzerland of America', it should be obvious that Ouray is one of the most naturally gorgeous places in all of Colorado. This under-the-radar Colorado city has otherworldly autumn views because it's located in a valley of the San Juan Mountains. The positioning provides easy access to an abundance of outdoor activities including hot springs and impressive waterfalls. One person on Reddit specifically recommends Cascade Falls, "Cascade Falls are lovely, and the trail is pretty and [offers] a good workout!"
This township has also evolved into a popular destination for ice climbing at spots like Ouray Ice Park, a free-to-visit public park featuring over 150 ice and regular climbs. Ouray even hosts its own Ice Fest every year, which draws in tons of passionate climbers. However, this might not be the best time to visit as a non-climber considering how swarmed the town gets during the festival season. As one Reddit user explains, "Ice Fest is cool but it's definitely super busy... Ouray is amazing and worth a trip ice fest or not. Ice climbing is super fun so whatever you decide I'm sure you'll have a blast."
Estes Park
Situated between Denver and Colorado Springs is an underrated town full of outdoor thrills — Estes Park is less than two hours away from Denver. This adorable community is right next to Rocky Mountain National Park, which is a hub for everything from hiking and rock climbing to biking, fishing, and skiing. One traveler on Reddit broke it down accurately by saying, "There are literally thousands of things to do in the park, so I won't even try to list them all."
Estes Park also happens to be home to one of the most haunted destinations in the world for all paranormal enthusiasts. It's called the Stanley Hotel and it even inspired Stephen King to write his famous novel "The Shining". One visitor on Reddit says, "This is honestly one of the most haunted places I have ever been in my entire life, but it's a really cool place to visit."
While there are plenty of things to do, Estes Park gets quite busy during the high season. One traveler on Rick Steves' Forum recommends, "I've stayed at Estes Park many times but almost always off-season, well at least what used to be off-season. Love it there in October." Visitors who prefer a low-key atmosphere should avoid going to Estes Park from July to September when it's the most crowded.
Rocky Mountain National Park
Ranked among the top national parks in the whole country, Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park is the ideal place to be in all seasons as a nature lover. There are more than 355 miles of hiking trails at Rocky Mountain National Park to explore that range from extremely difficult to easy-going. It even features a beginner-friendly hike with a glistening emerald lake at the end.
There is a high chance of spotting wildlife throughout the park's more than 400 square miles as well. Endangered species like the Canada lynx and the North American wolverine both roam around the Rocky Mountains, along with other animals like birds, bighorn sheep, marmots, mountain lions, and gray wolves. One person talks about their experience there on Reddit, "We saw a ton of elk on the west side, even in the middle of the day, and up along Trail Ridge Road. We also saw a couple moose in Sheep Lakes. A black bear was chasing down an Elk right outside our cabin in Estes Park too." Another user on the same post mentions, "We were there last week and there was a moose hanging out a couple of the days at Sheep Lakes. And can confirm with the other commenter there were lots of elk at the top of Trail Ridge Road near the Alpine Visitor Center. We also saw a coyote up there."
Pagosa Springs
Looking for a place in Colorado where you can kick back and relax instead of participating in grueling outdoor activities? Pagosa Springs might be the exact atmosphere you're craving. This Colorado town's hot springs feel like an Icelandic escape without ever leaving the United States. It's a hidden gem in the San Juan mountains that offers several options for hot springs to try around the area.
Places like the 4-star Springs Resort and Spa can be an incredibly rejuvenating venue for a vacation. One traveler says on Google Reviews, "This place is perfect for families and couples no matter the weather. I especially loved the VIP pools for adults. It was very relaxing and a great place to enjoy with my husband." There is much more to do in Pagosa than just soaking away for hours in the hot springs, though.
There are several good skiing resorts nearby, like Wolf Creek Ski Area, and an excellent brewery scene. Riff Raff Brewing Company has a lot of supportive patrons and a wide variety of brews for any taste. One Reddit reviewer says, "Riff Raff Brewery in Pagosa Spring, Colorado. Great beer, atmosphere, and really amazing food."
Fort Collins
Even though Fort Collins is the fourth-largest city in the state by population, it's not necessarily at the top of many traveler's itineraries for their Colorado trip. However, that's a big mistake because there is quite a lot to do in the area and it has a much less touristy energy than more-visited parts of the state. Fort Collins locals also offer many amazing recommendations for things to do around the city on Reddit.
One person strongly suggested wandering Walnut Street. They wrote on Reddit, "I love the whole block near Walnut Street – Nuance Chocolate (handmade chocolate), Welsh Rabbit (cheese), Walnut Creek (local gifts), Old Firehouse Books, Happy Lucky Teahouse (real tea boba, loose leaf tea, made to order hot/iced tea with anything from their wall). Nearby the Trimble Court Artisans has local artwork you can buy (pottery, paintings, prints, blown glass, etc). Ginger and Baker has great food and cocktails (and coffee). I like Little Bird Bakeshop too. All of this is walking distance of each other so you wouldn't have to drive around." Since it is located just an hour away from Denver by car, this convenient aspect of Fort Collins makes it an ideal day trip to break up a longer vacation.
Telluride
Telluride is one of the most charming, yet less mainstream mountain municipalities in Colorado. Its main draw is as a skiing destination with a whopping 2,000 acres of terrain to glide through. One Reddit user says, "Telluride is fantastic. It's probably the best skiing in Colorado. It's not easy to get to, but neither is literally every other mountain you listed other than Breckenridge. The town is gorgeous [and] has character."
Alternatively, travelers who aren't into skiing can still have plenty of fun and appreciate Telluride's scenery on the local hikes. One traveler on Reddit recommends, "Check out Hope Lake hike. My gf lives in Telluride, has done countless hikes over there, I live in GJ and hike constantly and we agree that it's one of the best hikes in CO. The view of the lake and the mountains are breathtaking." There is also a gondola in town that is completely free to ride and provides exceptional views over the area's mountains. A traveler on Reddit says about the gondolas, "Our favorite thing to do there honestly," and another person on the same post agreed, commenting, "Best gondola in Colorado in my opinion."
Crested Butte Mountain Resort
Highly experienced skiers and snowboarders will absolutely adore Crested Butte Mountain Resort. As one Reddit user put it, "Crested Butte is known for their expert terrain. Like 60% is rated double diamond+." During the frigid winter months, this tiny retreat in the Elk Mountains is all about winter sports and snow.
However, during the summer the area transforms into a different type of natural oasis. The terrain becomes a sea of wildflowers. During this time, there are just as many intense biking trails as there are skiing paths.
The other great thing about Crested Butte Mountain Resort is that it can be much more affordable than other Colorado resort areas. One Reddit traveler says, "The prices here are super reasonable compared to most other resorts. Got dinner for two plus one round of beers at Secret Stash and did a double take when the bill was only $30. Tipped $10 because that's ridiculously cheap. Can't get a meal like that in most major cities for that price." All these factors combined make Crested Butte an ideal destination for low-key, budget-conscious travelers who still want to appreciate Colorado's ski resort culture.
Glenwood Canyon
One of Colorado's many natural wonders is Glenwood Canyon located around three hours outside of the state's capital. This 16-mile stretch of land runs along the Colorado River in a valley that took more than 3 million years to be sculpted. It provides the perfect terrain for a range of outdoor activities, which has led to it becoming a hotspot for biking, hiking, fishing, and rafting. Imagine floating down the picturesque Colorado River through towering canyon walls that can be up to 1,300 feet high.
People are especially fond of Glenwood Canyon's biking paths with one Reddit user saying, "One of the best trails for me; unreal views, thoughtfully planned path, surprisingly gradual ascent. It took 1-1/2 hour one way. Took the train from Denver, rented a bike in Glenwood Springs." Even if you're not in the mood for intense physical activity, you can appreciate Glenwood Canyon by simply driving through. One person on Reddit comically shares, "Every time we drive through Glenwood Canyon, I make hubby drive because I would get caught up in looking at the scenery and drop us off the side."
Pikes Peak
Pikes Peak is one of the most famous of Colorado's 4,000 mountains. Visitors who are intrigued by Colorado's high peaks and jaw-dropping landscapes need to schedule a trek along this mountaintop that stands more than 14,000 feet high. There are several ways to get up the mountain to reach the top.
The most popular method of ascension is hiking up either the Barr or Crags trails. While these are both quite long and taxing on the body, they can be extremely rewarding with the correct preparations. One hiker writes on Reddit, "I've hiked to the top several times, and it's a very long hike, roughly 14 miles one way. Plan on starting relatively early, and it can take 6-8 hours depending on your physical condition, and the weather."
Alternatively, there are a few biking trails up to the top of Pikes Peak as well. Travelers who want an easier way to reach the summit can opt to take the Pikes Peak Cog Railway or drive on the roads to reach the top. The better option depends on your preferences because as one Reddit user says, "I think driving is much better. If you drive, you can make as many pit stops as you want, including the gift shops along the way." On the other hand, another person made a good point by suggesting, "I recommend the cog railway if you aren't comfortable driving on mountain roads with few guardrails."