Situated Between Des Moines And Sioux City Is A Vibrant Iowa Gem Filled With Historic Sites, Shops, And Art
While often overlooked as a "flyover state," Midwest travelers have come to see Iowa as the truly underrated destination that it is. With its massive skies and endless horizons, quaint farmsteads, and river valleys, Iowa has something for every nature lover, not to mention hearty Midwestern fare as well as towns, like Pella, that are filled with charm and unique shops. Cinema buffs will travel to Iowa for the 1989 film "Field of Dreams," and the 1995 movie "Bridges of Madison County," which includes cute covered bridges you can actually visit in this small city. Iowa even has something for metalheads, who come for a chance at seeing members of Slipknot out and about in Des Moines.
Only a 45-minute drive from the capital of Des Moines, travelers will find the oft-overlooked little gem that is Perry. With a town motto that reads, "Make Yourself at Home!", travelers are bound to receive a warm, "Iowa Nice" welcome to this river town of 8,000. Perry is also a hub of one of Iowa's larger cycling trails, the Raccoon River Trail, which makes the town an ideal stop for rest and a meal for anyone who finds themselves somewhere along Iowa's 2,500 mile trail network (Perry is a three-hour ride from Des Moines).
For those making a day trip, Perry has plenty of activities, ranging from golf to shopping and dining within the historic downtown cultural district (which has over 30 buildings on the National Register of Historic Places), which boasts several murals and public art pieces, including four sculptures along the Willis Avenue that pay tribute to Perry's historical ties to the railroad, agriculture, industry, and the arts. This small Iowa town certainly has a lot to offer.
Things to see and do in Perry, Iowa
Plan an extended stay by first choosing from 40 different themed rooms at Hotel Pattee. Overnight visitors don't want to miss staying at this historic boutique hotel on the main drag, complete with a bowling center, spa, full-service dining hall, and an art collection. After checking in, catch a round of golf, hit the trail — the Raccoon River Valley Trail also connects to the award-winning High Trestle Trail with panoramic views — or immerse yourself in history at one of several local museums and public art installations.
The Carnegie Library Museum has an extensive photographic archive that tells the story of Perry's heritage that has flourished over the last century and a half, along with interviews of its residents, many of whom were immigrants. While located in Perry itself, the Forest Park Museum also focuses on the communities of the surrounding Dallas County, and has exhibits on farming, business, child labor, railroads, and more. The museum also showcases artifacts, diaries, and photographs that reflect Dallas County's unique history.
Visitors to Perry in November are privy to the annual Art on the Prairie festival, which celebrates art, music, literature, and the joys of small-town living. Held in multiple venues in the historic downtown district, the festival brings visual art displays and showcases, live music, and a mini-festival called "Poetry on the Prairie," which includes poetry slams, readings, open mic opportunities, and workshops. The festival also hosts a juried arts showcase with over 50 visual artists displaying ceramics, paintings, jewelry, photography, and more.
Where to eat and drink in Perry, Iowa
If you're staying in the Hotel Pattee, you'll certainly want to try the nostalgic Pattee Cafe for breakfast at least once. If you plan to venture out down the street, another noteworthy daytime, locally-owned eatery is Lou's Diner, located at 2720 Willis Avenue. It's known for its cozy atmosphere, friendly service, and delicious comfort food. The diner serves breakfast and lunch, with hours from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays.
At the Tin Pig Tavern, a local family-owned restaurant and brewery situated on 2nd Street, you'll find hand-crafted beer and sports bar staples in a cozy setting. Menu highlights like the crab rangoon flatbread or the Three Little Pigs barbecue sandwich are sure to be washed down smoothly with a crisp pint of the local lager. The tavern's original flooring, brick walls, and tin ceilings (which inspired the name) combine to create a nice ambiance to enjoy a game or relax after a day of activity.