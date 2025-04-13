Situated Between Des Moines And Sioux City Is A Vibrant Iowa Gem Filled With Historic Sites, Shops, And Art

While often overlooked as a "flyover state," Midwest travelers have come to see Iowa as the truly underrated destination that it is. With its massive skies and endless horizons, quaint farmsteads, and river valleys, Iowa has something for every nature lover, not to mention hearty Midwestern fare as well as towns, like Pella, that are filled with charm and unique shops. Cinema buffs will travel to Iowa for the 1989 film "Field of Dreams," and the 1995 movie "Bridges of Madison County," which includes cute covered bridges you can actually visit in this small city. Iowa even has something for metalheads, who come for a chance at seeing members of Slipknot out and about in Des Moines.

Only a 45-minute drive from the capital of Des Moines, travelers will find the oft-overlooked little gem that is Perry. With a town motto that reads, "Make Yourself at Home!", travelers are bound to receive a warm, "Iowa Nice" welcome to this river town of 8,000. Perry is also a hub of one of Iowa's larger cycling trails, the Raccoon River Trail, which makes the town an ideal stop for rest and a meal for anyone who finds themselves somewhere along Iowa's 2,500 mile trail network (Perry is a three-hour ride from Des Moines).

For those making a day trip, Perry has plenty of activities, ranging from golf to shopping and dining within the historic downtown cultural district (which has over 30 buildings on the National Register of Historic Places), which boasts several murals and public art pieces, including four sculptures along the Willis Avenue that pay tribute to Perry's historical ties to the railroad, agriculture, industry, and the arts. This small Iowa town certainly has a lot to offer.