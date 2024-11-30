Iowa's Award-Winning Trestle Bridge Offers An Exciting Trail With Gorgeous Panoramic Views

If you're looking for an all-day workout, the High Trestle Trail is here to accommodate. Spanning from Ankeny to Woodward, the lengthy trail is the ideal way to explore Iowa's idyllic landscapes. The paved route is perfect for biking, jogging, and walking — though it's the picturesque High Trestle Trail Bridge that truly puts the pathway on the map.

Soaring 13 stories above the Des Moines River, a series of askew rectangles are fastened around the bridge at various intervals. When viewed from the path, pedestrians are greeted with a kaleidoscopic perspective you won't find on other bridges in the country. Visitors flock here during the day and night, as blue lights attached to the structure illuminate the bridge when the sun sets, arguably making it a more dramatic experience than during the day.

There are plenty of places to jump on the High Trestle Trail beyond Ankeny and Woodward. To see the bridge, your best bet is a nearby parking lot in Madrid at the Grant's Wood Conservation Trail. From here you can quickly walk to the soaring structure without putting too many steps on your pedometer. You can also view the bridge while driving along 334th Road, but these long-range views aren't nearly as impressive.