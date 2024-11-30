Iowa's Award-Winning Trestle Bridge Offers An Exciting Trail With Gorgeous Panoramic Views
Iowa might not be the first place that comes to mind when discussing engineering marvels, but that's exactly where you'll find the awe-inspiring High Trestle Trail Bridge. Crossing the Des Moines River, the bridge is the highlight of a 25-mile trail encompassing five towns and four counties. The bridge managed to earn various design and architectural awards following its completion in 2011, including being named one of BBC's Eight Amazing Footbridges, the 2011 AIA Iowa Chapter Excellence in Design Merit Award, the Trails and the Arts Award in 2013, and more.
About a 40-mile drive from Des Moines, the High Trestle Trail Bridge is located in the small town of Madrid. It's a popular destination for locals, and tourists coming from out of town can cross it off their list. While the entire trail is quite long, there's a small parking lot in Madrid that lets you enjoy the architectural wonder and surrounding nature without having to walk through the entire Iowa countryside. If you want to cross another famous structure in Iowa, adventurous travelers should head to Lover's Leap Swinging Bridge, hidden in the forests of Columbus Junction.
The High Trestle Trail Bridge is an amazing sight to see
If you're looking for an all-day workout, the High Trestle Trail is here to accommodate. Spanning from Ankeny to Woodward, the lengthy trail is the ideal way to explore Iowa's idyllic landscapes. The paved route is perfect for biking, jogging, and walking — though it's the picturesque High Trestle Trail Bridge that truly puts the pathway on the map.
Soaring 13 stories above the Des Moines River, a series of askew rectangles are fastened around the bridge at various intervals. When viewed from the path, pedestrians are greeted with a kaleidoscopic perspective you won't find on other bridges in the country. Visitors flock here during the day and night, as blue lights attached to the structure illuminate the bridge when the sun sets, arguably making it a more dramatic experience than during the day.
There are plenty of places to jump on the High Trestle Trail beyond Ankeny and Woodward. To see the bridge, your best bet is a nearby parking lot in Madrid at the Grant's Wood Conservation Trail. From here you can quickly walk to the soaring structure without putting too many steps on your pedometer. You can also view the bridge while driving along 334th Road, but these long-range views aren't nearly as impressive.
Dip into Des Moines for its excellent restaurants and shopping
Although you can find world-famous covered bridges and cute small businesses in Winterset, Iowa, the Midwestern city of Des Moines punches above its weight. If you're looking for a great way to unwind after a long day on the High Trestle Trail, it's worth spending some time in Des Moines. There's a good chance this is where you're flying out of anyway, so explore the city for a few hours after your arrival or before heading home.
Foodies will want to check out Drake Diner, which has been a staple for locals since 1987. The retro diner serves all sorts of American fare, with a breakfast menu that's available all day long. For something more upscale, check out Harbinger. Brought to life by James Beard nominated chef Joe Tripp, the veggie-forward dishes are among the best you'll find in Iowa.
Once your stomach is full, you can fill your shopping bags at Jordan Creek Town Center, Historic Valley Junction, or Historic East Village downtown. If time permits, you could also head southeast of Des Moines to visit Maharishi Vedic City, one of America's most unusual, scenic, and progressive towns.