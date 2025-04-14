The Great American Rail Trail Offers Cyclists And Walkers Over 2,000 Miles Of Scenic Car-Free Adventure

Tired of sitting in traffic, sucking up exhaust fumes, and dealing with road rage? If so, there's a national project you might want to hear about. It's called the Great American Rail-Trail, and its mission is to create the first multi-use, car-free pathway across the United States.

The proposed 3,700-mile route is the brainchild of the Rails to Trails Conservancy, and when completed, it will stretch all the way from the state of Washington to Washington, D.C. In fact, the last stretch of the route passes by the Lincoln Memorial in the U.S. capital, an appropriate nod to the president's role in establishing a transcontinental railroad in the 1860s.

The Great American Rail-Trail welcomes both pedestrians and cyclists and is made up of over 150 connected rail-trails and other existing greenways. "Railroads can only travel at a low elevation grade, which makes their old corridors ideal for the trail needs of a wide variety of people," explained Kevin Belle, project manager for Rails to Trails Conservancy. Belle explains that, with mostly flat, paved, or crushed-rock surfaces, the pathway is perfect for beginners and seasoned hikers and cyclists alike.