This Breathtaking Beach In Maui Is A Beginner-Friendly Snorkeling Spot To See Beautiful Hawaiian Fish

Don't worry if you don't own snorkeling gear, as there are multiple rental shops on the island. Basic snorkel sets can go for as low as $1.50 for a 24-hour rental and up to $12 for quality gear with a carry bag and anti-fog solution. You'll want to make sure to include a pair of fins; in addition to allowing you to swim faster, they help you to stay horizontal and protect your feet from sharp rocks or coral. That being said, you should avoid stepping on the reef as it can cause severe harm to the coral. The water is relatively shallow at Ulua, only reaching 15 feet.

Ulua Beach is right next to Andaz Resort in Wailea, and it's recommended to get there early to avoid missing out on a good parking spot. From there, you can walk to shore and wade directly into the sea, under which a vibrant underworld of beautiful fish awaits. White-bar surgeonfish, spotted boxfish, and moray eels dash between the coral, and sea stars cling to the rocks. Blue-black urchins hide in plain sight, while red slate pencil urchins appear to bloom like fuchsia bougainvillea.

The unique topography shaped by lava fingers at Ulua Beach creates a nuanced underworld of marine life, which thrives in every nook and cranny. If you're lucky, you may even spot sea turtles. Maui is also one of the best islands for whale watching, and from December to April, you may hear the whales' ethereal calls and whistles.