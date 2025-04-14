This Breathtaking Beach In Maui Is A Beginner-Friendly Snorkeling Spot To See Beautiful Hawaiian Fish
The Hawaiian islands are incredible bastions of culture, adventure, and sightseeing – not to mention the amazing beaches that range from family-friendly to wild. Maui is no different in terms of what it has to offer on its wonderful coastline, boasting some incredible beaches. In fact, this large Hawaiian island has 30 miles of shores perfect for swimming, sunbathing, or surfing along its 120-mile coastline. The island isn't lacking for snorkeling options either, and for those who are just starting out, Ulua Beach, a 0.5-mile-long strip of sand with an accessible shore that faces swaying palm trees and lush greenery, is the perfect locale.
Just over 30 minutes from the Kahului Airport, Ulua Beach is tucked on Maui's southwest shore in the small town of Wailea-Makena, neighboring Keawakapu Beach. A lively scene ensues at the shore, where people of all ages luxuriate in the sun, splash in the gentle waves, and take their boogie boards out for a spin. Snorkeling is best on the right side of the beach where the coral reef is, but you can also explore the left end's rocky outcroppings poking out above the sea's surface. A vast array of colorful, Hawaiian fish dart around, including the incredibly long-named humuhumunukunukuapua'a or reef triggerfish, which makes a grunting sound when threatened.
Suit up and explore the diverse marine life at Ulua Beach
Don't worry if you don't own snorkeling gear, as there are multiple rental shops on the island. Basic snorkel sets can go for as low as $1.50 for a 24-hour rental and up to $12 for quality gear with a carry bag and anti-fog solution. You'll want to make sure to include a pair of fins; in addition to allowing you to swim faster, they help you to stay horizontal and protect your feet from sharp rocks or coral. That being said, you should avoid stepping on the reef as it can cause severe harm to the coral. The water is relatively shallow at Ulua, only reaching 15 feet.
Ulua Beach is right next to Andaz Resort in Wailea, and it's recommended to get there early to avoid missing out on a good parking spot. From there, you can walk to shore and wade directly into the sea, under which a vibrant underworld of beautiful fish awaits. White-bar surgeonfish, spotted boxfish, and moray eels dash between the coral, and sea stars cling to the rocks. Blue-black urchins hide in plain sight, while red slate pencil urchins appear to bloom like fuchsia bougainvillea.
The unique topography shaped by lava fingers at Ulua Beach creates a nuanced underworld of marine life, which thrives in every nook and cranny. If you're lucky, you may even spot sea turtles. Maui is also one of the best islands for whale watching, and from December to April, you may hear the whales' ethereal calls and whistles.
Snorkeling tips for beginners
Booking a tour is probably the best and safest way for non-swimmers to go snorkeling, but if you are venturing on your own, make sure to buy or rent a mask that covers your eyes and nose only, as a full-face mask can be hard to remove. These types of masks can also be dangerous because of carbon dioxide buildup that could lead to falling unconscious while underwater. If you have glass lenses, consider cleaning them with plain white toothpaste before using your mask for the first time. Snorkel lenses can accumulate a film of silicone during manufacturing, and this can lead to them getting foggy while in use. For each subsequent use after that, some simple saliva will do.
Once in the water, put your mask on, gently bite down on the breathing tube, put your face in the water at about a 45-degree angle, and take slow breaths in and out. Consider a lifejacket for added buoyancy and in case of strong currents. If water makes its way into the breathing tube, exhale forcefully with your mouth to clear the tube.
Diving should be easier once you master this technique, but just remember to take a deep breath before going on a deeper fish chase. Remember to avoid splashing with your fins, as this will only scare the fish away. Swim slowly to conserve your energy and prolong the wonderful adventure.