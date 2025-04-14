This Toll-Filled Route Between Two Iconic American Cities Is One You'll Want To Avoid

Driving from Chicago to New York City (and the other way around) sounds like the ultimate American road trip — two iconic cities, your best playlists, and maybe a few pit stops along the way. But the fantasy fades fast when every toll booth feels like a personal attack on your bank account. No matter how cleverly you plan your road trip (even with AI's help) or how careful you are about gas mileage, this route is basically a pay-to-drive experience. Tolls alone can cost up to $143.63, as of this writing — that's about 17 cents for every single mile. And if you're driving a truck? You're looking at a jaw-dropping $440 just to hit the road.

It's not just your bank account taking a hit if you opt for a road trip between the Windy City and the Big Apple. The route is roughly a 13-hour marathon — longer if you hit some traffic or decide to stop for food or sleep. Splitting the trip into two or more days and crashing at a roadside motel? While that's convenient, it only adds even more to your running tab.

So, what's a road-weary traveler to do? If you value your time and money, flying might be the smarter move. But if you're still craving scenic views for the trip, you can always do what most Americans want to do — hop on a train and let someone else deal with the driving. It's also what the locals recommend, anyway.