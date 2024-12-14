Americans Seem To Agree That This Is The Best Type Of Transportation To Take

Polls conducted by ENGINE INSIGHTS in 2020 found that Americans are in favor of increasing the availability of long-distance train travel, now more than ever. The reasons for Americans' newfound attraction to the rails are many: reducing climate change impacts, avoiding major delays and traffic jams in metro areas, and hassles with parking — especially in the five worst cities for finding parking in all of America. In response, the U.S. government announced new funding for high-speed and long-distance rail projects that exceeds pre-pandemic funding levels by 55 to 65 percent.

The Northeast Corridor, a 457-mile span between Boston and Washington, D.C., accounts for a large percentage of the U.S.'s current rail traffic. The Amtrak Acela, the fastest and most heavily-used route in the Northeast, is getting a high-speed makeover that will take effect in early 2025. NextGen Acela, as the trains are called, will hit speeds of 180 miles per hour and have a passenger capacity 70 percent greater than the current fleet – which already carries five times more passengers per day than all airplanes that travel between New York and D.C.

Can more expansive, spacious city metros in America replicate the efficiency and predictability of train travel in the densely-populated Northeast? There are already 14 states with rail infrastructure that forms a vital part of their economy, according to rail advocacy ground OneRail. Read on to find out about how heavily-populated areas in the country are dealing with the major transportation infrastructure Americans want to see most.