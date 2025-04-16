One Of The Caribbean's Best Beaches Is A Serene Virgin Islands Escape With Turquoise Waters And Lush Hills
The Caribbean is full of idyllic island resorts, famed for their beautiful, warm weather and excellent beaches. There are over 7,000 Caribbean islands in total (though only a small portion of those are continuously inhabited), with countless beaches that could provide the backdrop for the ultimate relaxing island vacation. While it is difficult even to pin down the 25 best beaches in the Caribbean, but there are some that tend to hit the "best-of" lists time and time again.
Found on the northern coast of the U.S. Virgin Island of St. Thomas, Magens Bay is a pristine and peaceful stretch with white sands and calm, crystal-clear turquoise waters. It spans around a mile, making it one of St. Thomas' longest beaches — a useful aspect for those looking for a little solitude on their beach retreat.
Magens Bay is ideal for sunbathing, swimming, and snorkeling, and you can rent equipment for several watersports, including paddle boating and kayaking. But what sets it apart from many other top-class Caribbean beaches is the surrounding area, which includes verdant greenery, hills, and hiking trails, as well as a host of businesses and amenities perfect for enjoying a relaxed day at the beach.
Explore the hills near Magens Bay
Unlike many beach destinations, Magens Bay is surrounded by dense tropical forests. Like other low-key Caribbean destinations for avid hikers, visitors have the chance to explore the flora and fauna of St. Thomas just a few steps from the shore. Indeed, there's one moderate route that cuts right along the beach.
The Discovery Nature Trail has trailheads on the west side of Magens Bay beach or along Magens Bay Road inland. It takes you through stretches of tropical plants, mixed-dry forests, mangroves you can traverse via boardwalks, and a formerly private arboretum with 160 rare and imported trees. The journey is around 2.5 miles with an elevation gain of about 515 feet. If you begin your hike by the beach, you'll get some of the most charming views of Magens Bay before heading farther inland for some solitude away from the shores. The area is home to more than 260 species of birds, so be sure to pack binoculars as well as other hiking gear you might need alongside your beachwear.
How to get to Magens Bay and where to stay
December to June is the best time to visit St. Thomas, when temperatures are mild and the rainy season has not yet started. Most travelers will arrive at Cyril E. King Airport on the south side of the island. However, reaching Magens Bay Beach on the north coast is no trouble; it's just over 6 miles away, just a 25-minute drive.
There are no hotels directly on the beach, but there are several just a short trek away off Magens Bay Road. Perhaps the best nearby option is Flamboyan on the Bay, which has various accommodations, from studios to two-bedroom suites, and features the Root 42 Bar and Grill and the Northside Grind Caribbean coffeehouse.
Willing to cast your net a little wider for a great vacation deal? Check out the best all-inclusive and package deal hotels in the U.S. Virgin Islands — ranked!