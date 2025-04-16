One Of The Caribbean's Best Beaches Is A Serene Virgin Islands Escape With Turquoise Waters And Lush Hills

The Caribbean is full of idyllic island resorts, famed for their beautiful, warm weather and excellent beaches. There are over 7,000 Caribbean islands in total (though only a small portion of those are continuously inhabited), with countless beaches that could provide the backdrop for the ultimate relaxing island vacation. While it is difficult even to pin down the 25 best beaches in the Caribbean, but there are some that tend to hit the "best-of" lists time and time again.

Found on the northern coast of the U.S. Virgin Island of St. Thomas, Magens Bay is a pristine and peaceful stretch with white sands and calm, crystal-clear turquoise waters. It spans around a mile, making it one of St. Thomas' longest beaches — a useful aspect for those looking for a little solitude on their beach retreat.

Magens Bay is ideal for sunbathing, swimming, and snorkeling, and you can rent equipment for several watersports, including paddle boating and kayaking. But what sets it apart from many other top-class Caribbean beaches is the surrounding area, which includes verdant greenery, hills, and hiking trails, as well as a host of businesses and amenities perfect for enjoying a relaxed day at the beach.