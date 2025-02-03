All-Inclusive And Package Deal Hotels In The US Virgin Islands, Ranked
The winter months can be a great time to enjoy everything from Austria's igloo villages to Colorado's historic hot springs loop. That being said, not all travelers are keen on spending their holiday in a cold-weather destination. During the season of slush, sleet, and polar vortexes, balmy beachside getaways often call. What better place to soak up the sun than the U.S. Virgin Islands?
Nestled in sparking blue Caribbean waters, the U.S. Virgin Islands provide gorgeous beaches surrounded by rich greenery. Palm fronds and hibiscus flowers abound, and poolside cocktails and piles of seafood are just part of a typical trip. American visitors often love traveling to this destination, as they don't even need a passport to get there. And, to make planning all the easier, several hotels in the region offer fantastic package deals.
As travel experts and huge fans of the Caribbean, we have taken the time to research some of the best inclusive and package deal resorts in the U.S. Virgin Islands. We have meticulously examined the details of several offers, analyzing everything from the activities offered by each resort to what kind of food is served. We also read hundreds of reviews written by past guests to understand whether or not these deals are really worth it. This information has helped us rank resorts from worst to first.
6. Divi Carina Bay Beach Resort, St. Croix
Divi Carina Bay Beach Resort is an all-inclusive hotel located in the heart of the U.S. Virgin Islands. With its vibrant casino and live entertainment in the evenings, Divi Carina Bay Beach Resort is known for its light-hearted atmosphere as well as for offering a wide variety of activities, ranging from land sports like pickleball and shuffleboard to aquatic outings like snorkeling and kayaking. Whether you want to read by the ocean, try your hand at Blackjack, or board a sailboat, Divi Carina Bay Beach Resort has it all.
Although this resort earns an A+ for activities, it falls short in other capacities. Children are banned from Divi Carina Bay Beach Resort, excluding it from any list of family-friendly hotels in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Plus, previous visitors were so disappointed in the hotel's services that it earned just 3.7 stars on Google reviews. One of the biggest complaints was the low quality of the meals. As one guest lamented on Tripadvisor, "Food at buffet at night was awful with hardly any options, it was cold or empty containers. Smallest buffet we ever ate at." Another Google reviewer added, "The food ... mediocre at best. The most delicious things I ate there were the fruit and a flank steak I had to pay for at the casino across the street." Said reviewer went on to note that the all-inclusive package does not include food at the hotel's casino.
5. Margaritaville Vacation Club, St. Thomas
Compared to Divi Carina Bay Beach Resort's child-free environment, Margaritaville Vacation Club is another universe. This St. Thomas resort is super family-friendly and boasts an enormous swimming pool where kids are free to splash around. Rooms at the hotel resemble mini-apartments, thanks to the addition of living rooms and full kitchens. This set-up not only provides a good deal of spacious comfort but also means that parents with picky eaters have a convenient place to whip up meals for their little ones. Grown-up-centric amenities are also available on-site, as Margaritaville Vacation Club boasts a low-key tiki bar and a restaurant with a view.
Unfortunately, the packages at Margaritaville Vacation Club aren't quite as comprehensive as at other hotels. In 2025, the resort is offering a 30% discount for folks who reserve a full seven-night stay. It also launches the occasional flash sale — which can provide up to 25% off in discounts. While we are all for a good deal, it's worth noting that these promotions only apply to lodging. Visitors won't get any free food or activities with these packages.
Past guests at Margaritaville Vacation Club generally enjoy their time at the resort, which boasts 4.0 stars on Google reviews. However, some visitors reported pressure to buy into the hotel's timeshares. One reviewer on Tripadvisor said they felt "scammed" into attending a presentation. Another former guest took to Google to complain that the timeshare-related pressure "ruined" her holiday.
4. The Buccaneer, St. Croix
The Buccaneer in St. Croix is an overall excellent hotel known for its gorgeous grounds and well-curated activities. With a high score of 4.6 on Google reviews, The Buccaneer boasts high levels of guest satisfaction. Previous visitors applaud the resort for its scrumptious breakfast buffet and stunning scenery. In terms of activities, The Buccaneer offers everything from golf and tennis to kayaking and snorkeling. Even kids camps are available for younger guests interested in meeting people their own age. All in all, this is the type of resort where kids can frolic, parents can relax, and everyone can return to the mainland feeling refreshed.
The only downside to The Buccaneer is that its packages tend to miss the mark. Not only do they cater almost exclusively to couples, but they also tend to be extremely pricey. The Romance Package, for example, offers guests features like a welcome basket with champagne, a private snorkeling trip, and two meals at resort restaurants. However, to redeem these benefits, visitors must book a seven-night stay and pay $2,500. The Pop The Question Package similarly provides newly-engaged couples with a cabana rental, Prosecco, and a $100 resort gift card. But these benefits cost a whopping $500 and are only available to couples that have booked at least five nights at the hotel. Overall, The Buccaneer is a great place to stay, but its package deals are very overpriced.
3. Bolongo Bay, St. Thomas
Folks looking to enjoy a traditional all-inclusive holiday in the U.S. Virgin Islands should consider booking their stay at Bolongo Bay in St. Thomas. This resort does not just offer tons of exciting activities; it also includes them all in the original booking price. Whether you want to try your hand at windsurfing, sail the seven seas, or simply float on a mat at the resort's beach, Bolongo Bay is ready to help you experience the vacation of your dreams. Foodies will be thrilled with the resort's fantastic dining options, while beer aficionados will be impressed by the extensive beer list. Nightly entertainment means guests can spend one evening at a steelpan concert and the next belting out their favorite rock n' roll covers.
Our favorite part about Bolongo Bay is that all-inclusive really means all-inclusive. Previous guests just gushed about their time at the resort, rewarding it with 4.3 stars on Google reviews. "An amazing place to stay. The view from the pool is perfect, and the food and drinks are unlimited. The staff goes above and beyond and genuinely seem to enjoy the company of the guests," wrote one satisfied traveler. Another former guest took to Tripadvisor to enthuse, "So many activities. Kayaking, paddle boarding and the snorkeling out on the property is WAY GOOD! Don't sleep on that, do it! The food! OMG the food!!!! Karaoke, sip 'n paint dance lessons!"
2. Lovango Resort and Beach Club, Lovango
When it comes to ranking hotels on the U.S. Virgin Islands, Lovango Resort and Beach Club belongs in a category of its own. Situated on a private island off the coast of St. John, this hotel offers guests a secluded environment far away from the crowds. Guests at Lovango benefit from semi-private beaches, extensive hiking trails, and a unique outdoor "gym in the jungle." They also have the opportunity to enjoy the Caribbean by snorkeling or even chartering a boat.
All these luxuries have earned the resort a resounding 4.6 stars on Google reviews. Previous guests were particularly complimentary of the service and the dining. As one visitor wrote, "Everything about this place makes you feel like royalty throughout your visit." Another shared, "Every meal at Lovango was a celebration of Caribbean flavors ... the seafood was incredibly fresh."
In terms of packages, Lovango offers some of the most diverse deals. The "LonvanGo Solo Getaway" provides solo travelers with a dozen perks, including breakfast, a beachside picnic to a yoga class, and a trip to a private island. The resort's Girls Getaway gives gal pals similar perks. The Elopement Packages, meanwhile, are the best deal — allowing couples to tie the knot for as little as $250. Folks looking to get married with just their closest friends and family can even book an actual wedding for $8,500. Considering that the average American wedding costs $33,000, that's quite the steal.
1. The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas
Although Bolongo Bay certainly offers the best all-inclusive package in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Ritz-Carlton in St. Thomas provides guests with a whole different level of service. Far from being one of the most affordable hotels in the USVI, the Ritz-Carlton is definitely one of the most luxurious ones. The hotel itself offers a laid-back beachside environment with fine dining, and it also provides guests with a range of poolside experiences, such as an age-restricted infinity pool and a waterslide pool designated for families. Folks looking to explore the islands beyond the beach have the option to go sailing, snorkeling, or even book the hotel's "private island-hopping" tour. With a solid 4.2 stars on Google, The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas exudes travel at its finest.
The best part is that the hotel offers a special "Ritz-Carlton Club" package that massively upgrades travelers' stay. Access to a private "members only" beach, an exclusive lounge, and a semi-private concierge are all key parts of this program. Although club membership is not exactly "all inclusive," it does come with included meal options. Subscribers gain special access to a breakfast buffet with make-your-own omelets, a daily lunch spread, and unlimited cocktail hour appetizers. Travelers are also granted a superior lodging experience with guaranteed views of the sea. While this experience may be pricey, it costs about $300 per night more than typical room fees. That means that $1,500 can upgrade your room and guarantee your meals for five days.
Methodology
Compiling this list of vacation packages and all-inclusive deals was not always easy. Most resorts in the U.S. Virgin Islands do not offer comprehensive packages, and the ones that do run promotions are not necessarily similar to each other. Because of this, we relied extensively on guest experiences to determine which packages were worth it. The Divi Carina Bay Beach Resort took last place, as its poorly organized meals disappointed a large percentage of visitors. Margaritaville Vacation Club ranked just ahead of Divi Carina Bay because its guests were — on average — more satisfied eith their experience. That being said, the resort's association with timeshares was a major contributor to its low ranking.
As for the mid-range resorts, the Buccaneer offered a great all-around experience for guests. However, its packages essentially charged exorbitant prices for small perks like a glass of Prosecco and a welcome basket. Bolongo Bay, meanwhile, did much better in the rankings, as its fully all-inclusive experience pleased crowds. The resort's high-quality food was also an important part of its high score.
We ranked the Lovango Resort & Beach Club and Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas at the top of the list, as both are luxury resorts that offer great packages. Lovango offers wonderful deals for singles, girls' trips, and small weddings, although not every guest can benefit from these. The Ritz-Carlton's packages were more inclusive to different kinds of travelers, offering room upgrades, a private beach, and VIP treatment for a 20% up-charge.