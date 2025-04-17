Keep Your Items Safe In The Overhead Bin While Flying With One Simple Storage Tip
Overhead bin space is a hot commodity on a plane, and it fills up fast. While you are most likely to get overhead bin space if you have priority boarding or fly business or first-class, if you're in economy, it can be dicey. If you're lucky enough to find a spot for your bag, you're probably breathing a sigh of relief. However, you may not be considering what you actually have in there and if it's safe.
People stealing your items during a flight does happen, and it's easy to see why. You're sitting under the bin, and if someone else opens it to grab something inside, it might not be their own bag they're taking from. There are a few ways to help prevent theft, but the biggest one is never to store anything valuable in the bag you put in the overhead bin. If you have something you're worried about losing, keep it with you or in your personal item stored under the seat.
We're always told to keep anything valuable in your carry-on in case your checked luggage doesn't make it to your destination. While this is a good rule, the closer the item is to your person, the easier it will be to keep it secure. Unfortunately, when it's out of your sight, it's easier to steal, especially when something like a jacket can easily conceal the bag that someone is taking an item from — this is part of the reason why cabin crew and frequent travelers hate when these items are placed in the overhead bin.
How to keep your items safe if you have to put them in the overhead bin
Sometimes you may not be able to avoid storing an item in the overhead bin. In that case, it's a really good idea to use the space across from your seat. That way, you can keep an eye on it if someone opens the bin. Of course, make sure to let the person sitting under that space use the one over your head for the same reason.
However, there are other options. You can pick up a TSA-approved lock to put on your bag after you get through security, like a Sure Lock TSA Compatible Travel Luggage Lock. It's better to avoid using an expensive bag, as that may make it a target for theft. You can also store the bag with the zipper facing the back or bottom of the bin, making it harder for a quick hand to slip in. Any kind of barrier may stymie crime, so even a twist tie through the zipper holes, a cable tie, or Saran wrap can secure your luggage without a lock.
If you must store something valuable in your bag, take a picture of it and the contents inside. You can even take a video of yourself putting it in the bag. That way, if something happens, you have some proof that it was in there to begin with. If you do suspect that something has been taken, go directly to a flight attendant and let them know.