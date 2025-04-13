Saint Lucia's All-Inclusive Resort Offers A Caribbean Getaway With A Yoga Pavilion And Garden Spa

There are many reasons to visit the beautiful Caribbean island of Saint Lucia — alongside the sandy beaches, warm weather, lush natural environment, and delicious food, Saint Lucia has plenty of fun things to do, including beautiful hotels and resorts where you can lounge all day. One such resort is East Winds, located at La Brelotte Bay, Gros Islet, in the northern part of the island.

Established in the 1960s, East Winds is one of the island's longest-running resorts. In 2024, the all-inclusive resort got a significant makeover, spearheaded by creative design firm Anthologist. The firm's founder, Andria Mitsakos, emphasized via Anthologist that a combination of the East Winds' founders' vision and her childhood memories of being in the Caribbean in the 1970s were the driving forces behind the changes she and her team implemented at the resort.

Some of those changes include a garden spa, which incorporates a yoga pavilion. The garden spa allows guests to truly feel at peace with nature with its outdoor, yet private, location among the resort's natural foliage. Also, in keeping with its holistic and natural theme, the spa only uses natural treatments sourced from the local environment. The yoga pavilion offers private meditation sessions and yoga classes with the resort's in-house yoga teacher. Other renovations included upgrades to the resort's lounge area, the main restaurant, the pool area, and the main guest rooms. All of the changes and upgrades aligned with the goal of sustainability. The resort relied on locally sourced materials and labor, including collaborating with local artists and suppliers. Most of the upgrades were made by refreshing existing furniture and materials to ensure little waste. The result is an upgraded, sustainable, local paradise for couples.