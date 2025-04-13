Saint Lucia's All-Inclusive Resort Offers A Caribbean Getaway With A Yoga Pavilion And Garden Spa
There are many reasons to visit the beautiful Caribbean island of Saint Lucia — alongside the sandy beaches, warm weather, lush natural environment, and delicious food, Saint Lucia has plenty of fun things to do, including beautiful hotels and resorts where you can lounge all day. One such resort is East Winds, located at La Brelotte Bay, Gros Islet, in the northern part of the island.
Established in the 1960s, East Winds is one of the island's longest-running resorts. In 2024, the all-inclusive resort got a significant makeover, spearheaded by creative design firm Anthologist. The firm's founder, Andria Mitsakos, emphasized via Anthologist that a combination of the East Winds' founders' vision and her childhood memories of being in the Caribbean in the 1970s were the driving forces behind the changes she and her team implemented at the resort.
Some of those changes include a garden spa, which incorporates a yoga pavilion. The garden spa allows guests to truly feel at peace with nature with its outdoor, yet private, location among the resort's natural foliage. Also, in keeping with its holistic and natural theme, the spa only uses natural treatments sourced from the local environment. The yoga pavilion offers private meditation sessions and yoga classes with the resort's in-house yoga teacher. Other renovations included upgrades to the resort's lounge area, the main restaurant, the pool area, and the main guest rooms. All of the changes and upgrades aligned with the goal of sustainability. The resort relied on locally sourced materials and labor, including collaborating with local artists and suppliers. Most of the upgrades were made by refreshing existing furniture and materials to ensure little waste. The result is an upgraded, sustainable, local paradise for couples.
East Winds is the perfect backdrop for a romantic vacation
Saint Lucia is a popular romantic destination and was named U.S. News' top honeymoon destination in the world in 2025. Better still, couples visiting Saint Lucia will find it's among the more affordable Caribbean destinations. What better place to stay than a romantic resort like East Winds? The resort boasts an intimate, off-the-beaten-path location that makes it easy for couples to feel tucked away from the world — at least for a little while.
Unsurprisingly, the resort offers multiple wedding and honeymoon packages. The most comprehensive offer is the Complimentary Wedding Package, which includes everything from the cost of obtaining the marriage license to the bridal bouquet, along with ceremony decorations. Couples who choose to get married at the resort can also return for the First Anniversary Welcome Back Package that includes a 50% discount. It is also no secret that destination weddings can be pricey for the guests, which is why the resort offers special rates (15% off) for family and friends attending the wedding.
For couples who get married elsewhere and are only seeking the perfect honeymoon destination, the resort has you covered as well. The most comprehensive is the All-Inclusive Honeymoon Experience, which includes private accommodation complete with top-tier fine dining and itineraries tailored specifically to the couple's interests and individual tastes.
Saint Lucia is a paradise for nature enthusiasts and outdoor adventurers
Beyond the resort, Saint Lucia is home to stunning mountains, lush foliage, gorgeous rivers and beaches, and award-winning Diamond Falls. When guests are ready to explore what's beyond the grounds, the resort offers various excursions that can take guests across the island to immerse themselves in everything from ziplining to snorkeling or sailing. Guests can experience everything from the majestic beauty of the island's amazing twin mountains — The Pitons — to the dense island rainforest and the historical beauty and attractions of Pigeon Island National Landmark. For a city experience, the hotel's Exclusive Shopping Trip excursion will take guests to the Castries market, where they can purchase locally made crafts as souvenirs. For guests wanting to stay within the hotel grounds, there are plenty of options to keep them entertained, including cooking classes with renowned local chefs, rum tasting, steel pan music performances, and guided walks through the surrounding community.
Finally, like many all-inclusive hotels, East Winds also offers various packages tailored for guests' specific interests. For the foodie traveler, there is the Culinary Journey package that includes everything from cooking classes to chocolate making. The Unwind, Recharge, and Revive package emphasizes physical and mental wellness with yoga and pilates classes as well as menus featuring fresh, locally grown organic foods.
Saint Lucia is easily accessible by plane from most U.S. destinations via its international airport, Hewanorra International Airport (UVF), and East Winds offers paid shuttle service to and from said airport. The ride is a little over an hour as the airport is located at the southern point of the island, while East Winds is at the northern point.