The Quick And Easy Luggage Tip Before Leaving Home That Will Save You Stress At The Airport

There is more than one way to weigh your luggage, of course. If you only have a regular scale, weigh yourself first and then do it again while holding your bag. Subtract the first number from the second measurement to find the weight of your bag. However, there is an easier way that doesn't involve math. Instead, you can purchase a small luggage scale to find a more accurate measurement of your bag, like the Bagail Digital Luggage Scale. You just loop the strap around your bag's handle and lift to see the weight. It's tiny enough to pack in your bag so you can weigh things for your return trip, as well. That can be really helpful if you're a big souvenir shopper.

It's also not a bad idea to bring an extra bag that folds up, like the Foldie Foldable Travel Tote Bag on Amazon. It weighs around 1 pound and opens up so you can use it if your checked bag goes over. However, you should prepare only to bring a carry-on or a personal item in case you have to use the extra one.

Fees for overweight bags can be up to $50 or more, which can put quite a dent in your budget. There are a few other things to remember when packing, like bringing neutral-colored clothing so you can mix and match. This way, you can get away with bringing fewer items. If you're purchasing something for your trip, look at the weight. If it's heavy, maybe try looking at other options. Consider weight when looking at suitcases, as well, as a lighter one gives you more leeway with what you pack.