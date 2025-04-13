The Quick And Easy Luggage Tip Before Leaving Home That Will Save You Stress At The Airport
If you've packed a suitcase for a long trip, you've probably spent the entire ride to the airport worried about whether or not you'll have to pay an overweight fee when you check it at the baggage counter. We all try our best to avoid never-ending luggage fees, but it's not easy. Some travelers try to shove everything for a week-long trip into just one carry-on and hope nothing is left behind. Others might simply buy what they need at their destination and give it away before they leave. However, there is one really helpful and simple tip that can save you a lot of stress and money. Before you leave for the airport, weigh your bags to make sure they don't go over the weight limit for your airline.
Knowing the weight of your bag before you go allows you time to rethink what you're bringing with you. It also gives you the option to take out the heavier items you have in there and relocate them to your carry-on bag, which is rarely weighed (make sure you can still lift it, of course). In fact, it's not a bad idea to put things like heavy boots and other large items in your carry-on to begin with. You can also follow travel pro Rick Steves' tip for winter packing by layering and wearing your heaviest clothing items on the plane.
How to weigh your luggage and ways to get around the fee
There is more than one way to weigh your luggage, of course. If you only have a regular scale, weigh yourself first and then do it again while holding your bag. Subtract the first number from the second measurement to find the weight of your bag. However, there is an easier way that doesn't involve math. Instead, you can purchase a small luggage scale to find a more accurate measurement of your bag, like the Bagail Digital Luggage Scale. You just loop the strap around your bag's handle and lift to see the weight. It's tiny enough to pack in your bag so you can weigh things for your return trip, as well. That can be really helpful if you're a big souvenir shopper.
It's also not a bad idea to bring an extra bag that folds up, like the Foldie Foldable Travel Tote Bag on Amazon. It weighs around 1 pound and opens up so you can use it if your checked bag goes over. However, you should prepare only to bring a carry-on or a personal item in case you have to use the extra one.
Fees for overweight bags can be up to $50 or more, which can put quite a dent in your budget. There are a few other things to remember when packing, like bringing neutral-colored clothing so you can mix and match. This way, you can get away with bringing fewer items. If you're purchasing something for your trip, look at the weight. If it's heavy, maybe try looking at other options. Consider weight when looking at suitcases, as well, as a lighter one gives you more leeway with what you pack.