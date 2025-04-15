Should You Be Wrapping Your Luggage Before Checking In At The Airport? Here's What TSA Says

When your checked luggage is out of your hands during a flight, you probably worry about it. Bags get lost sometimes or are put on the wrong flight. Other times, your things are damaged when they reach you, or you may believe something is missing. While it's always a good idea to keep any valuables on your person or in your carry-on bags, your things still matter. For some people, the solution is wrapping their luggage in plastic. The idea is to keep it from being damaged or prevent anyone from getting into it. There are even companies like Secure Wrap or True Star that will do it for you at the airport. You have to pay, of course, but it might give you some peace of mind. You may wonder if this is okay to do, and if the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has an issue with it.

While it is okay to wrap your luggage in plastic, if it's selected for secondary screening, you may have an issue. The TSA screens checked baggage for explosives, and if it's flagged and opened for inspection, the wrapping that you paid for is going to be cut open to do so. According to the TSA website, officers will try to repack items as closely as they can to the way they were originally packed, but they're not going to rewrap it for you. It may be taped back up or the wrapping may be thrown away — either way, it's not going to be as secure as it was when you had it done.