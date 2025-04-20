This Punta Cana Resort Blends Swim-Up Suites And Beach Club Vibes For A Luxe Stay In A Serene Setting
The Caribbean certainly has no shortage of stunning all-inclusive resorts. For many vacationers, it's one of the main reasons to trek out there — providing an effortless escape on some of the most incredible beaches in the world. When it comes to luxurious hassle-free escapes, no place boasts both incredible value and views quite like the Dominican Republic. If you're looking for powder-soft sand, warm turquoise water, and a chic place to sleep (fully loaded with amenities), Punta Cana needs to be on your must-visit list right this second.
Punta Cana has been having a moment as of late, especially since Love is Blind Season 6 turbocharged interest in the area, and it's certainly no mystery why. It's gorgeous. And with the recent arrival of the bohemian Zel Punta Cana Resort, we can't find a single reason to want to leave. Nestled in a quiet little corner, just a short walk away from the buzzy Playa Bávaro, the retreat somehow manages the perfect melding of contemporary comforts with lush nature vibes. With swim-up suites and a hip beach club atmosphere, it's the perfect place to unwind in style.
Why Zel Punta Cana Resort is a must-visit destination
Zel Punta Cana Resort might be one of the many all-inclusive resorts that grace the Punta Cana sands, but this newly-opened destination will certainly leave a lasting impression. Part of Meliá Hotels & Resorts collection (and tennis pro Rafael Nadal's hospitality brand, Zel) the property is curated with a chic bohemian crowd in mind, where wellness programs, premium spa experiences, and an overall philosophy of "slow living." Amidst its 190 guest rooms, the property offers a selection of swim-up suites that allow guests to walk straight from their Balinese bed into the pool (which, if we're being honest, is kind of next level). With tennis courts, a diverse array of drink and dining options, a beach club, and a full-service spa, luxury is definitely the name of the game here.
Beyond its aesthetically pleasing Mediterranean-inspired accommodations, the resort provides pretty much everything you could need to ensure maximum relaxation. Yoga, Pilates, and meditation classes are often on the menu, as are wellness retreats, trainer sessions, and sports games. At the AUA spa, you'll find a wide range of body treatments, plus saunas and steam rooms. The beach club is the perfect place to dine with toes in the sand and bask in the relaxed ambiance. Whether you're looking to make memories with family and friends, have a romantic getaway with your loved one, or just need a place to recharge, Zel Punta Cana Resort is a dream come true.
Getting to Zel Punta Cana Resort and what to do nearby
To reach the resort, travelers will fly into Punta Cana International Airport which is about 20 minutes away. If you plan on staying relatively nearby (as in around Bávaro Beach and Punta Cana), everything is relatively walkable, but if you want a little more freedom to roam and explore, we recommend renting a car at the airport. Rates at Zel Punta Cana Resort vary according to season, with prices typically in the $350 to $500 per night range. According to reviews, guests seem to love the amenities, the tranquil ambiance, and the sophisticated rooms.
If you're looking to explore beyond the resort, you're in luck — Punta Cana has a wide range of activities for every kind of traveler. Hit up a catamaran, go on a buggy ride, or take a trip to one of the largest water parks in the Caribbean, if you're feeling a little adventurous. Bávaro Beach though is without a doubt the most popular place to visit on the island (and a stone's throw away from the resort). Cruise around in search of a mouthwatering Dominican meal, or catch some rays with a frozen cocktail in hand. Whether you're in the market for a relaxing beach retreat or seeking a more action-packed vacation, Zel Punta Cana makes for the perfect base to explore the Dominican Republic.