This Punta Cana Resort Blends Swim-Up Suites And Beach Club Vibes For A Luxe Stay In A Serene Setting

The Caribbean certainly has no shortage of stunning all-inclusive resorts. For many vacationers, it's one of the main reasons to trek out there — providing an effortless escape on some of the most incredible beaches in the world. When it comes to luxurious hassle-free escapes, no place boasts both incredible value and views quite like the Dominican Republic. If you're looking for powder-soft sand, warm turquoise water, and a chic place to sleep (fully loaded with amenities), Punta Cana needs to be on your must-visit list right this second.

Punta Cana has been having a moment as of late, especially since Love is Blind Season 6 turbocharged interest in the area, and it's certainly no mystery why. It's gorgeous. And with the recent arrival of the bohemian Zel Punta Cana Resort, we can't find a single reason to want to leave. Nestled in a quiet little corner, just a short walk away from the buzzy Playa Bávaro, the retreat somehow manages the perfect melding of contemporary comforts with lush nature vibes. With swim-up suites and a hip beach club atmosphere, it's the perfect place to unwind in style.