Colorado's Best Summer Blooms Thrive In This Alpine Town With Wildflower Cocktails And Spa Treatments

Wildflowers are in abundance all across the United States. However, every location includes a unique mix of blooms for a view you can't recreate anywhere. For example, Frozen Head is one of Tennessee's best mountainous state parks full of wildflowers like periwinkle, spring beauty, golden seal, Indian pink, showy orchis, starflower, and Canada lily. Colorado, though, has some unique flowers you won't see in all other parts of the country, like bluebells, fireweed, geranium, and the much-loved columbine. The wildflowers in Colorado are in a variety of different sizes and colors, ranging from bright yellows and whites to rich blues and violets.

While you can stumble across these flowers in many areas throughout the state, there are a few places in Colorado you want to visit if you're specifically on a trip to see these blooms. Vail, and the nearby Vail Valley, is a great spot to pick, full of wildflowers and dozens of ways to check them out, as well as several stunning destinations you won't want to miss. The area is known mostly for its winter sports, and Vail itself is one of those stunning cities in America that will make you feel like you're in Europe, but is a perfect destination at any time of the year.

When you're not traveling through Vail Valley on the hunt for stunning wildflowers, take the time to explore several of the attractions in Vail itself. This is one vacation where it's easy to fill every minute of your trip with activities and plans and still feel you missed things, especially if you like being pampered with spa treatments and delicious wildflower cocktails.