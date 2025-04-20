Colorado's Best Summer Blooms Thrive In This Alpine Town With Wildflower Cocktails And Spa Treatments
Wildflowers are in abundance all across the United States. However, every location includes a unique mix of blooms for a view you can't recreate anywhere. For example, Frozen Head is one of Tennessee's best mountainous state parks full of wildflowers like periwinkle, spring beauty, golden seal, Indian pink, showy orchis, starflower, and Canada lily. Colorado, though, has some unique flowers you won't see in all other parts of the country, like bluebells, fireweed, geranium, and the much-loved columbine. The wildflowers in Colorado are in a variety of different sizes and colors, ranging from bright yellows and whites to rich blues and violets.
While you can stumble across these flowers in many areas throughout the state, there are a few places in Colorado you want to visit if you're specifically on a trip to see these blooms. Vail, and the nearby Vail Valley, is a great spot to pick, full of wildflowers and dozens of ways to check them out, as well as several stunning destinations you won't want to miss. The area is known mostly for its winter sports, and Vail itself is one of those stunning cities in America that will make you feel like you're in Europe, but is a perfect destination at any time of the year.
When you're not traveling through Vail Valley on the hunt for stunning wildflowers, take the time to explore several of the attractions in Vail itself. This is one vacation where it's easy to fill every minute of your trip with activities and plans and still feel you missed things, especially if you like being pampered with spa treatments and delicious wildflower cocktails.
You are gifted with an abundance of hiking trails to choose from in Vail Valley
One of the most interesting parts about Colorado's wildflowers is that they change depending on elevation. During the course of a hike, you can see completely different flowers from the beginning to the end. There are dozens of trails through the wildflowers in Vail Valley, with various difficulty levels. All are quite amazing and show off the natural beauties Colorado has to offer. Because of this, it's a good idea to stick to trails that work best for your hiking level.
You don't have to do the hardest path out there to see the flowers when a relaxing hike will provide similar views and experiences. The Grand Escape Trail is one example of a moderate trail with plenty of wildflowers, and is only 2.8 miles round trip. For a more challenging adventure, the Village to Village Trail is 7.4 miles one way and provides stunning views of wildflowers in summer and early fall. During the hike, you climb up quite a bit in elevation, but you also get the chance to see nearby mountains and stunning views from the top of the valley. There are other options as well, including Beaver Lake Trail, Ridge Route Trail, Shrine Ridge Trail, and Meadow Loop.
While you might think the best time to visit Colorado to see the wildflowers would be around spring, that isn't the case in Colorado. Snow continues to fall well into the year, and many flowers won't bloom until after. This means, to see peak blooms, you generally want to go in the summer or even early fall.
Other ways to see wildflowers in Vail Valley
Not a fan of hiking? You're in luck. Though hiking and Colorado are pretty much synonymous, there are other ways to see the flowers. For example, you can visit the Nature Discovery Center and not only get a chance to walk around the grounds and see wildflowers, but learn more about the area as well. If you do want a hike, but with a bit of education mixed in, the discovery center does offer informative hikes for free.
There is also the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens. This is a botanic garden focused on advocating and educating the public about the alpine environment. It's the highest botanical garden in all of North America based on elevation, sitting at 8,200 feet, according to the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens website. It's open every day except for Sundays and is free to enter, though they do ask for people to donate if they can.
There are also Jeep tours near Vail that are focused on showing visitors the local wildflowers. During the trip, you get a chance to see more flowers than you would in a day hiking. You also get to learn about the area from your tour guide. Vail is also known for its gondolas that run during the winter and let you see firsthand why this state has the absolute best skiing in the U.S. However, they also run during the summer and fall and offer you beautiful views of the wildflowers, even for those in wheelchairs. To finish the wildflower celebration, stop at Root & Flower and try one of their delicious flower drinks.
Don't forget to enjoy Vail itself in between looking at wildflowers
To get to Vail, there are a few options. There's actually an airport right in the city. However, if you want a chance to drive through the mountains and see the beauty that is I-70, you can also fly into Denver and rent a car or take a bus the rest of the way. It takes about two hours to drive, and two-and-a-half by bus. It's a pretty view, but the high grades and winding paths can be a bit intimidating, so bus or plane might be better for anyone not used to mountain roads. If you come in spring or fall, you do need to pay attention to road rules if you're driving, as there are requirements on snow chains and more during periods where bad weather is common.
While this does mean you'll miss out on skiing and snowboarding season, don't worry. Vail offers plenty for visitors to do. Vail Village is one area you can't miss. It's a section of the town that is packed full of shops and restaurants. There is another location nearby called Lionshead, which is about a 15 minute walk from Vail Village. There is also a shuttle that runs between them and provides rides to passengers for no charge, if you're weary from all your adventures. Lionshead also has some stores to visit, but is more known for its nice hotels and coffee shops made for sitting and relaxing. Speaking of relaxing, Vail is also known for its spas. There are several to choose from, all offering various treatments and benefits. Check out options like Bloom Spa, The Spa at Gravity Haus, Four Seasons Spa, and Sonnenalp Spa.