This Mountainous State Park Full Of Wildflowers And Trails Is One Of Tennessee's Best
When you think of exploring nature in Tennessee, the first thing that comes to mind is probably Great Smoky Mountain National Park. However, it's not the only incredible place to explore nature in the Volunteer State. One of the most beautiful spots in Tennessee is actually a state park rather than a national park. It's called Frozen Head State Park and Natural Area, so named for its snow-capped peaks. In the springtime, it comes alive with wildflowers.
Frozen Head is an impressive 24,000 acres of dense forest that offers a taste of real wilderness, unaltered by humans. You'll hear the calls of migrating birds as you hike its peaceful trails to the top of mountains, around rushing creeks and waterfalls, and through the woods. While the autumn sees the forest transform into shades of red and gold, the most gorgeous time to visit might just be the spring, when you can observe the park blooming with a carpet of flowers.
Where to hunt for wildflowers in Frozen Head
In March, April, May, and June, this gorgeous state park bursts into bloom with colorful wildflowers. You have no shortage of options when it comes to looking for the flowers, but if you want the best views, there are a few favorite spots where visitors go to see the park in all its springtime glory. The most popular trails for spotting wildflowers are the relatively easy Emory Gap Falls Trail, which leads to a cascading waterfall and the more challenging but flower-filled North and South Old Mac Mountain Loop. When the Smoky Mountains Hiking Club visits Frozen Head, it makes its way along Bird Mountain Trail and Cumberland Trail from the Big Cove Trailhead to hunt for flowers along the tricky terrain.
There are a lot of easy trails in the park where you can look for flowers, but if you or one of your loved ones isn't up to a hike, there are still spots where you can enjoy this natural spring explosion of color from the road. The best place to try might be the nearby route from Armes Gap to Historic Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary. This less than 10-minute drive is often lined with flowers, so you and your family or fellow explorers can enjoy some spring blooms just by pulling over.
The best trails for exploring Frozen Head
There are around 80 miles to explore in Frozen Head State Park and Natural Area. If you're looking for a short, easy walk through the woods, try the Debord Falls route. This smaller trail takes most people around 30 minutes to complete, while leading you by many small waterfalls along the way. Unsurprisingly, with all that water, it can get a little muddy, but this could still make a fantastic and safe first solo hike. For a slightly longer route, you can try the shady Judge Branch Trail. It can be trickier because the trail is somewhat steep at the beginning and you might have to cross some smaller streams, but if you're looking to spend an hour or so in the lush forest, you won't be disappointed.
If you're really looking for a challenge, however, you can take the Lookout Tower Trail to really appreciate the mountains in this park. Some people mountain bike on this trail, but if you're planning to hike, it will likely take you more than 6.5 hours to get to the top of Frozen Head. If you come at the right time, you're likely to spot butterflies flitting between the wildflowers. No matter what time of year you choose, you'll be in for a beautiful trek through the forest and some incredible views of the park from above. Want more Tennessee adventures? Head to Sweetwater to experience the U.S.' largest underground lake via a glass-bottom boat.