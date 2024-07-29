This Mountainous State Park Full Of Wildflowers And Trails Is One Of Tennessee's Best

There are around 80 miles to explore in Frozen Head State Park and Natural Area. If you're looking for a short, easy walk through the woods, try the Debord Falls route. This smaller trail takes most people around 30 minutes to complete, while leading you by many small waterfalls along the way. Unsurprisingly, with all that water, it can get a little muddy, but this could still make a fantastic and safe first solo hike. For a slightly longer route, you can try the shady Judge Branch Trail. It can be trickier because the trail is somewhat steep at the beginning and you might have to cross some smaller streams, but if you're looking to spend an hour or so in the lush forest, you won't be disappointed.

If you're really looking for a challenge, however, you can take the Lookout Tower Trail to really appreciate the mountains in this park. Some people mountain bike on this trail, but if you're planning to hike, it will likely take you more than 6.5 hours to get to the top of Frozen Head. If you come at the right time, you're likely to spot butterflies flitting between the wildflowers. No matter what time of year you choose, you'll be in for a beautiful trek through the forest and some incredible views of the park from above. Want more Tennessee adventures? Head to Sweetwater to experience the U.S.' largest underground lake via a glass-bottom boat.