Bangkok's Best Nightlife For LGBTQ+ Travelers Is In A Neighborhood Full Of Immaculate Food And Shopping

For late-night eats, your best bet is the Patpong Night Market. Starting when the sun sets and closing when they decide to pack it up, this market is great for a bit of shopping and snacks. They have standard but tasty night market food, including meat skewers, gyoza dumplings, papaya salad, pad thai, and fresh mangoes and mangosteens.

Bangkok is among the best global destinations with an affordable, adventurous street food scene, so you'll find every type of cuisine here. A few streets over, you'll find the social-media famous Puy Roti Lady, who makes delicious rotis — banana pancakes topped with Nutella or other toppings. If you're missing a taste of home, Bangkok has everything to fulfill your cravings, from Sunrise Tacos on the corner of Silom and Silom 4 for Mexican fare to the nearby G's German Restaurant serving up Bavarian classics like schnitzels and bratwursts. There are even LGBTQ+-friendly restaurants like Pride Bar and Restaurant, serving traditional Thai dishes. When in doubt, ask a tuk-tuk driver to drive you to a place they recommend nearby — you can't go wrong with food in Bangkok!

The Unicorn Cafe is a unique spot nearby for coffee and a pastry to soak up all the booze. It has all things pastel, rainbow, and unicorn-themed and is definitely worth a peek. For shopping, there are some modern malls nearby, like the Silom Complex, which is great for escaping the heat. A few miles away, you'll find Pratunam Market, an authentic vendor street where you can pick up some affordable souvenirs after spending all your budget on a night out.