The 5 Best Global Destinations With An Affordable, Adventurous Street Food Scene
Travel is all about discovering new cultures, and food is one of the most powerful storytellers. A city's street food, for instance, tells delectable tales of history, community, and traditions. Each locale boasts a flavor unlike the others — and each food cart is an expression of the natural resources, ingredients, and spices that define the destination. It's a narrative that transcends borders, inviting us to indulge in the authentic tastes that make each location so unique.
While there is certainly no shortage of underrated foodie destinations, its a city's street food scene that connects us to its heart and soul. If you're the type of traveler that likes to dig beneath the surface, stray off the beaten path, and experience things like a local, then a street food adventure might be just what the doctor odered. Fortunately for you, we've spent countless hours combing through travel publications, blogs, reviews on sites like Reddit and Tripadvisor, and more to deliver you a well-researched list of the five best global destinations with an affordable, adventurous street food scene.
Street food, which is typically cooked on the spot and meant to be consumed right after purchase, can come from carts, night markets, windows, and food courts. Here, we're including it all. So, whether you're a foodie who likes to embark on culinary journeys or just looking for a few alternatives to fancy restaurants for your next trip, these are the street food destinations you need to know about — in no particular order.
Bangkok, Thailand
When it comes to street food, no city is as synonymous as Bangkok, Thailand. Long hailed as one of the best destinations in the world for street food, you won't have to look too hard to find something delicious. The streets are literally lined with bustling carts and stalls at every stretch. From freshly made noodles to satay skewers to curries, one of the things that makes the street cuisine so special here is the melting pot of classic Thai staples and one-of-a-kind delicacies you won't likely find anywhere else.
While locating a street food vendor in Bangkok is as simple as stepping outside your door (or any door for that matter), there are two places in particular that possess some of the best street food vendors. Yaowarat (which is Bangkok's Chinatown) is the most talked about among travelers and for a good reason. Here, you'll find a fusion of Thai-Chinese flavors with loads of barbequed meats, dim sum, and noodle soups. Rattanakosin (aka Old Town) is a Michelin-guide favorite for tasting the town. Wander the streets and alleyways for a few snacks before making your way to Thipsamai Pad Thai to slurp down the most famous pad Thai in the entire country. If you're feeling a bit more adventurous try one of the more exotic dishes such as dancing shrimp, horseshoe crab eggs, or fried insects.
One of the most unique things you'll find in Bangkok's street food scene though are the floating markets where you grab treats like tom yum, mango sticky rice, and fried fish cakes from a boat. There are tons around the city but some of the more popular ones are Amphawa, Bang Noi, and Tha Kha. It's an absolute must-try if you're in the area.
Mexico City, Mexico
Mexico City, Mexico has some of the best street tacos you'll ever taste, of course, but they're not the only epicurean delights you'll find in this melting pot of a metropolis. From tamales to churros to chicharrones, there's a little something for every kind of palate. While the street food here can be a tad more scattered across the city, there are a few places you're guaranteed to find some incredible stalls. Before you head out though, make sure you peep these street food red flags so you don't miss a beat.
Roma Norte and Condesa neighborhoods are well-traveled enclaves with Michelin-starred restaurants and trendy bars, but they're also packed with street carts where you'll find chefs carving thin slices of el pastor and chopping freshly-grilled carne asada for tacos, tortas, and quesadillas. Head to downtown CDMX or south to Coyoacán (the neighborhood that hosts Frida Kahlo's Casa Azul) and you'll find impressive mercados and carts offering treats like esquites, tostadas, and the most colorful collection of Mexican candy you'll ever see. And when you're feeling a bit thirsty, the fruit stands and freshly squeezed juice carts scattered about the city make for an incredibly refreshing treat.
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
There's been a longtime battle of street food scenes between Malaysia and Singapore. Both boast a similarly diverse mix of cultures and flavors and out-of-this-world dishes you won't find anywhere else. And while it's nearly impossible to play favorites, we prefer the street food in Kuala Lumpur (only slightly!) for being less polished, more affordable, and just overall a little more bold.
With Malaysia's multiethnic population of Malay, Chinese, and Indian, a rich array of flavors makes its way to the sizzling street cuisine that inhabits the country's capital city. Coconut curries, roti, rice dishes, and rendang are just a few of the usual suspects you'll find in the streets, markets, and food courts, but you'll also find a sprinkling of Thai, Arab, and European delights mixed in.
Petaling Street Market is at the center of Kuala Lumpur's Chinatown and is one of the buzziest spots to try nosh around. Wander around the numerous stalls before making your way to the back pocket where the city's most coveted chee cheong fun and laksa reside. Pro tip: it can get incredibly busy so it's best to go earlier in the morning or late at night. ICC Pudu and Chow Kit Market are also popular food hawker favorites that locals recommend. Here you'll find tons of stalls selling a sampling of every type of food. For local delicacies, you'll want to try Malaysia's national dish, nasi lemak which is rice infused with coconut and pandan leaves and then typically topped with sambal, your choice of meat, anchovies, cucumbers, and some nuts. There's also char kway teow which is a classic stir-fried noodle dish that offers more Chinese notes.
Mumbai, India
With a population of over 21 million people, the best word to describe Mumbai's street food scene is bustling. Like most of the other destinations on this list, this city's cuisine is heavily influenced by the mashup of cultures that reside here. In Mumbai, you'll find not only local favorites, but staples from different regions across India. You'll also find a mixing of economic classes at many of the street food stalls (something not historically super common in India), giving the street food scene a communal feel — a place where people from all walks of life can come together and enjoy an incredibly good meal.
Street food in Mumbai is generally quite vegetable-heavy, with a good mix of curries, fritters, and rolls. Khau gallis are streets in India that include clusters of food stalls. There are tons around the city. Ghatkopar Khau Galli has some of the city's best selection of dosas, while Cross Maidan Khau Galli has a collection of chicken and veggie curries that will blow your mind. Crawford Market is a must-visit and one of the city's most famous markets. Housed in an old historic building, it's colorful, crowded, noisy, and one of the best places around for fried fish and seafood curry. If you're searching for meat, head to Mohammed Ali Road for freshly grilled kebabs or try one of the coveted chicken tikka rolls at Bademiya.
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Celebrated chef, author, and TV personality Anthony Bourdain was never shy about his undying love for Vietnam and the richness of flavors the country's cuisine offers, so it should come as no surprise that Ho Chi Minh City made its way to this list. Street food is, and always has been, at the core of Vietnamese culture (which perhaps is just one of the reasons it's one of the most affordable destinations in the world). As the biggest city in the country, Ho Chi Minh is the hotspot for all the most scrumptious happenings. The city is divided into 24 districts, which is important to note as you're diving into its vast culinary landscape, and the best place to start your journey is District 1.
District 1 is the center of downtown Ho Chi Minh, the belly of the beast if you will. Filled with museums, hotels, tourist attractions, and some of the best street stalls in the city, it's easy to slip a few treats into your itinerary. Co Giang Street hosts a diverse array of dining options including Bò Lá Lốt (a traditional Vietnamese dish which consists of beef wrapped in betel leaves and grilled on a charcoal grill). Tran Khac Chan Street is also a popular spot filled with bustling crowds and a diverse array of delicious offerings such as bánh xèo (a crispy crêpe or pancake made from rice flour) and banh bot chien (rice cakes that are fried with eggs). If you're keen on stepping away from the main drag to taste some of the best seafood Ho Chi Minh has to offer, hop on over to Vinh Khanh Street (aka Seafood Street). Here, you'll find specialties like chili lime crab claws and charcoal-grilled cuttlefish. If you have a little more time Phan Văn Hân Street, Nguyen Thuong Hien Street, and Chinatown are other great spots to try if you want to get a proper taste of all the street treats Ho Chi Minh has to offer.
Methodology
The street food destinations in this article are not listed in any particular order. We selected these locations based on rankings and reviews on reputable publications like Conde Nast Traveler, Time Out, CNN, Frommers, and more, as well as personal experience. Our selections were narrowed down with the help of rankings and reviews from Tripadvisor, Reddit, and Viator. We also read through travel blogs and tourism sites for additional insight and information.
There are so many amazing street food destinations around the world. We chose to highlight destinations that received the most mentions and highest reviews throughout our research and took into account affordability, diversity of flavors, multicultural fusion, crowds and community impact, and the types of venues in which the food is being served.