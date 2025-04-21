One Of Oahu's Easiest Hikes Is Through A Lush Valley With A Sparkling Waterfall And Ancient Hawaiian Sites

Oahu, Hawaii's most populated island, is home to some of the state's most spectacular sights, including the capital Honolulu, the rugged Leeward Coast, and Waimea Bay, the home of big-wave surfing. Its dazzling coastline and diverse landscape make it a hiker's paradise, with trails stretching from the southern coast all the way to the north. It is in the north, near Haleiwa, one of the most beautiful small towns in Hawaii, that you'll find the most spectacular and easy trail in the whole archipelago: the Waimea Waterfall hike.

Set amongst the vibrant colors and rich history of the Waimea Valley Park near the town of Pupukea, the short trail leads from the sea into the mountains. Now a protected area, the valley was once an ahupua'a, a partitioned piece of land that provided every supply a community could need, from fish and salt in the ocean to soil for agriculture and medicinal plants from the mountainside. In its new form, it is home to a botanical garden that sustains native plant, insect, and bird species, as well as fantastic international specimens that are being protected in the tropical paradise.

Getting to Waimea Valley Park is as easy as the hike itself, as it sits right at the north end of the Kamehameha Highway, just an hour's drive by car from Honolulu. You can also reach it by public transport, with Wildlife Hawaii putting on a daily shuttle and public buses connecting the whole island (it takes around three hours by bus from Honolulu, and they run in both directions from early morning until late). If you want to explore more of the most beautiful strip of coastline in Oahu, then there are a few hotels nearby, too.