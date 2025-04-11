The Most Beautiful Small Towns In Hawaii That Are Wildly Underrated, According To Travelers

If you're familiar with Honolulu, the Waikiki beachfront, and Hawaii's other popular spots, you might be craving somewhere off the beaten path. Beyond the touristy resort cities lie some of the state's most charming and underrated small towns. From the artsy streets of Makawao on Maui to the misty rainforest hideaway of Volcano Village on the Big Island, Hawaii's small towns have endless beauty and culture. Some are coastal enclaves with world-class beaches just down the road, while others are tucked away in the hills, surrounded by coffee farms or volcanic landscapes.

We've relied on travel blogs, tourism sites, Tripadvisor reviews, and Reddit threads to compile this list of underrated Hawaiian towns. Each has something unique, whether it's a local art scene, historic architecture, or access to out-of-this-world beaches. If you're looking to go beyond the usual tourist spots, these towns are unmissable.