The Most Beautiful Small Towns In Hawaii That Are Wildly Underrated, According To Travelers
If you're familiar with Honolulu, the Waikiki beachfront, and Hawaii's other popular spots, you might be craving somewhere off the beaten path. Beyond the touristy resort cities lie some of the state's most charming and underrated small towns. From the artsy streets of Makawao on Maui to the misty rainforest hideaway of Volcano Village on the Big Island, Hawaii's small towns have endless beauty and culture. Some are coastal enclaves with world-class beaches just down the road, while others are tucked away in the hills, surrounded by coffee farms or volcanic landscapes.
We've relied on travel blogs, tourism sites, Tripadvisor reviews, and Reddit threads to compile this list of underrated Hawaiian towns. Each has something unique, whether it's a local art scene, historic architecture, or access to out-of-this-world beaches. If you're looking to go beyond the usual tourist spots, these towns are unmissable.
Old Koloa Town, Kauai
For a look into Hawaii's 19th-century history, the charming Old Koloa Town is full of intrigue and beauty. Founded in 1835, Old Koloa Town was the site of the first commercially successful sugarcane plantation in the Kingdom of Hawai'i, and the Koloa Sugar Mill was the largest sugar producer through the better part of the 20th century. Today, 17 original buildings from the 19th and early 20th centuries stand in Koloa, functioning as restaurants, clothing stores, and boutiques selling everything from local coffee to chocolate to art.
If you're interested in exploring this beautiful town's history, we recommend the 10-mile Koloa Heritage Trail. It covers several interesting sites from prehistoric times through the sugar era to the present day and can be easily explored on foot, by bike, or by car. Nearby Poipu Beach Park – which is two scenic beaches connected by a narrow sandbar — is well worth a stop, too.
Haleiwa, Oahu
Most tourists are well acquainted with Honolulu but tend to overlook Haleiwa, which is just 45 minutes away. This laid-back surf town on Oahu's North Shore is filled with colorful storefronts, art galleries, famous roadside food trucks, and lots of old Hawaii charm. Surfers flock here for the legendary waves at Waimea Bay, the birthplace of big-wave surfing — during the wintertime, waves get as high as 40 feet. "The wildlife in the area, the smell of both fresh air and the native trees and flowers was extraordinary," said one Tripadvisor reviewer about Waimea Bay. "This is a place where peace and solitude permeate the entire atmosphere."
There's plenty for non-surfers here — from stand-up paddleboarding in its protected coves and river to sea turtle spotting at Laniakea Beach. There are lots of local shops, too, including Haleiwa Shell Stand and the Polu Gallery. Also, grabbing a shaved ice at Matsumoto's is non-negotiable, as is a stop at Sunset Beach around — you guessed it — sunset to end your day.
Holualoa, Island of Hawaii
For Hawaii's best coffee and arts scene, head to the lesser-known Holualoa. Tucked into the slopes of the dormant Hualālai Volcano, this quiet artists' enclave is surrounded by an estimated 600 coffee farms throughout the Kona area, many of which offer public tours. Learn how beans go from plant to cup at Holualoa Kona Coffee Company or Mauka Meadows, a working farm with panoramic ocean views. Holualoa has some of the best artists on the Island of Hawaii, with local art displayed at Glyph Art Gallery and hand-crafted traditional instruments at the Holualoa Ukulele Gallery. For a culmination of Holualoa's coffee and art scene, visit in November, during the annual Holualoa Village Coffee and Art Stroll. Here, you can shop for art, meet local artists and farmers, and sample some of the island's best coffee.
If you're not a coffee fan, you're also in luck, as you can tour a cacao farm. The Original Hawaiian Chocolate Factory takes pride in producing one-of-a-kind, 100% Hawaiian chocolate. And in true Hawaii fashion, the views of Holualoa are awesome. "A glimpse of what heaven (hopefully) looks like!" said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "The beauty of this picturesque and quaint little village is incredible!! You should absolutely take the time to drive out to see all the flowers and little shops and check out the ocean views!"
Kalaoa, Island of Hawaii
Often overlooked, this hidden Hawaiian gem has stunning beauty, culture, and history. With quiet neighborhoods, coffee farms, and coastal views, this town is perfect for anyone hoping to escape the crowds and find a local experience. Gorgeous scenery abounds here, with easy access to the Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Park, where you can admire lava rock landscapes, ancient fishponds, and petroglyphs. The park covers over 200 archeological sites that hold great significance to the Hawaiian people. Adventurous travelers shouldn't skip Hualalai Volcano, one of the island's four active volcanoes.
Beach-goers will love the sugary white sand and crystal-clear water at the unspoiled Kua Bay, also known as Maniniowali Beach. Nearby Kahalu'u Beach Park is also a prime snorkeling spot with vibrant coral reefs and marine life. And if Kalaoa wasn't already amazing enough, coffee lovers can enjoy some of the best of Kona Coffee at the nearby Greenwell Farms, one of the oldest coffee producers in the region.
Makawao, Maui
Once a hub for ranching, Makawao still has remnants of paniolo — Hawaii's cowboy culture. The rustic town is set near Haleakalā Volcano and tucked between cloud forests, pineapple fields, and pastures. With historic wooden storefronts and local rodeos,Makawao has an eclectic "upcountry" charm that feels worlds away from Maui's booming resort areas. A creative haven, find galleries and studios lining Baldwin Avenue, such as Hot Island Glass where you can watch glass blowers at work, or Viewpoints Gallery, home to locally-made jewelry and ceramics.
Stop by the beloved 100-year-old T. Komoda Store and Bakery for their famous cream puffs and donuts on a stick — just try to get here before 10 a.m., as they tend to sell out quickly. "The food options are plentiful and interesting, the shops cover the gamut of fine art to fun souvenirs and even a general store," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "The people watching is a lot of fun and you might, for a minute, forget you are on Maui, until you feel the tropical sun on your skin and remember that nothing feels quite like this anywhere else."
Volcano Village, Island of Hawaii
Although Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is by no means under-the-radar, the nearby town of Volcano Village is overlooked. Surrounded by ferns,ʻōhiʻa trees, and misty air, Volcano Village feels straight out of a dream. Apart from using it as a base for exploring the national park, locals have turned Volcano Village into a hub for artists and nature lovers. The Volcano Art Center is worth a visit, showcasing work by local artists inspired by the surrounding landscape, and even offering nighttime nature walks.
"This gallery is a must stop whenever I am on the Big Island," said a Tripadvisor reviewer. "The artists who are shown here are world class." Volcano Village even has locally-made wine at Volcano Winery, as well as an orchid farm found within Olaʻa Rainforest Reserve. The town is the perfect way to recharge after a day of journeying through Hawaii Volcanoes National Park's 150 miles of hiking trails, lava flows, and crater views.
Lānaʻi City, Lānaʻi
With zero stop lights and only 30 miles of paved roads across the entire island, Lānaʻi City is this secluded island's main drag. Here, you can find six blocks of shops, art galleries, eateries, Plantation-era buildings, and other hidden gems like the Lanai Cat Sanctuary, which is a visitors' favorite. "Just spent two days in Lāna'i and it was incredible," said one Redditor in r/MauiVisitors. "It's relaxed and slow there, but incredible scenery and vibe."
The best way to explore the island's rugged beauty is by renting a 4x4. Highlights include seeing a sunken vessel at Kaiolohia, also known as Shipwreck Beach, and its nearby petroglyphs, to Keahiakawelo, or Garden of the Gods, a rock garden with lots of Hawaiian lore behind it. And when you're craving some beach time, the gorgeous, crescent-shaped Hulopoʻe Beach Park is nearby, with calm waters and tidepools.
Honoka'a, Island of Hawaii
Honoka'a is another place that packs a lot of charm into a small town. While most tourists pass right by Honoka'a on their way to the nearby breathtaking Waipi'o Valley, don't miss out on spending at least an hour or two here. Find lots of historic storefronts, local boutiques, and old-school eateries in this former hub of Hawaii's sugar industry. With a current population of just over 2,000 people, it was once one of the island's largest towns. Many of the buildings from Honoka'a plantation era remain, such as the community mainstay the People's Theatre, which was built in 1930 and features popular and independent films as well as serving as a concert and event venue. If your visit falls in May, you're also in luck, as this is when "Western Week," happens, a dedication to Honoka'a ranching history.
Whatever you do, don't miss a bite at Tex Drive-In, famous for its malasadas, also known as Portuguese donuts, along with burgers and Hawaiian cuisine. Despite being a small town, Honoka'a is known for its local flavors and unique cuisine, reflective of its immigrant roots. If you're looking to experience everyday island life, Honokaʻa is both picturesque and soulful.
Hanapēpē, Kaua'i
Nicknamed Hawaii's "biggest little town," Hanapēpē is quaint, artsy, and full of small-town charm. With many buildings dating back to World War 1, today, its main street is made up of colorful storefronts housing bookshops, eateries, and art galleries featuring local artists. Hanapēpē has become the art capital of the island, with more galleries than any other city in Kaua'i. Some of its gems include Amy-Lauren's Gallery, which is known for housing some of Kaua'i's most original work, while Banana Patch Studio is located in the 1926 Historic Chang Building, and nowadays features everything from hand-painted pottery to ceramic tiles, clocks, and wall plaques. Within Kauai Fine Arts, you can see one of the world's best collections of antique maps, with some going back to the 16th century. Fridays are Art Night in Hanapēpē, and all the galleries stay open late, while artists, musicians, and other street vendors set up shop on the town's main street.
Check out the town's swinging pedestrian bridge that crosses the river amidst gorgeous Hanapepe Valley views. Built in the 20th century by plantation workers, it's become an iconic landmark. And for foodies, Ku'ulei's Gourmet is this town's top spot, known for its local cuisine including poke bowls, sushi, and more. Hanapēpē is a hidden gem with lots of character. While the town is small, its personality is anything but.
Nāʻālehu, Island of Hawaii
Nāʻālehu is America's southernmost town and a peaceful spot with lush scenery and an authentic Hawaiian feel. "It's one of those towns you've probably never heard of until you're in it," said travel blogger Soul Summit Travel. "Naalehu totally has the small town local vibe that I love so much in Hawaii."
Its Wednesday farmers market is a community staple, where you can meet local vendors, hear ukulele music, and peruse the various arts and crafts, snacks, and produce. For a sweet treat, grab a malasada or a famous Punalu'u sweetbread from Punaluʻu Bake Shop, known as the southernmost bakery in the U.S. Located on the edge of Kaʻū Forest Reserve, complete with a volcano and a dramatic coastline, this town has no shortage of natural beauty. Don't skip a visit to the other-worldly Punaluʻu Black Sand Beach, where you can enjoy the sunshine alongside sea turtles. Papakōlea Beach, just a 30-minute drive away from town, is another must for beach lovers and fans of unique landscapes, as it's one of just four green sand beaches in the entire world.
Hawi, Island of Hawaii
After serving as the former home of Kamehameha I, the first ruler of all of Hawaii, and later a prosperous sugar plantation home to many Japanese and Filipino immigrants, the small town of Hawi went on to become nearly abandoned. Luckily, it has recovered, and today, nearly 1,500 residents call Hawi home. Its laid-back, creative atmosphere earns praise from locals and tourists alike.
One of the best places to try Hawaii's amazing produce is during Hawi's Saturday farmers market. Another popular stop is Bamboo Restaurant, located in a restored plantation-era building and known for its seafood, classic Hawaiian dishes, and local ingredients. For those who dream of waterfall hikes and immersing in Hawaii's most gorgeous nature, the Kohala Waterfalls, just a few miles away, is a must-visit. Waialea Beach, "Beach 69" to locals, is another gem, thanks to its pearly white sand, tidepools, snorkeling, and numerous hiking trails. If you're seeking history, art, and nature all in one compact, colorful town, Hawi won't disappoint.
Hāna, Maui
Just reaching Hāna, a small town along Maui's eastern shore, is half of the adventure. The famous Road to Hāna is one of the best things to do in Maui, as it winds through waterfalls and rainforests with panoramic ocean views. But don't worry, the journey doesn't overshadow the destination here.
Hāna is full of natural beauty and Hawaiian culture. Waiʻānapanapa State Park is home to Maui's rare black sand beach, while the nearby Pools of 'Oheʻo (also known as the Seven Sacred Pools) offer tiered waterfalls and jungle hikes. Despite its remoteness, Hāna has a rich arts scene and numerous local markets. Known as "the heart of Old Hawaii," Hāna is dedicated to preserving its local culture, which can be seen at the Hāna Cultural Center, where you can even visit a replica of a traditional village, and at the Hāna Coast Gallery, one of Hawaii's cultural gems. From its lush scenery to its cultural experiences, Hāna is unforgettable.
Lahaina, Maui
Once the capital of the Hawaiian Kingdom and the state's former whaling center, Lahaina blends history with seaside charm. Its historic Front Street was lined with banyan trees, art galleries, and lively restaurants before a wildfire in 2023 devastated the town. The community is slowly rebuilding and it needs all the help it can get. Snorkeling and whale-watching tours are still more than possible here, and many local businesses have reopened and are ready for support from visitors. Two of the best luaus in Maui are downtown, and a self-guided Lahaina Historic Trail tour is a must for uncovering the region's rich past.
Fascinating historic sites include the Baldwin Home, where Protestant missionaries lived in the 1830s, to a 19th-century jail for sailors, plus the Wo Hing Temple and the Lāhainā Jodo Mission, which demonstrate the impact of Japanese and Chinese immigration on the island. And since no Hawaii vacation is complete without a beach trip, some of the island's most picturesque beaches, such as Honokowai Beach and Ka'anapali Beach, are just a short way away. When it's fully rebuilt, Lahaina will no doubt return as a vibrant center of art, history, and island hospitality.
Waimea, Kauai
Waimea is a small town with big views, sitting at the gateway to the gorgeous Waimea Canyon State Park. Known as the "Grand Canyon of the Pacific," one Redditor in r/VisitingHawaii even said "I have no desire to visit the actual Grand Canyon because of Waimea." As for the under-the-radar Hawaiian town Waimea, there are just over 2,000 residents, making it the perfect choice for a quiet escape.
This old seaport town has lots of historic architecture and is all about its paniolo (Hawaiian cowboys) culture. Waimea is also known as the first Hawaii destination where the famous British explorer Captain Cook landed in 1778. Apart from checking out the historic architecture and local shops, the town also has several beloved eateries like JoJo's Shaved Ice and Shrimp Station. For watching the sunset, Waimea State Recreation Pier is a must.
Methodology
Hawaii has lots of popular and frequently touristed cities, so we took great care to highlight some of its underrated smaller towns. To compile this guide and verify our information, we consulted many tourism and destination-specific sites, travel blogs, Tripadvisor reviews, and Reddit threads to ensure that each town is off the typical tourist trek. We intentionally included some destinations not far from more popular destinations so that you could easily make these a stop on your itinerary. We made sure to only select small towns that offer a mix of nature, culture, and history.