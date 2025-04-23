The Restaurant Serving New York's Best Cheesecake Is A Total Tourist Trap That's Worth Visiting

New York City has one of the best and most varied dining scenes in the world. You could eat at one of the city's 72 Michelin-starred restaurants, have a delicious BLT at a bodega, or try food from pretty much anywhere in the world at small family-owned restaurants. Whatever your heart desires, the Big Apple delivers. If that happens to be cheesecake, there's one place that has reigned in the hearts of New Yorkers and tourists since 1950: Junior's.

The classic diner opened its first location in Brooklyn, luring in customers with innovative (at the time) neon signs and a long menu filled with American classics. But the one thing that set it apart was its cheesecakes. According to the restaurant, owner Harry Rosen and master baker Eigel Petersen spent a long time experimenting and perfecting the cheesecake recipe that is still used today. Fame has allowed the brand to expand to two other NYC locations, as well as spots in Connecticut's Foxwoods area and Las Vegas. Burlington, New Jersey, also has a Junior's bakery outlet for anyone craving cheesecake and other goodies.

Some naysayers turn up their noses at Junior's while visiting New York City, claiming that it's become a tourist trap. We won't deny this claim, especially for the 45th street location, right on Times Square, but we wouldn't say this is an NYC tourist trap to avoid. On the contrary, Junior's proves some things are touristy for good reason.