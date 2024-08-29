A Visitor's Guide To New York City's Chaotic Subway System

Because trains are often identified by the borough or neighborhood to which they are going, it is critical to study a map of NYC before using the subway. NYC has five boroughs: The Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, and Staten Island. The Bronx is the northernmost borough, and below it lies Manhattan. East of Manhattan is Queens, and south of Manhattan is Brooklyn (both on Long Island). Finally, Staten Island is southwest of Brooklyn, and you must take a ferry or drive across the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge to get there.

Most tourists gravitate toward Manhattan, which is divided into three overarching regions. Upper Manhattan generally refers to the city north of 59th Street. It includes Central Park, the Museum Mile, and Harlem, the underrated New York neighborhood that is a history-rich, foodie paradise. Midtown starts around 34th Street and ends at 59th Street. It contains many buildings and locations depicted on postcards, like the Empire State Building, Broadway, and Times Square. Several large transfer stations, like Times Square-42 Street and Grand Central-42 Street, are in Midtown.

Lower Manhattan is south of 34th Street and is home to areas like the Financial District, SoHo, and Chinatown. Understanding a train's direction of travel is easiest when it is labeled as "uptown" or "downtown." Sometimes, however, directions are indicated by street names (like Euclid Avenue) or landmarks (like Brighton Beach), and you may need a map to understand if it is the correct train for you.

