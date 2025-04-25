Oahu's Cliffside Trail Unveils Breathtaking Views Of Crystal Clear Bays And Stunning Secluded Beaches
Whether you want to call Hawaii the Aloha State, the Paradise of the Pacific, or the "loveliest fleet of islands that lies anchored in any ocean" (according to Mark Twain), most agree that these tropical isles are near-paradise. Out of the 137 islands that make up Hawaii (eight of which make up the main islands of the state), only a few are inhabited, and only six allow outside visitors. While the islands aren't that far apart, geographically, they each have their own vibe. In addition to the Big Island, Molokai, and Lanai, there's also Maui, the "Valley Isle," where most of the people live in a seemingly endless valley between two mountain ranges, and Kauai, the "Garden Isle," where the frequent rain showers have produced a dizzying array of trees, plants, and flowers. Then there's Oahu, called "the Gathering Place," primarily because, as its home to the Hawaiian capital, Honolulu, around 72% of the entire population lives on Oahu.
One of Oahu's most iconic destinations is the Koko Crater Stairs, a short hike that's only about 12 miles (over 19 kilometers) outside of Honolulu. This difficult but spectacular hike, known as the "Stairs of Doom," traverses up an ancient volcanic tuff. From the top, you'll get expansive views of the iconic Diamond Head, Hanauma Bay, and even the Honolulu skyline. The unforgettable views at this Oahu coastal destination are rewarding enough to make the 1,048 steps more than worth it.
Over 1,000 steps to Oahu's most amazing views
The Koko Crater Stairs are actually old railroad ties from a tramway that operated on the mountain during World War II (which means the steps are technically older than the state of Hawaii, which joined the United States in 1959). There can be uneven parts of the old ties and a few dicey spots — one local warns on the subreddit r/hiking that a section of the trail "goes over a gully and you could literally fall through each railroad tie ... [adds] to the charm." Another adds: "This hike is so fun! Quite difficult, but very rewarding. I remember having to step over some big gaps in the rail ties that had some kind of wasp nests underneath." Watch out for gullies and wasps, and beware of the potential unpredictability of the old railroad ties. A local nonprofit, the Kokonut Koaliton, has recently been attempting maintenance and restoration efforts.
While the hike up the Koko Crater Stairs is considered challenging — it was dubbed "Nature's StairMaster" for a reason — the way down is no picnic for your knees, either. The hike seems to go straight up into the sky on the volcanic tuff, but luckily, it's not very long (1.6 miles round-trip), and the top, with its incredible views, can usually be reached in under an hour. The moral of the story is, it'll be a workout, but when it comes to amazing experiences you can only have in Oahu, Koko Crater is at the top of the list.
Expand your hike on the Koko Crater Rim Trail
To reach the Koko Crater Stairs, which are free to hike, drive just under 30 minutes from Waikiki (a neighborhood of Honolulu) to the trailhead. The parking lot is near the baseball diamond at Koko Head Park. Bring plenty of water and sunscreen, and hike early or late in the day to avoid the worst of the heat.
While the Koko Crater Stairs are certainly one of many amazing experiences you can only have on Oahu, they're adjacent to another incredible hike: the Koko Crater Rim Trail. This hike encircles the entire Koko Crater, an ancient volcano now covered in gravity-defying outcrops, waving grasses, and dramatic rock formations. The hike begins and ends at the Koko Crater Botanical Gardens (where you can also park in the small lot, or on the streets of the surrounding neighborhood), although you can catch the trail at the top of the Koko Crater Stairs if you wish.
While the total distance is only 2.4 miles (4 km) and can be completed in around two hours, the trail, which follows the rocky rim around the crater, is not for the faint of heart (especially those who are scared of heights). Some light rock scrambling is required, over boulders, on high exposures, and near steep drop-offs, so only experienced hikers should attempt the Koko Crater Rim Trail. Also, as the gravel can get slippery when wet, it's best to attempt this trek on a dry day (that's when the views will be best, anyway).