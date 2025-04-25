Oahu's Cliffside Trail Unveils Breathtaking Views Of Crystal Clear Bays And Stunning Secluded Beaches

Whether you want to call Hawaii the Aloha State, the Paradise of the Pacific, or the "loveliest fleet of islands that lies anchored in any ocean" (according to Mark Twain), most agree that these tropical isles are near-paradise. Out of the 137 islands that make up Hawaii (eight of which make up the main islands of the state), only a few are inhabited, and only six allow outside visitors. While the islands aren't that far apart, geographically, they each have their own vibe. In addition to the Big Island, Molokai, and Lanai, there's also Maui, the "Valley Isle," where most of the people live in a seemingly endless valley between two mountain ranges, and Kauai, the "Garden Isle," where the frequent rain showers have produced a dizzying array of trees, plants, and flowers. Then there's Oahu, called "the Gathering Place," primarily because, as its home to the Hawaiian capital, Honolulu, around 72% of the entire population lives on Oahu.

One of Oahu's most iconic destinations is the Koko Crater Stairs, a short hike that's only about 12 miles (over 19 kilometers) outside of Honolulu. This difficult but spectacular hike, known as the "Stairs of Doom," traverses up an ancient volcanic tuff. From the top, you'll get expansive views of the iconic Diamond Head, Hanauma Bay, and even the Honolulu skyline. The unforgettable views at this Oahu coastal destination are rewarding enough to make the 1,048 steps more than worth it.