Michigan's Unique 'Shipwreck Alley' Offers A Historic Underwater Sanctuary Prime For Exploring

Visiting Alpena, Michigan may require a rental car, as the largest nearby transportation hub is Bishop International Airport, at around 188 miles away. However, it's worth the drive. Right in downtown is the Great Lakes Maritime Heritage Center. For those who don't scuba, you can purchase tickets for a glass-bottom boat tour right there at the Visitor Center, which is open daily all year, but the hours are seasonal. With a glass-bottom boat, you can get a glimpse of some of the more shallow wrecks without even getting your feet wet. It's around $40 for adults, with lower prices for kids. There are lots of exhibits to see at the Heritage Center before you go, to put everything you'll see in the lake into context. You can do things like walk through a life-size schooner deck, and it's great if you're bringing kids. It's also free to visit the Heritage Center, which makes it extra special.

The really great part of the Marine Sanctuary is that you can also snorkel several wrecks that are close to the surface. There are seven of them in shallow water, and four of those are right by Alpena, including the Shamrock (wrecked in 1905), the John F. Warner (1890), which is only nine feet down, the Harvey Bissell (1905), and the Bay City (1902). You can see them on a map right here. That means you can see them below you through your mask, as well as paddle over them in a boat or a stand-up paddleboard. (Snorkeling has its own dangers, of course, so make sure you're familiar with how it all works before you go.)