Sneaky Dangers Of Snorkeling You Shouldn't Ignore

Travelers enamored by the rich array of life underwater are often drawn to snorkeling (and diving). It's a fun pastime that requires minimal training and equipment, bringing you close to, and in full focus of, the wildly electric, variegated hues and shapes of marine creatures. Strap on a mask, slide the snorkel into your mouth, slip into some fins, and suddenly, a whole new world is available for you to see. Maybe you'll have the good fortune of visiting the top snorkeling destinations in the U.S. or even the world's best islands for snorkeling.

Unlike diving, snorkeling doesn't come with limits as to how much time you can spend in the water and doesn't insist that you pass the requisite training. And yet, it's not completely danger-free. From gear that can make your experience in the water traumatic to the very real danger of death, snorkeling is an activity that needs to be approached with caution and diligence. The statistics make for harrowing reading — in Hawaii in 2017, 84 visitors died of drowning, and snorkeling was the most common activity during those incidents. That's not to say you should skip the chance to go snorkeling, but the very real dangers are not to be ignored.