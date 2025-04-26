One Of St. Lucia's Largest And Most Popular Beaches Is A Stunning Stretch Of Coast Near Chic Shops
St. Lucia often considered one of the top Caribbean tourist destinations to have on your radar. The dreamy island is adorned with lush rainforests dramatic volcanic peaks, and soothing hot springs. Ziplinging, snorkeling, and diving also await in this affordable Caribbean tropical paradise, and that's not to mention its array of popular beaches. Reduit Beach is the most stunning of these, the 5-mile stretch of coast flanked by the lush hills of Pigeon Island National Park, and lined with swaying palm trees. Swimmers can float happily in the tranquil azure water lapping the sandy shore, and beachgoers can lounge under sun umbrellas while enjoying the magnificent daytime views and postcard-worthy sunsets.
Reduit Beach is lively with activities like windsurfing, kiteboarding, and paddling. Rental beach beds and umbrellas are available along the shore. You can also shop for souvenirs on the beach, but some visitors say that the local vendors can be overly enthusiastic in their approach — if you're lucky, you can bargain for a good deal. Visitors have also raved about professional massages right on the beach, particularly a masseur named Spencer who has a canopy near the Starfish Hotel, according to one TripAdvisor review. If you'd rather be left to your own devices, head to the southern end of the beach, where there are fewer vendors and less activity. Shopping opportunities are also not far from Reduit Beach, and visitors have a choice between malls and outdoor markets that offer a variety of goods ranging from luxury jewelry to flea market finds.
Getting to Reduit Beach and shopping nearby
Reduit Beach is located on the eastern shore of St. Lucia on the same side of the island as Anse Chastanet Beach, home to some of St. Lucia's most vibrant coral reefs, and a 20-minute drive from the city of Castries. Taxi and shuttle services are available from anywhere on the island. If you're docking in St. Lucia on a cruise ship, you can arrange transport from Pointe Seraphine in Castries Harbor.
Shopping is one of the best things to do in St. Lucia and Pointe Seraphine is a duty-free retail hub packed with chic shops that sell a wide variety of merchandise. Exquisite jewelry, high-end fragrances, and leather goods can be found there, along with spirits and handmade crafts. Friendly vendors also sell colorful island-themed souvenirs at the market, making it a great one-stop-shop after a day at the beach.
Opportunities to support the local economy continue at Baywalk Shopping Mall, a 10-minute walk from Reduit Beach. The two-floor center features a variety of stores such as an eyewear shop, a pet shop, and brand-name sneaker shops. If you want to pick up some tasty snacks, the mall also houses a supermarket featuring a delicatessen and bakery.
Take your pick of dining options on Reduit Beach
If you're craving a delightful selection of tasty Caribbean cuisine, head to Buzz Seafood and Grill. This charming establishment has both indoor and outdoor seating and boasts a menu with sustainably sourced ingredients and mouthwatering dishes such as ginger and honey-glazed salmon and blackened Caribbean mahi mahi.
Earning a TripAdvisor Traveler's Choice Award in 2024, Big Chef Steakhouse prepares hearty dishes such as racks of lamb, spare ribs, and a variety of prime steaks such as filet mignon and porterhouse that visitors have described as the best they have ever tasted. The appetizers and desserts have also been highly praised, and live music on weekends makes the experiences all the more enjoyable. Both Buzz and Big Chef are within walking distance —Buzz is located just off Reduit Beach Avenue, and Big Chef is a little farther inland and about a 10-minute stroll away.