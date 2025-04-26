One Of St. Lucia's Largest And Most Popular Beaches Is A Stunning Stretch Of Coast Near Chic Shops

St. Lucia often considered one of the top Caribbean tourist destinations to have on your radar. The dreamy island is adorned with lush rainforests dramatic volcanic peaks, and soothing hot springs. Ziplinging, snorkeling, and diving also await in this affordable Caribbean tropical paradise, and that's not to mention its array of popular beaches. Reduit Beach is the most stunning of these, the 5-mile stretch of coast flanked by the lush hills of Pigeon Island National Park, and lined with swaying palm trees. Swimmers can float happily in the tranquil azure water lapping the sandy shore, and beachgoers can lounge under sun umbrellas while enjoying the magnificent daytime views and postcard-worthy sunsets.

Reduit Beach is lively with activities like windsurfing, kiteboarding, and paddling. Rental beach beds and umbrellas are available along the shore. You can also shop for souvenirs on the beach, but some visitors say that the local vendors can be overly enthusiastic in their approach — if you're lucky, you can bargain for a good deal. Visitors have also raved about professional massages right on the beach, particularly a masseur named Spencer who has a canopy near the Starfish Hotel, according to one TripAdvisor review. If you'd rather be left to your own devices, head to the southern end of the beach, where there are fewer vendors and less activity. Shopping opportunities are also not far from Reduit Beach, and visitors have a choice between malls and outdoor markets that offer a variety of goods ranging from luxury jewelry to flea market finds.