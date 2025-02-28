Some Of St. Lucia's Most Vibrant Coral Reefs Are On This Bustling Beach Right By The Shore
Famed for its white-sand beaches, luxury resorts, and volcanic mountains covered in lush greenery, St. Lucia is surprisingly one of the most affordable places in the Caribbean. With crystal-clear waters and pristine shores, this tropical paradise is also home to some of the most ecologically rich snorkeling spots in the West Indies. One such place is Anse Chastanet Beach, a sheltered bay with picture-perfect tropical scenery and waters teeming with life.
Watch resident octopi coast over stretches of seagrass, and spot reef fish darting between colorful sponges. Although you won't find many hard corals, soft corals and sea fans decorate the reefs and submerged boulders hugging the shoreline. Huge schools of fish streak through the deeper water, while rays glide across the sand. If you're lucky, you might spot a sea turtle. As Tripadvisor reviewer John D put it, "This is as close to real diving with just a snorkel. Highly recommended!"
Situated an hour from Hewanorra International Airport by car, Anse Chastanet Beach is about 0.25 miles long. Dense jungle covers towering cliffs surrounding the sheltered bay, while palm trees and thatched-roof huts line the powdery white sand. The left side is a public beach, while a four-star resort, also named Anse Chastanet, presides over the right side. The daybeds and cabanas are reserved for hotel patrons, but non-guests can still order grilled seafood at Trou au Diable Restaurant and access the beach.
Where to snorkel at Anse Chastanet Beach
The most popular snorkeling spot at Anse Chastanet Beach is a roped-off, free-to-enter marine park to the far left of the bay. Within minutes of entering the water, you'll understand why snorkeling is one of the best things to do in St. Lucia. Watch angel fish, parrot fish, and seahorses cruise between the boulders, and enjoy breathtaking views of the Pitons, volcanic spires towering over the sea. You can swim to this area from the beach, but be mindful of boats, and don't go beyond the roped-off area (the current is dangerously strong). The best time to visit is in the morning before the tour boats arrive.
If you look to the right, you'll see a rock outcropping near the dock. Although you won't find many corals, schools of fish hide near the shady rocks and look for food. You can also snorkel around the dock, but boats often travel along the right side, so you should bring a diving flag to be safe.
Discover soft coral gardens right off the shore at Anse Mamin Beach, a volcanic stretch of black sand connected to Anse Chastanet by a walkway. With fewer crowds than Anse Chastanet Beach, hawksbill turtles often swim through the seagrasses. After snorkeling, grab a burger at Jungle Grill, or relax beneath the shady palms.
Things to know before visiting Anse Chastanet Beach
According to some travelers, there are unexpected reasons St. Lucia may not be what it seems, including the less-than-ideal rainy weather. However, you'll avoid hurricane season and most of the rain if you visit between February and May. If you can only go during rainy season (June to December), it's not a dealbreaker. The rain comes in swift showers that pour for a short period of time before dissipating. Although June to November is also technically hurricane season, St. Lucia has only seen 14 hurricanes since 1850.
The easiest way to experience Anse Chastanet Beach is by booking a snorkeling tour that stops here. You can charter a boat for a full or half day with stops at Anse Chastanet Beach and other destinations via sites like Viator, or join a group tour through a local adventure company. However, you can also drive to the beach, but the road is extremely narrow and bumpy. Alternatively, book a suite at the nearby Jade Mountain Resort, a charming honeymoon destination, or stay at Anse Chastanet (the four-star resort named after the beach).
Although you can rent snorkel gear at the resort, it's much more affordable to bring your own. In addition, pack a towel, a reef-safe sunscreen like Sun Bum SPF 50 Sunscreen, a change of clothes, a rash guard or T-shirt to shield your back from the sun, a dry bag, and plenty of water.