Some Of St. Lucia's Most Vibrant Coral Reefs Are On This Bustling Beach Right By The Shore

Famed for its white-sand beaches, luxury resorts, and volcanic mountains covered in lush greenery, St. Lucia is surprisingly one of the most affordable places in the Caribbean. With crystal-clear waters and pristine shores, this tropical paradise is also home to some of the most ecologically rich snorkeling spots in the West Indies. One such place is Anse Chastanet Beach, a sheltered bay with picture-perfect tropical scenery and waters teeming with life.

Watch resident octopi coast over stretches of seagrass, and spot reef fish darting between colorful sponges. Although you won't find many hard corals, soft corals and sea fans decorate the reefs and submerged boulders hugging the shoreline. Huge schools of fish streak through the deeper water, while rays glide across the sand. If you're lucky, you might spot a sea turtle. As Tripadvisor reviewer John D put it, "This is as close to real diving with just a snorkel. Highly recommended!"

Situated an hour from Hewanorra International Airport by car, Anse Chastanet Beach is about 0.25 miles long. Dense jungle covers towering cliffs surrounding the sheltered bay, while palm trees and thatched-roof huts line the powdery white sand. The left side is a public beach, while a four-star resort, also named Anse Chastanet, presides over the right side. The daybeds and cabanas are reserved for hotel patrons, but non-guests can still order grilled seafood at Trou au Diable Restaurant and access the beach.