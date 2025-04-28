Overlooking The Breathtaking Sydney Harbour Is A Transformative Art Museum That Is Free To Visit
Sitting in a wide-open, picturesque green space in a modern metropolis is the world-class Art Gallery of New South Wales. Featuring an impressive collection of fine art, it's located in Sydney, Australia's largest city and a top spot for a coastal getaway down under. You can find it in the eastern part of the CBD (Central Business District) in a verdant historic park area known as the Domain.
Established in 1871, the gallery had neither a collection nor a house when it first opened. After changing buildings and locations several times, the gallery settled into its current home, an elegant neoclassical building whose construction began in 1896. New galleries and other features have been added over the years, and in 2013, the Sydney Modern Project was initiated, with the goal of expanding and transforming the space. After nearly a decade, with more than $220 million spent, the project was completed and opened to the public in December of 2022.
The entire sophisticated, light-filled art space was designed by the Tokyo-based architectural firm SANAA. There is now a total exhibition area of around 172,000 square feet, including the two main buildings and the connecting art garden. Naala Badu, which translates to "seeing waters" in Dharug, the language of the Aboriginal people of present-day Sydney, is the newly constructed building in the north. As the name suggests, it overlooks the breathtaking Sydney Harbour. The original historic building, Naala Nura (which means "seeing Country"), is in the south, facing the lush parklands of the Domain. New South Wales Arts Minister Ben Franklin stated in a press conference (via the Guardian) that the goal of the transformation project was to "bring in an extra two million visitors ... every year [and] inject $1 billion into the state's economy" over the next 25 years.
Experiencing the Art Gallery of New South Wales
The art gallery's immense collection includes over 22,000 pieces of Australian art and over 13,000 pieces of international art. The former contains work from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, as well as pieces by non-Indigenous Australian artists from the 19th century onwards. The latter contains a large collection of Asian art, European Renaissance pieces, contemporary work, and more. There is a particular emphasis on Aboriginal art and on educating visitors about the impact colonization has had on Australia's Indigenous populations. In a statement, the gallery "acknowledges the traditional custodians of the Country on which it is located, the Gadigal of the Eora Nation, and recognises their continuing connection to land, waters and culture." Indeed, even the names of the buildings — Naala Nura and Naala Badu — acknowledge the importance of this site to Indigenous peoples past and present.
Inside Naala Nura, head to the sumptuous Grand Courts for iconic works by European Old Masters (from 1400 to 1900). In the 20th-century galleries, you'll find thought-provoking international and Australian art from 1900 up to the '60s. Asian artwork spans across two floors, covering cultures and countries as diverse as Mongolia and Iran. Once you're inside Naala Badu, head to the Yiribana Gallery (pictured above) to see pieces from Indigenous Australians. The lower levels contain a variety of compelling exhibitions featuring established artists as well as up-and-comers.
Beyond the art on display, there are also a number of demonstrations and workshops offered, many of which are free. Create unique drawings, explore the connection between art and movement, introduce yourself to basic printmaking techniques, and learn how to document your journeys abroad through travel sketchbooking. Additionally, there are workshops specifically for children, where they can create sculptural reliefs, autumnal lanterns and wreaths, and more.
Planning your visit to the Art Gallery of New South Wales and Sydney
The art gallery attracts over a million visitors annually and, at the time of this writing, is free to visit. You may need to purchase tickets for certain special exhibitions, and timed entry is required for some. The gallery is open every day from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. but closes later on Wednesdays (10 p.m.). Check the website to find out what exhibitions and events are running during your visit.
You can reach the art gallery by bus, train, or taxi, but it's also within walking distance from many popular Sydney attractions, including the Harbour Bridge (a 25-minute stroll away), where you can take part in a dizzying daredevil climb for the best view of the Sydney Opera House. If you'd like to base yourself near the CBD but are looking for buzzy vibes, stay in the Darling Harbour area or the Rocks. There are plenty of dining options with excellent waterfront views and accommodations at various price points here; you'll find youth hostels, luxury hotels, and everything in between.
Unless you're planning to explore other Australian destinations first, you should book a flight to Sydney Airport (SYD). There are direct flights from a few American cities, including San Francisco, Dallas, Honolulu, and Los Angeles. And if you're traveling from Europe, you may end up on the soon-to-be world's longest nonstop flight in the near future — in 2027, this distinction will be given to a new flight operated by Qantas Airways that will take passengers on a 20-hour-plus journey from Sydney to London Heathrow (LHR). Regardless of which flight you end up on, it will be a lengthy trip, so make sure to pack your noise-canceling headphones, wear comfortable shoes, and settle in for the ride.