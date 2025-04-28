Overlooking The Breathtaking Sydney Harbour Is A Transformative Art Museum That Is Free To Visit

Sitting in a wide-open, picturesque green space in a modern metropolis is the world-class Art Gallery of New South Wales. Featuring an impressive collection of fine art, it's located in Sydney, Australia's largest city and a top spot for a coastal getaway down under. You can find it in the eastern part of the CBD (Central Business District) in a verdant historic park area known as the Domain.

Established in 1871, the gallery had neither a collection nor a house when it first opened. After changing buildings and locations several times, the gallery settled into its current home, an elegant neoclassical building whose construction began in 1896. New galleries and other features have been added over the years, and in 2013, the Sydney Modern Project was initiated, with the goal of expanding and transforming the space. After nearly a decade, with more than $220 million spent, the project was completed and opened to the public in December of 2022.

The entire sophisticated, light-filled art space was designed by the Tokyo-based architectural firm SANAA. There is now a total exhibition area of around 172,000 square feet, including the two main buildings and the connecting art garden. Naala Badu, which translates to "seeing waters" in Dharug, the language of the Aboriginal people of present-day Sydney, is the newly constructed building in the north. As the name suggests, it overlooks the breathtaking Sydney Harbour. The original historic building, Naala Nura (which means "seeing Country"), is in the south, facing the lush parklands of the Domain. New South Wales Arts Minister Ben Franklin stated in a press conference (via the Guardian) that the goal of the transformation project was to "bring in an extra two million visitors ... every year [and] inject $1 billion into the state's economy" over the next 25 years.