The Best View Of The Iconic Sydney Opera House Is From A Dizzying Daredevil Bridge Climb
Australia, the world's sixth largest country, is a dream destination renowned for its coastal beauty and top island vacation spots. No matter where you go, you're likely to find some of the best beaches in Australia. Sydney is consistently considered a top travel destination, and the popular city offers much more than just sun and sand. Often mistaken as the nation's capital (that honor belongs to Canberra), Sydney is a cultural hub brimming with iconic landmarks. For a truly unique perspective of this vibrant city and the best views of its famed Opera House, embark on a thrilling daredevil climb to the top of the Sydney Harbour Bridge.
BridgeClimb, a premier Sydney attraction since 1998, invites adventurous visitors to scale the world's largest steel arch bridge. Offering breathtaking panoramic views, BridgeClimb has hosted more than 4.5 million participants from over 100 countries. There are four tailored and unique experiences: Ultimate, Summit, Summit Insider, and Burrawa. Even celebrities like Prince Harry, Pierce Brosnan, and Oprah Winfrey have enjoyed this unforgettable adventure.
What to expect from the BridgeClimb experience
Imagine seeing Sydney's iconic harbor from above and taking in its lively charm from an unparalleled 360-degree perspective. Climbs are offered at various times throughout the day. Each summit offers a unique vantage point of the city's skyline. As the perfect activity for a spare vacation day or a special occasion, BridgeClimb has even served as the backdrop for thousands of proposals and special celebrations. For those hesitant about heights, the experienced team ensures safety and comfort at every step. One Tripadvisor reviewer writes, "Our favorite part of our trip to Sydney. The tour is perfectly organized and completely safe."
Safety is paramount at BridgeClimb. Participants must complete a health declaration, adhere to alcohol limits, and meet specific health, fitness, and age requirements before stepping out onto the bridge. Sydney is one of the most family-friendly destinations in the world, but children aged between 8 and 15 can only climb with the supervision of an adult. Personal belongings are securely stored in lockers, and climbers can purchase professional photos to commemorate their achievement of reaching the Harbour Bridge summit.
Which climb is right for you?
The BridgeClimb experience offers four unique options catering to different interests and preferences. While all climbs reach the summit and provide panoramic views of Sydney Harbour and the iconic Opera House, their routes and features vary to suit individual needs. Before booking, be sure to check for special offers online, which could help you save money, especially if you are a group, student, senior, or returning climber.
The Summit takes you along the upper arch and lasts three hours. It includes a guided tour with historical commentary, as well as a commemorative cap and certificate of completion. This climb is available from dawn until night. The Summit Insider offers a similar experience but takes a shorter route along the lower arch of the bridge. Lasting 2.5 hours, it includes the same features but is only available during the day and at night.
The Ultimate climb is a daytime-only experience and is the longest option, taking 3.5 hours to complete. It covers both the lower and upper arches, reaching the summit before continuing to the north side of the bridge and back again. The Burrawa climb follows the same route as the Summit and lasts three hours, but it is entirely guided by a First Nations storyteller who shares an Aboriginal perspective and cultural history. Available only during the day, this climb offers a deeply immersive and educational experience.