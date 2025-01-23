The Best View Of The Iconic Sydney Opera House Is From A Dizzying Daredevil Bridge Climb

The BridgeClimb experience offers four unique options catering to different interests and preferences. While all climbs reach the summit and provide panoramic views of Sydney Harbour and the iconic Opera House, their routes and features vary to suit individual needs. Before booking, be sure to check for special offers online, which could help you save money, especially if you are a group, student, senior, or returning climber.

The Summit takes you along the upper arch and lasts three hours. It includes a guided tour with historical commentary, as well as a commemorative cap and certificate of completion. This climb is available from dawn until night. The Summit Insider offers a similar experience but takes a shorter route along the lower arch of the bridge. Lasting 2.5 hours, it includes the same features but is only available during the day and at night.

The Ultimate climb is a daytime-only experience and is the longest option, taking 3.5 hours to complete. It covers both the lower and upper arches, reaching the summit before continuing to the north side of the bridge and back again. The Burrawa climb follows the same route as the Summit and lasts three hours, but it is entirely guided by a First Nations storyteller who shares an Aboriginal perspective and cultural history. Available only during the day, this climb offers a deeply immersive and educational experience.