This Tropical Philippines Paradise Boasts Turquoise Waters, Jungle Canyoneering, And A Stunning Waterfall
The Philippines is home to many gorgeous islands for vacationing that won't break the bank, and Cebu is one of them. Tucked deep in the jungle, one of the island's most popular tourist attractions is a majestic waterfall surrounded by almost unnatural-looking turquoise waters. This popular spot doesn't just boast impressive natural scenery perfect for your next Instagram post — the park also includes a myriad of fun canyoneering water activities for adrenaline junkies. From jumping off cliffs to swimming through water-filled caves, Kawasan Falls is packed with aquatic adventures.
That said, these activities are not the most suitable for people who are claustrophobic, can't swim, or have a fear of heights. For visitors looking to stay dry, you can walk directly to the waterfall without taking part in the canyoneering by paying an entry fee. Here, tourists can sit at the restaurant overlooking the dramatic waterfall while waiting for their daredevil travel buddies to return. While children aged 10 and up can participate in the canyoneering portion of the tour, anyone under 15 must be accompanied by an adult. Be prepared for this excursion by booking with a reputable tour guide before you arrive, from the likes of GetYourGuide or Kawasan Canyoneering. Put on your swim gear before you leave the hotel, and don't forget to bring durable water shoes — some tour companies offer used pairs if needed. Pack sunscreen, a towel, a GoPro (if you have one), and a comfortable change of clothes to slip on after the tour.
Tourists also have the option of staying near the falls, with plenty of beachfront resorts surrounding the area. Otherwise, Kawasan Falls is 66 miles from Cebu City and 74 miles from Mactan-Cebu International Airport if you're planning a day trip.
Canyoneering at Kawasan Falls consists of many thrill-seeking water activities
An entire tour at Kawasan Falls takes roughly three to five hours. It's recommended to start at 6:00 a.m. to allow for plenty of time exploring in daylight, and to beat peak temperatures — the latest entry time is 3:00 p.m. Prices for the tour vary depending on which add-ons you choose, but the basic entry fee is 200 pesos ($3.50), while canyoneering is around 2,100 pesos ($37).
Adventurers can either hike the 30-minute trail to their first jump or take a zip line over the jungle for an extra 600 pesos ($10). The cliff jumps at Kawasan Falls range in height from 3 to 50 feet, with options to walk down rocky terrain if fear gets the better of you. Along the way, you'll slide down smooth, slippery rocks into a refreshing turquoise pond and swim through multiple water caves. For just 10 pesos ($0.17), you can even swing from a rope into the bluest waters below you. You'll also have the opportunity to stop for snacks at the many local vendors throughout the jungle.
Finally, toward the end, the titular Kawasan waterfall awaits you — and this isn't the only waterfall you'll encounter during the tour, as a "smaller" fall is located on the second level. The formidable gravity of the waterfalls is so intense that adventurers can only swim up to the smaller one, and must hold onto the bedrock to navigate. Furthermore, diving underneath the falls should be reserved for strong swimmers, as the force of the water can be tough to swim past. However, visitors don't have to swim close to the waterfall, but instead, chill out in the lagoon, facing the rapids and enjoying the view.
Spend a few nights near Kawasan Falls and experience many more island activities
Located just a few miles from Kawasan Falls, the municipality of Badian hosts several beautiful resorts, such as Cuestas Beach Resort and Restaurant. This affordable hotel features stunning private cottages on the beach and includes its own canyoneering tours to the falls. Prices at this resort start at $33 per night. Also close by is the municipality of Alegría, home to Alegría Water Front Beach House, just 2 miles from the popular canyoneering attraction. This breathtaking beachfront property boasts sea and mountain views and comes with an outdoor pool and airport shuttle services. Rates start at $57 per person per night. Alternatively, visitors from the Philippines' ancient city of Cebu can travel to Kawasan Falls for a day trip, either via a four-hour bus journey from the South Bus Terminal in Cebu City to Badian, or take a cab for an hour and 50 minutes for roughly $40.
The Philippines is known for its shark diving, so be sure to check out whale shark diving in Oslob, just 40 miles from Kawasan Falls. Conveniently, many tour operators offer whale shark excursions combined with canyoneering at Kawasan Falls, such as Oslob Whale Shark Watching, which offers hotel pickup services — they even collect guests from Cebu City at 5:00 a.m. Prices start at $37 per person for larger groups. Alternatively, you can book with Highland Adventure Tours, which is priced higher, but includes water shoes and offers GoPro photography.
For hikers and motorcyclists, Osmeña Peak, Cebu's highest point, is an ideal photo opportunity with lush green hills overlooking the Philippines' archipelago. Only 24 miles from Kawasan Falls and 38 miles from the whale watching ports, Osmeña Peak is a must-see when exploring Cebu island.