This Tropical Philippines Paradise Boasts Turquoise Waters, Jungle Canyoneering, And A Stunning Waterfall

The Philippines is home to many gorgeous islands for vacationing that won't break the bank, and Cebu is one of them. Tucked deep in the jungle, one of the island's most popular tourist attractions is a majestic waterfall surrounded by almost unnatural-looking turquoise waters. This popular spot doesn't just boast impressive natural scenery perfect for your next Instagram post — the park also includes a myriad of fun canyoneering water activities for adrenaline junkies. From jumping off cliffs to swimming through water-filled caves, Kawasan Falls is packed with aquatic adventures.

That said, these activities are not the most suitable for people who are claustrophobic, can't swim, or have a fear of heights. For visitors looking to stay dry, you can walk directly to the waterfall without taking part in the canyoneering by paying an entry fee. Here, tourists can sit at the restaurant overlooking the dramatic waterfall while waiting for their daredevil travel buddies to return. While children aged 10 and up can participate in the canyoneering portion of the tour, anyone under 15 must be accompanied by an adult. Be prepared for this excursion by booking with a reputable tour guide before you arrive, from the likes of GetYourGuide or Kawasan Canyoneering. Put on your swim gear before you leave the hotel, and don't forget to bring durable water shoes — some tour companies offer used pairs if needed. Pack sunscreen, a towel, a GoPro (if you have one), and a comfortable change of clothes to slip on after the tour.

Tourists also have the option of staying near the falls, with plenty of beachfront resorts surrounding the area. Otherwise, Kawasan Falls is 66 miles from Cebu City and 74 miles from Mactan-Cebu International Airport if you're planning a day trip.