The Philippines' Oldest City Is A Luxurious Resort Hub With Some Of The Country's Best Beaches

Between the sweeping white sands of Palawan, seemingly endless opportunities for thrilling underwater adventures, or the dense forests that line the larger islands inland trails, it can be tricky to pick which Philippine island to settle on. Cebu City, the first settlement claimed by Iberian conquistadors, rarely attracts the tourist attention of its neighboring island getaways. Yet the historic city offers an ideal jump-off point for travelers seeking to leap into the country's turquoise seas, learn about the intermingling of Indigenous culture and Spanish and American conquest, and enjoy some of the country's best resorts.

It's easy to access Cebu City. One of the largest in the Philippines, its international airport connects travelers flying via Manila or Singapore. The most grandiose resort hotels are all located a short taxi away from the airport, and the best attractions are only a short hop from there. While based in Cebu City, it's worth venturing across Cebu Island to visit the waterfalls and dive sites in Moalboal. It costs 800 PHP ($68 USD) to take a private van across the island or 127 PHP to catch a local bus. Travel from January to May to avoid the tumultuous weather that come with the wet season.