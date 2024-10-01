The Philippines' Oldest City Is A Luxurious Resort Hub With Some Of The Country's Best Beaches
Between the sweeping white sands of Palawan, seemingly endless opportunities for thrilling underwater adventures, or the dense forests that line the larger islands inland trails, it can be tricky to pick which Philippine island to settle on. Cebu City, the first settlement claimed by Iberian conquistadors, rarely attracts the tourist attention of its neighboring island getaways. Yet the historic city offers an ideal jump-off point for travelers seeking to leap into the country's turquoise seas, learn about the intermingling of Indigenous culture and Spanish and American conquest, and enjoy some of the country's best resorts.
It's easy to access Cebu City. One of the largest in the Philippines, its international airport connects travelers flying via Manila or Singapore. The most grandiose resort hotels are all located a short taxi away from the airport, and the best attractions are only a short hop from there. While based in Cebu City, it's worth venturing across Cebu Island to visit the waterfalls and dive sites in Moalboal. It costs 800 PHP ($68 USD) to take a private van across the island or 127 PHP to catch a local bus. Travel from January to May to avoid the tumultuous weather that come with the wet season.
Walk through Filipino history in its oldest colonial city
With a stately white façade looming over Osmena Boulevard, the grand Basílica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebú is the oldest church in the country. Built in 1565, it marks the transformative moment of Cebuano history. It was in the era of Spanish colonization that Cebu was metamorphosized from a small, peaceful fishing village to one of the most populous settlements in the country. Walking through the city, you'll find the remnants of centuries of invaders, from the statue of Lapu Lapu celebrating the native Filipino resistance to the cross of Magellan, where the conqueror conducted the nation's first baptisms.
Visit Fort San Pedro (entrance 30 PHP) to see the site where conqueror Miguel López de Legazpi fortified his occupation of the city, to stands in partial ruin. Its formidable gateway, remaining ramparts, peaceful gardens and small museum tell the story of the Spanish grip on Cebu. To learn more about the country's ongoing turmoil, visit Museo Sugbo (entrance 75 PHP). Serving as a jail from 1870 to 2004, it tells the story of suppression and 're-education' under the city's period of American colonial rule and the remains of Japanese bombs dropped on Cebu during World War II.
Spend an affordable night in one of the best luxury resorts in the Philippines
Focus your trip to Cebu City around a stay at one of the sprawling luxury resorts that are steadily cropping up in neighboring Mactan. Walking between the blossom laden gardens of Shangri-La Mactan, you'll find yourself at a strip of stark white sand reserved exclusively for hotel guests. Approximately 160 species live within their dedicated marine sanctuary, where you'll only find your fellow guests drifting amid neon-fringed angelfish while five-foot barracudas slink below. The resort also includes an on-site spa and access to seven exemplary restaurants, serving everything from delicate Chinese dishes to flame grilled fish plucked fresh from the sea. A one-night stay for two people costs approximately $259 USD.
A stay at neighboring Crimson Resort and Spa comes with access to an infinity pool overlooking the ocean, elegant interiors incorporating elements of traditional Filipino design, and a restaurant delivering decadent Spanish tapas with an island twist. A night at Crimson will set you can approximately $148 USD, for two guests. The nearby Reef Island Resort is also popular, boasting an unobstructed 180-degree view of the sea, its own infinity pool, a smaller beach with kayaks available for paddlers, and several restaurants serving up South East Asian specialties. Expect to pay around $157 per night for two people.