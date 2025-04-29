Sandwiched Between Fort Myers And Tampa Is An Underrated Florida City With Breezy Waterfront Charm

In a Sunshine State of mind? Then a trip out to Florida's gorgeous barrier island-fringed Gulf Coast is definitely in order. Dreamy coastal spots like the charming small town of Cedar Key and the beachy Bonita Springs may be easy on the eyes, not to mention the soul. However, you should try dipping your toes in another one of the region's best-kept secrets: the waterfront community of Palmetto.

Like many of its neighboring port cities, Palmetto's seafaring past dates back to the mid-1800s. Flanked by the Manatee River and the Terra Ceia Bay, the area was founded by a settler named Samuel Sparks Lamb, who drew inspiration for the city's name from his old home state of South Carolina, "the Palmetto State." Today, the gateway city still beckons travelers far and wide with its many offerings. It boasts water views for days, intriguing museums and landmarks, and ample access to untouched wild spaces.

Conveniently located between Fort Myers and Tampa, just off Interstate 75, Palmetto is less than an hour's drive away from many of the Sun Coast's best natural attractions, from the Shell Key and Robinson preserves to Fort De Soto Park and one of Florida's oldest state parks, the Myakka River State Park. For the history buffs, historical sites like the Gamble Plantation Historic State Park and the Manatee Village Historical Park are also just around the corner.

While all of this is on the outskirts of Palmetto, there is just as much to see within the city limits. You just have to know where to look.