Sandwiched Between Fort Myers And Tampa Is An Underrated Florida City With Breezy Waterfront Charm
In a Sunshine State of mind? Then a trip out to Florida's gorgeous barrier island-fringed Gulf Coast is definitely in order. Dreamy coastal spots like the charming small town of Cedar Key and the beachy Bonita Springs may be easy on the eyes, not to mention the soul. However, you should try dipping your toes in another one of the region's best-kept secrets: the waterfront community of Palmetto.
Like many of its neighboring port cities, Palmetto's seafaring past dates back to the mid-1800s. Flanked by the Manatee River and the Terra Ceia Bay, the area was founded by a settler named Samuel Sparks Lamb, who drew inspiration for the city's name from his old home state of South Carolina, "the Palmetto State." Today, the gateway city still beckons travelers far and wide with its many offerings. It boasts water views for days, intriguing museums and landmarks, and ample access to untouched wild spaces.
Conveniently located between Fort Myers and Tampa, just off Interstate 75, Palmetto is less than an hour's drive away from many of the Sun Coast's best natural attractions, from the Shell Key and Robinson preserves to Fort De Soto Park and one of Florida's oldest state parks, the Myakka River State Park. For the history buffs, historical sites like the Gamble Plantation Historic State Park and the Manatee Village Historical Park are also just around the corner.
While all of this is on the outskirts of Palmetto, there is just as much to see within the city limits. You just have to know where to look.
Get lost in the charming waterfront city of Palmetto
With the Terra Ceia Bay to the west and the Manatee River to the south, a vacation in Palmetto wouldn't be complete without an afternoon out on the waters. Tackle the river in a kayak or embark on a boat tour via charter companies like Five O'Clock Charlie Boat Tours, which offers sunset tours and guided trips to catch glimpses of native marine wildlife, among other excursions. The nearby Emerson Point Preserve, which stretches for 365 acres along the Manatee River, also has suitable hiking trails for those who'd prefer to see the area by way of dry land. Just be sure to check out the view from the observation tower while you're there.
Spend more time in the grassy wilds of Palmetto at the Felts Audubon Preserve, a 28-acre plot of former farmland that now serves as a haven for birds like great horned owls, ducks, egrets, herons, and woodpeckers. The park, which is open daily from sunrise to sunset, doesn't charge an admission fee, so it's free to explore.
If you fancy a walk back in time instead, then tour the Palmetto Historical Park, located in the city's downtown district. The site features a number of historic buildings built in the early 1900s, namely the Carnegie Library and the Cottage Museum. You can also see the city's first free-standing post office, the Heritage Station, built in 1880. Just note that the old library is the only structure you can tour during regular business hours. You can take a free guided tour of the other buildings at 2 p.m. on the days the park is open.
Enjoy a relaxing stay along Florida's Gulf Coast
Round out your Palmetto travel itinerary with some of the best accommodations the city has to offer. For plush beds, pools, and relaxing spa treatments among other luxe amenities, check into the Palmetto Marriott Resort & Spa, which is rated "Very Good" on Booking.com.
Or, enjoy a classic stay at a historical property via the Palmetto Riverside Bed & Breakfast, which has several rave reviews on Yelp. Built in 1913, this cozy waterfront residence has six guestrooms that are uniquely decorated with French period pieces, with rates ranging between $199 and $339, at the time of writing. "The rooms were everything that we hoped," a former guest wrote on Tripadvisor. "The hosts were very friendly and the breakfast was all that we could have wanted. Highly recommend."
If you'd prefer to stay in a more natural abode, you can pitch a tent at the Frog Creek RV Resort and Campground, which is bounded by the 2,000-acre Terra Ceia Preserve State Park. The campsite, which allows tent camping from April to October, has a heated pool and clubhouse, and even offers kayak and canoe rentals, too.
If you're traveling from out of the area, opt to fly into the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. It's the closest major airport, standing about 12 miles south of Palmetto. Other nearby airports include the St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport, about 33 miles away, and the Tampa International Airport, which is roughly 40 miles north of the city.