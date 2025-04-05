One Of Florida's Oldest State Parks Is Full Of Untouched Wilderness With Majestic Wildlife And Wetlands

Florida's incredible state parks system is one of the best in the United States, boasting a total of 175 designated state parks — the fifth-most of any state. And one of its oldest state parks is also one of its most unique. Located in southwest Florida, less than 20 miles by car from Sarasota, one of Florida's most overlooked cities and the closest major travel hub, Myakka River State Park offers a glimpse into what Florida was like before the Spanish arrived on the peninsula more than 500 years ago and began to colonize what is now the Sunshine State. Here, vast swaths of inland prairie still exist, and the Myakka River, which is the first river in Florida to earn a state Wild and Scenic River designation, winds its way through the park. Visitors can hike or ride along miles of designated trails, camp in one of 90 designated campgrounds, or take a boat tour along the beautiful Myakka River.

Myakka River State Park is one of eight Florida parks that were created by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) in the 1930s. Officially dedicated in 1941, the park still features many of the structures used by the CCC during its construction. More importantly, the 37,000-acre state park is largely ecologically intact — visitors to the park see rare and native Florida bird species, and wildlife enthusiasts can dependably see one of Florida's largest predators, the American alligator, in its natural habitat. And, while there are no known resident black bears in the park, they have occasionally been spotted.