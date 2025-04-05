One Of Florida's Oldest State Parks Is Full Of Untouched Wilderness With Majestic Wildlife And Wetlands
Florida's incredible state parks system is one of the best in the United States, boasting a total of 175 designated state parks — the fifth-most of any state. And one of its oldest state parks is also one of its most unique. Located in southwest Florida, less than 20 miles by car from Sarasota, one of Florida's most overlooked cities and the closest major travel hub, Myakka River State Park offers a glimpse into what Florida was like before the Spanish arrived on the peninsula more than 500 years ago and began to colonize what is now the Sunshine State. Here, vast swaths of inland prairie still exist, and the Myakka River, which is the first river in Florida to earn a state Wild and Scenic River designation, winds its way through the park. Visitors can hike or ride along miles of designated trails, camp in one of 90 designated campgrounds, or take a boat tour along the beautiful Myakka River.
Myakka River State Park is one of eight Florida parks that were created by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) in the 1930s. Officially dedicated in 1941, the park still features many of the structures used by the CCC during its construction. More importantly, the 37,000-acre state park is largely ecologically intact — visitors to the park see rare and native Florida bird species, and wildlife enthusiasts can dependably see one of Florida's largest predators, the American alligator, in its natural habitat. And, while there are no known resident black bears in the park, they have occasionally been spotted.
Take a hike or a ride and see Myakka River State Park
The Myakka Trail in the state park includes a 38.9-mile loop trail. While it's doable for visitors who want to do a multi-night hiking trip, the trail crosses over several backcountry roads, so hikers can tackle it a chunk at a time. The trail winds through the park's diverse ecosystem. One section may feature shady live oak and royal palm hammocks, while another might wind beneath tall pine trees. Yet another section might cross over wildflower-covered wetlands with the help of boardwalks. In other sections, hikers might trudge across dry prairies. Like Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park, an overlooked Florida state park ideal for hikers and wildlife lovers wanting to avoid crowds, Myakka River State Park is a hiker's paradise.
Cyclists, too, have options at the park. With more than seven miles of paved road and several backcountry roads to choose from, a fat-tire ride is a great way to wander this special Florida park. Bikers should take care, though, to check the latest conditions in the backcountry. A road that's perfectly passable one day might be a muddy mess after a big rainstorm. The park's website has a downloadable map for trail users, which takes the guesswork out of almost any adventure into the park. Pro tip: Visitors should plan their hikes or rides in the fall, winter, and spring. Summer along the Myakka River is hot and muggy. Also, regardless of the time of year, take plenty of water.
Boat tours can help visitors see more wildlife
Myakka State Park offers boat tours for visitors, but the river is only open to boats when water levels are high enough. Before planning a boat tour, check at the park's visitors center to make sure the tours are operational. The tours generally run daily at two-hour intervals between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., and guests are taken around upper Myakka Lake in a canopied flat-bottomed boat. The tours run anywhere from 45 to 60 minutes, so guests should be prepared to spend that much time outside. If it's extremely hot or particularly humid, it might not be the best idea. That said, it's likely the best way to see the park's charismatic alligators and hosts of wading birds, like egrets and herons, and raptors, like ospreys.
Despite its proximity to the metro areas of southwest Florida, Myakka River, like Rainbow Springs State Park, is one of Florida's most underrated state parks. Not only does it offer hiking, camping, and biking, but anglers, birders, and wildlife lovers will find what they're after here, too. The Myakka River, as it meanders through the park, is an excellent fishery for panfish and bass, and it's also a magnet for waterfowl, shorebirds, and wading birds on a canoe trip down the river. Throughout the park, wildlife enthusiasts can see everything from white-tailed deer to feral pigs, but the gators tend to steal the show. That said, the park is within the native range of the elusive Florida panther — a big cat sighting would be unforgettable. And that's the right description of any visit to the park. Those who visit this magical place will almost certainly come back.