These Cozy Hiker Huts Along Canada's Spectacular Sunshine Coast Trail Are Free To Stay In
Along the stunning shores of British Columbia's Salish Sea winds Canada's longest hut-to-hut backcountry hiking trail. Stretching 112 miles, the Sunshine Coast Trail offers long distance hikers 16 overnight huts and shelters as they trek through a diverse landscape of lush forests and breathtaking mountain peaks. "The forest smelled so good, like a scent you'd want to bottle or turn into a candle," wrote the blog Postcards and Places. And best of all, it doesn't cost a thing! The huts are free to stay in and there are no permits or reservations required.
Each hut is as unique as the landscape that surrounds it. Some are partial open-air waterfront lodges while others are fully-enclosed mountain cabins. The sleeping lofts located above the main floor fit between three and 10 people depending on the hut's size. If the lofts are full, you can pitch a tent and sleep outside the hut, just make sure you have the best backpack for carrying all of your camping gear. Many of the higher elevation huts are winterized and keep hikers nice and cozy with pellet stoves. And no need to do your business in the woods since each site includes an outhouse. There's also picnic tables and fire pits to rest your weary feet after a long day of hiking.
One of the most popular huts is the Tin Hat Hut, located near the trail's halfway point. It sits on top of Tin Hat Mountain, named after the metal hats that pioneer loggers once wore there. It's a challenging climb to get up there, but the reward is the incredible 360 degree views of the lakes and valleys below. In fact, the spot was once a fire lookout station because of the panoramic vistas.
Here's how to customize your Sunshine Coast Trail trip
The Sunshine Coast Trail stretches between Sarah Point and Saltery Bay. Getting to the trail is an adventure in itself, so pack your patience and enjoy the scenic journey! From Vancouver International's Airport (YVR) you'll book a ferry to reach the Sunshine Coast. After that, it's an 80 mile drive or bus ride to Powell River and then a second ferry into Saltery Bay. The Sunshine Coast Trail Shuttle has a fleet of 4x4 vehicles to transport you to the trailhead and pick you up from your endpoint.
It takes eight to 10 days to complete the entire trail. But thanks to the strategic placement of the huts by the qathet Parks and Wilderness Society (qPAWS), each overnight shelter is only about a half day's hike apart. If that still seems a bit extreme, there are plenty of other access points for planning a shorter trip or a day hike to a hut. The trail's official website includes photos and detailed information about each hut such as where to find fresh water sources, what activities are in the area, and whether the hut's route is kid-friendly. Make sure you pack bear spray because black bears and grizzlies are among the various wildlife you may encounter. And speaking of safety, if you happen to be traveling alone, there are certain safety tips you should know before embarking on your first solo hike.
Why hikers can't get enough of the Sunshine Coast Trail
Hikers who visit the Sunshine Coast Trail rave about how easy it is to navigate with its 12,000 markers and 700 wooden signs. "Never had any fears of getting lost or off trail, even when all gps/phone was dead," one hiker wrote on AllTrails. "Forest roads are plentiful, allowing for occasional detours or bail out options along the way," added another. Hikers say the best time to visit the trail is between May and October, with spring and fall as the sweet spots. The trail's official Facebook page is a great place to get the latest updates on the weather and trail conditions.
If you've got more time to explore after you've conquered the trail, British Columbia's majestic Sunshine Coast district is bursting with options. From charming towns full of arts and culture to remote regions with outdoor adventures, it's easy to see why visitors keep coming back to this spectacular coast.