These Cozy Hiker Huts Along Canada's Spectacular Sunshine Coast Trail Are Free To Stay In

Along the stunning shores of British Columbia's Salish Sea winds Canada's longest hut-to-hut backcountry hiking trail. Stretching 112 miles, the Sunshine Coast Trail offers long distance hikers 16 overnight huts and shelters as they trek through a diverse landscape of lush forests and breathtaking mountain peaks. "The forest smelled so good, like a scent you'd want to bottle or turn into a candle," wrote the blog Postcards and Places. And best of all, it doesn't cost a thing! The huts are free to stay in and there are no permits or reservations required.

Each hut is as unique as the landscape that surrounds it. Some are partial open-air waterfront lodges while others are fully-enclosed mountain cabins. The sleeping lofts located above the main floor fit between three and 10 people depending on the hut's size. If the lofts are full, you can pitch a tent and sleep outside the hut, just make sure you have the best backpack for carrying all of your camping gear. Many of the higher elevation huts are winterized and keep hikers nice and cozy with pellet stoves. And no need to do your business in the woods since each site includes an outhouse. There's also picnic tables and fire pits to rest your weary feet after a long day of hiking.

One of the most popular huts is the Tin Hat Hut, located near the trail's halfway point. It sits on top of Tin Hat Mountain, named after the metal hats that pioneer loggers once wore there. It's a challenging climb to get up there, but the reward is the incredible 360 degree views of the lakes and valleys below. In fact, the spot was once a fire lookout station because of the panoramic vistas.