British Columbia's Most Majestic Artsy Coastal District Offers Mountains, Beaches And Endless Adventure
You don't need to head to the tropics to chase the sunshine. Despite the drizzly reputation of the Pacific Northwest, the Sunshine Coast in British Columbia, Canada, boasts more blue skies than anywhere else nearby — up to 2,400 hours of sunshine per year. This extraordinary coast spans nearly 112 miles in the southwest pocket of B.C. The coast is close to the vibrant Canadian city of Vancouver, but the journey is an adventure in itself, as getting there is only possible by boat or plane. The landscape of the Sunshine Coast is incredibly diverse, ranging from old growth coastal rainforests, coastal mountains, glistening lakes, rugged seaside, and so much more. Though Tofino, British Columbia, holds the title for having the best beaches in Canada and the world, the beaches of the Sunshine Coast are undoubtedly a close second.
The Sunshine Coast is dotted with laidback small towns and island communities that are brimming with charm. The coast is also home to ancestral territories of several First Nations tribes, and visiting these communities will allow you to dive deeply into the rich heritage of this land. While the wild west coast of British Columbia is full of spectacular beauty, the Sunshine Coast deserves a top spot on your list.
All about the Sunshine Coast
Though the Sunshine Coast is on the mainland, the remote community is surrounded by mountains, making it inaccessible by car. The local ferry system lets you bring your own vehicle onboard, and having a car is essential for exploring the expansive coastline. The north and south coast are separated by an inlet, and the only way to travel between them is by ferry. The south coast is only a 40-minute ferry ride from Vancouver's Horseshoe Bay, making it a popular weekend getaway. There are several communities on the south coast and a few tiny islands to explore. Many vacationers flock to the coastal town of Sechelt, known for its glorious scenery and thriving arts and culture scene. Gibsons Landing is a popular waterfront destination near the ferry terminal with a variety of shops and restaurants set against the stunning backdrop of the Howe Sound UNESCO Biosphere and rugged mountains.
While south coast is lively and bustling, the quieter north coast boasts just as much beauty and adventure, often without the crowds. The north coast community of Powell River is a nature lover's paradise. Between mountain biking, sport fishing, climbing, golfing, hiking in old growth forests, and paddling on the lake, you won't run out of things to do. Diving enthusiasts can see the mystical "Emerald Princess" underwater statue at Mermaid Cove. The mild climate allows you to enjoy the outdoors in every season. British Columbia is known for its rainy weather, but the Sunshine Coast lives up to its name with more sunshine all year-round. Winters are cool and damp with lows of 35 degrees Fahrenheit, while the summers are long and dry with highs of 86 degrees Fahrenheit.
Essential places to visit on the Sunshine Coast
With so much to see on the Sunshine Coast, having a bucket list is essential. Beach-hopping is an absolute must in the summer months, and there's no shortage of stunning sandy shorelines to explore. Porpoise Bay in Sechelt is known for its pristine sand and calm, swimmable waters with a fully serviced campground and views of majestic forests and mountains. Also in Sechelt is Davis Bay, said to be the most popular beach on the coast and one of the best spots to catch the sunset. If you're willing to make the trek, head to Savary Island, a.k.a. "Hawaii of the North," to swim in the warmest part of the ocean north of Mexico.
No trip is complete without enjoying the world-class hiking trails. The 112-mile Sunshine Coast Trail extends from one end of the coast to the other, which hikers can explore piece by piece or all at once over the span of several days. Take an extraordinary hike through Skookumchuck Narrows Park and feel the power of the Pacific tidal rapids. Hikers will also find themselves surrounded by tons of stunning waterfalls, including popular spots like Langdale Falls and Burnett Falls. The trek to Langdale Falls is demanding, but the breathtaking views make it worthwhile.
Burnett Falls is easier to get to, and it's only five minutes outside of downtown Sechelt. To see multiple falls in one extraordinary day, take an excursion to Appleton Creek near Powell River. If an art walk is more your speed, the Sunshine Coast has a self-guided excursion called the Purple Banner Tour to help visitors explore local galleries, studios, and cultural hot spots across the coast.