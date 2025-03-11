British Columbia's Most Majestic Artsy Coastal District Offers Mountains, Beaches And Endless Adventure

With so much to see on the Sunshine Coast, having a bucket list is essential. Beach-hopping is an absolute must in the summer months, and there's no shortage of stunning sandy shorelines to explore. Porpoise Bay in Sechelt is known for its pristine sand and calm , swimmable waters with a fully serviced campground and views of majestic forests and mountains. Also in Sechelt is Davis Bay, said to be the most popular beach on the coast and one of the best spots to catch the sunset. If you're willing to make the trek, head to Savary Island, a.k.a. "Hawaii of the North," to swim in the warmest part of the ocean north of Mexico.

No trip is complete without enjoying the world-class hiking trails. The 112-mile Sunshine Coast Trail extends from one end of the coast to the other, which hikers can explore piece by piece or all at once over the span of several days. Take an extraordinary hike through Skookumchuck Narrows Park and feel the power of the Pacific tidal rapids. Hikers will also find themselves surrounded by tons of stunning waterfalls, including popular spots like Langdale Falls and Burnett Falls. The trek to Langdale Falls is demanding, but the breathtaking views make it worthwhile.

Burnett Falls is easier to get to, and it's only five minutes outside of downtown Sechelt. To see multiple falls in one extraordinary day, take an excursion to Appleton Creek near Powell River. If an art walk is more your speed, the Sunshine Coast has a self-guided excursion called the Purple Banner Tour to help visitors explore local galleries, studios, and cultural hot spots across the coast.