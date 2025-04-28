American Airlines' Game-Changing New Program Makes International Travel Easier Than Ever
International travel is a rewarding experience, but the actual process of getting to your destination can sometimes be frustrating. Thankfully, airports are looking to move forward, using technology to improve security and make travel easier for those exploring internationally. American Airlines, in particular, is taking steps to make their passengers have a much easier time when trying to get to their international connecting flights. The pilot program, beginning in April 2025, grants passengers heading from Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport (SYD) to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) a much smoother process when meeting their connecting flights. Instead of claiming their checked bags and then reconnecting at the next airport, passengers can just continue on with their travels after visiting the U.S. Customs and Border (CBP) Passport Control. If the program works out as intended, it will likely expand, according to an American Airlines press release. American Airlines was able to launch this program by partnering with CBP.
"We are excited to collaborate with CBP on this innovative initiative," Vice President of Global Corporate Security at American Airlines Gary Tomasulo said in a statement, according to the press release. "By leveraging advanced technology and working with Sydney Airport and our vendor partners BagCheck and Brock Solutions, we are enhancing safety and security while streamlining the CBP baggage inspection process to make global travel smoother and more convenient for our customers."
Already, this airline is known for being a great company to travel with, and is one of the airlines you should be booking with if you want to save on first-class seats. This project is making the airline stand out from competitors even more.
This program by American Airlines is another step in a recent initiative
This program works because airports are now starting to share information on passenger's baggage across international borders. Instead of every airport and its security teams having to check bags and documentation separately, the international airport can now transfer over the initial baggage X-rays for review while passengers are traveling between airports. This allows both airports to confirm that bags are secure.
It isn't the first step the airline has taken to help make international travel more enjoyable for passengers. In February 2025, the airline launched One Stop Security, a program where American Airlines made layovers at London Heathrow Airport a lot smoother for certain travelers. The initiative allowed certain groups of passengers from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) to bypass secondary security screenings when they passed through London Heathrow Airport (LHR) on their way to another destination. There will likely be future projects coming too, especially if these two show positive results. CBP is implementing an Airport Modernization plan, which aims to balance improvements in security and the situations of people flying internationally. Still, it may be a long time before you don't need to avoid flying on the worst days of the year for your sanity.
"As part of our innovation efforts in air travel, CBP is leveraging technology to enhance baggage inspections to further secure and streamline travel," said Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner Office of Field Operations, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Diane J. Sabatino according to the CBP Newsroom. "The International Remote Baggage Screening initiative is a significant step forward in modernizing our processes and providing a secure and seamless experience for international travelers."