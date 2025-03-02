American Airlines Made Layovers At London Heathrow Airport A Lot Smoother For Certain Travelers

The London Heathrow Airport (LHR) was considered one of the busiest airports in the world in 2023, according to TimeOut. As someone who passed through LHR during a layover one year later, it's safe to say the publication's findings are not far off. The United Kingdom travel hub is quite massive (American Airlines' largest European gateway), so when you get your flight itinerary and see that you'll be passing through here, you might be less than thrilled on a time crunch. If you're booking an international money-saving open-jaw flight, you'll be screened again by customs and security cutting it close to your departure. Fortunately, one airline recognized the hassle and is taking steps to benefit their passengers — well, some of their passengers.

American Airlines launched a One Stop Security (OSS) program at the beginning of February 2025, through which passengers can eliminate the security lines and X-rays a second time during their trip. This program came to fruition when the airline partnered with the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and the U.K. Department for Transport (DfT). Their goal was simple: Make travel easier for American Airlines passengers. However, only American Airlines is promoting this new benefit, but there are restrictions, and not every departure destination is eligible. So, you still might want to look up every airport hack possible to zip through airport security.